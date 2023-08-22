Idaho governor considering Arizona request to extradite 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on May 12, 2023. The Idaho jury convicted Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs.

Idaho's governor is considering a request by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs for the extradition of Lori Vallow Daybell.

Vallow Daybell started serving a life sentence in Idaho last week after being convicted in the murder of her daughter and son, in a case that landed her the nickname "Doomsday Mom." A former friend testified that Vallow Daybell told her she thought her kids were zombies.

She now awaits extradition to Arizona to face an active murder case in Maricopa County. Vallow Daybell faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her ex-husband, Charles Vallow. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has not said if it plans to seek the death penalty in the case here.

Hobbs' spokesperson Christian Slater said the Arizona governor had signed the request and sent it to the Idaho governor but had not yet received a response.

"The next steps are for the Idaho governor to decide on whether he will grant the request," Slater said.

Previously: Arizona Gov. Hobbs agrees to seek Lori Vallow Daybell extradition from Idaho

A spokesperson for Idaho Gov. Brad Little, when contacted Monday, said he was aware of the request but did not yet know what the governor's response would be.

Idaho attorney Jim Archibald, who defended Vallow Daybell against the murder and conspiracy charges she faced there, said he was not currently representing Vallow Daybell in the extradition matter, but it was possible that he could be appointed to do so.

Archibald said Vallow Daybell was currently being held in the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center. Pocatello is in a different county, and therefore Archibald said Vallow Daybell may be assigned a public defender from that area.

However, a spokesperson for the Bannock County Public Defender's Office, the county where the Idaho women's prison is located, said it was likely that Archibald would remain as counsel for the extradition request.

If he is appointed to represent Vallow Daybell in the extradition, Archibald said he would review the request and help her navigate the decision of whether to either comply with it or contest it.

The Maricopa County Public Defender's Office did not immediately respond Monday to a question about whether the office also would appoint an attorney to defend Vallow Daybell in the extradition request.

Vallow Daybell could either agree to the extradition or fight it.

If both governors of Arizona and Idaho approve of the extradition, but Vallow Daybell challenges it, an extradition hearing would be held in Idaho. If Vallow Daybell agrees to be extradited, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office would pick her up in Idaho and bring her to Maricopa County to await trial.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said at a news conference earlier this month she hoped to prosecute Vallow Daybell in Maricopa County by the end of the year. Mitchell would not yet say if her office would be seeking the death penalty against Vallow Daybell.

