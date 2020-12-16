Idaho health board rejects regional mask, distancing order

  • Protesters and one counter protester gather outside Central District Health's office in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A proposed public health order that would have included a mask mandate for Idaho's most populated region was voted down on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again gathered outside the Central District Health building in Boise. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
  • Protesters gather outside Central District Health's office in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A proposed public health order that would have included a mask mandate for Idaho's most populated region was voted down on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again gathered outside the Central District Health building in Boise. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
  • Protesters gather outside Central District Health's office in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A proposed public health order that would have included a mask mandate for Idaho's most populated region was voted down on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again gathered outside the Central District Health building in Boise. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
  • Protesters gather outside Central District Health's office in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A proposed public health order that would have included a mask mandate for Idaho's most populated region was voted down on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again gathered outside the Central District Health building in Boise. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
  • Protesters gather outside Central District Health's office in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A proposed public health order that would have included a mask mandate for Idaho's most populated region was voted down on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again gathered outside the Central District Health building in Boise. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
  • Protesters gather outside Central District Health's office in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A proposed public health order that would have included a mask mandate for Idaho's most populated region was voted down on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again gathered outside the Central District Health building in Boise. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
  • A protestor walks in front of a line of police outside Central District Health's office in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. CDH was meeting virtually to consider a mask mandate. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
  • Protesters gather outside Central District Health's office in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. CDH was meeting virtually to consider a mask mandate. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
1 / 8

Virus Outbreak Idaho

Protesters and one counter protester gather outside Central District Health's office in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A proposed public health order that would have included a mask mandate for Idaho's most populated region was voted down on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again gathered outside the Central District Health building in Boise. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
REBECCA BOONE

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed public health order that would have included a mask mandate for Idaho's most populated region was voted down on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again gathered outside the Central District Health building in Boise.

A previous attempt to vote on the order — which would have mandated masks in public and required businesses to practice social distancing or face a misdemeanor — was abruptly halted last week at the request of Boise officials and police amid fears that protests were becoming too “intense.” One board member had to rush out after rowdy protesters at her residence loudly played a clip featuring gunfire from the movie “Scarface” while her child was alone inside.

About 200 people gathered to protest at Central District Health on Tuesday, and police “were not involved in any events of significance,” department spokeswoman Haley Williams wrote in an email. The protests appeared largely peaceful, and police didn't receive any reports of protesters gathering outside of board members' homes.

During the meeting, three board members from Elmore, Valley and Boise counties — the more rural counties in the region — all voted against the mask mandate, saying they had heard from constituents who were deeply opposed to the rule.

Three board members from Ada County — the most populated county in the state — were in favor of the mandate, noting that Boise-area hospitals were reaching capacity because of an influx of COVID-19 patients, including many from neighboring counties.

Before the vote, Central District Health Director Russ Duke told board members the vast majority of public comment came from people in favor of the public health order, and many of those who opposed the order erroneously believed it would have forced businesses and schools to shut down.

“This order does not shut anything down,” Duke told the board. “In fact, one of the desired outcomes for implementing the order is to keep businesses and our schools (from) having to shut down.”

Health experts, including Dr. Ted Epperly, a family physician and board member, have said wearing masks, limiting gathering sizes and practicing social distancing can limit the spread of the coronavirus and help prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

More than 124,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus so far, according to numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and at least 1,214 people have died.

“We have already lost 300 people in our district to COVID-19, with 100 of those deaths occurring in the last 40 days,” Duke told the board. “It's not getting better — it's getting worse.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Can employers require workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before full approval?

    As a critical care nurse, she is at high risk of infection, and her hospital has an interest in keeping her healthy. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of the vaccine in the U.S. on Friday.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • China urges EU to stop 'irresponsible remarks' after statement on Bloomberg employee

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Monday the European Union should stop making "irresponsible remarks" after it called for the release of all those arrested for reporting in China in a statement on a detained Chinese national working for Bloomberg News. China's foreign ministry said on Friday authorities had detained Haze Fan, who works for the Bloomberg bureau in Beijing, on suspicion of endangering national security. The European Union called for authorities to grant Fan "medical assistance if needed, prompt access to a lawyer of her choice, and contacts with her family."

  • McConnell’s delay in recognizing Biden’s win has done ‘real damage’ to democracy, says John Dickerson

    Mitch McConnell’s long delay in recognizing Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election will have negative consequences, said journalist John Dickerson.

  • Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would like Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to re-evaluate their priorities.On Monday, the two senators facing re-election runoffs in January tried once again to discourage confidence in the upcoming election, demanding an updated list of registered voters before early voting began. But as Raffensperger, a Republican, pointed out in a Tuesday press release, Loeffler and Perdue already had the information they were looking for."Though I've told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven't listened," Raffensperger said in the release. He went on to call it "embarrassing" that Perdue and Loeffler not only don't know the information they want is publicly available, but also that it's in the hands of their campaigns as well. A National Republican Senatorial Committee representative confirmed the campaigns have the lists.> Early voting has already started but it’s not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order.> > — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) December 15, 2020Raffensperger has refused to play into President Trump and other Republicans' false claims of widespread voter fraud and election manipulation amid the 2020 election, instead affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win there and receiving threats for doing so.More stories from theweek.com Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Joe Biden still doesn't get it Biden criticizes Loeffler, Perdue for doing 'nothing' while Trump tried to 'wipe out' Georgia votes

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former aide

    A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president accused him of sexual harassment in a series of tweets on Sunday, saying he made inappropriate comments about her appearance.

  • QAnon believers spread false claims about COVID-19 vaccine touted by Trump 

    The fact that President Trump, QAnon’s hero, claims credit for developing the vaccines hasn’t impeded the spread of negative rumors about them. 

  • Parents face charges after renting party bus for their child's 14th birthday, police say

    Several fights broke out after the group of kids were dropped off at a shopping center in Mount Healthy, Ohio, police said.

  • ICC prosecutor sees 'reasonable basis' to believe Venezuela committed crimes against humanity

    The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor believes there is "reasonable basis" to believe Venezuela has committed crimes against humanity, according to a report published by the prosecutor's office on Monday. United Nations investigators in September determined that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government has committed systematic human rights violations, including killings and torture, amounting to crimes against humanity. The Hague-based tribunal has been examining Venezuela's case since 2018 and expects to determine in 2021 whether to open a full investigation, according to a report on the office's 2020 activities released on Monday.

  • Amy Klobuchar is seemingly trying to bury the hatchet with Pete Buttigieg

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has nothing but praise for her former 2020 rival.Widespread reports on Tuesday indicated President-elect Joe Biden had selected former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg as his next transportation secretary. And before his position was even confirmed, Buttigieg received praise from his prime antagonist during the Democratic presidential primaries.Klobuchar seemed pretty peeved with the young, less experienced Buttigieg throughout the primaries, as both candidates were vying to be the top Midwest moderate among the 2020 pack. But despite plenty of opportunity to ding Buttigieg on his lack of experience for the new role, she still offered well wishes to Buttigieg in a Tuesday tweet.> Congratulations @PeteButtigieg! From roads to rail, there is so much to be done and I’m looking forward to working with you! I know you will bring both your big ideas & your local government experience to the job. John & I look forward to welcoming you & Chasten to Washington.> > — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 15, 2020On its face, it's a friendly gesture from Klobuchar, and an early one considering Buttigieg himself hasn't yet acknowledged his potential new gig. Still, it's hard not to read the pointed "local government experience" as a dig.More stories from theweek.com Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Joe Biden still doesn't get it Biden criticizes Loeffler, Perdue for doing 'nothing' while Trump tried to 'wipe out' Georgia votes

  • Trump signs executive order making Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2020

    All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December

  • Malaysia makes its largest-ever crystal meth seizure

    Malaysian authorities have seized more than two tons of crystal methamphetamine worth more than $26 million aboard a small boat off the country's western coast, the largest ever such haul in the country's history. The agency said in a statement that a maritime patrol found the drugs on a recreational boat that was behaving strangely. The agency did not say where the drug was produced, but Malaysia borders a number of countries where it is produced.

  • Malaysian PM Muhyuddin may face showdown in final budget vote

    Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin may face another challenge to his leadership on Tuesday, if the opposition in parliament seeks to block a third and final vote to pass the government's 2021 budget. Muhyiddin's government plans to spend a record 322.5 billion ringgit ($79.61 billion) next year, up 2.5% from this year as it seeks to spur activity in an economy badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Opposition lawmakers led by veteran leader Anwar Ibrahim backed down from a plan to vote down the budget at the end of the policy stage debate last month, avoiding a potential political crisis as Muhyiddin faced the first real test of his wafer-thin majority in the 222-seat parliament.

  • How China may be tracking, intercepting Americans' phone communications

    "No one in the industry wants the public to know the severity of ongoing surveillance attacks" by China on American cell phone subscribers, says Gary Miller, a former mobile network security executive. That's why he told The Guardian of his concerns that Beijing is tracking, monitoring, and intercepting U.S. phone communications, usually while the user is traveling abroad.Miller has spent years analyzing mobile intelligence reports and observations of signaling traffic between foreign and U.S. mobile operators. Signaling messages, The Guardian notes, are commands sent by telecoms operators across the global network, which allow them to locate phones, connect users to one another, and assess roaming charges. But the messages — which are sent without the knowledge of users — can also be manipulated and used for illegitimate purposes like surveillance, Miller said.Over the course of his research, Miller said he discovered messages that were either not authorized by the telecommunications industry's international standard-setting body or sent from a location that did not match where the user was traveling. He added that he found China appeared to conduct the highest number of surveillance attacks on American phone communications in 2018, routing them through a state-owned telecoms operator, China Unicom, which Miller believes points to a state-sponsered espionage campaign. Between 2018 and 2020, Miller estimates tens of thousands U.S. cell phone users were targeted by the attacks, suggesting a "mass surveillance" project focused on "intelligence" rather than "high-profile targets."Miller apparently became convinced of his theory in 2019 when he noticed the same mobile phone users who were seemingly targeted by China Unicom were also targeted simultaneously through two Caribbean operators. The incidents, Miller said, occurred dozens of times over a two month period, which he said was a "strong and clear" indicator of a coordinated attack. Read more at The Guardian.More stories from theweek.com Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Joe Biden still doesn't get it Biden criticizes Loeffler, Perdue for doing 'nothing' while Trump tried to 'wipe out' Georgia votes

  • Biden coughs his way through first speech since being confirmed as president-elect: ‘Hand him a glass of water!’

    President-elect Biden blamed his throat clearing and coughing on a little cold

  • 'She's a wonderful and loving person': Ghislaine Maxwell launches fresh bid for release in time for Christmas

    Ghislaine Maxwell has revealed her vast hidden wealth and claimed that she does not pose a flight risk as she would never abandon her husband, in a plea to a judge to be released from prison in time for Christmas. The British socialite, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of helping associate Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom underage girls to engage in illegal sexual acts in the mid-1990s, offered $28.5 million (£21m) in a fresh application for bail. Ms Maxwell’s spouse, whose name has been redacted from the court documents, is understood by The Telegraph to be Scott Borgerson, an American tech CEO she married in 2016. He describes her in the application filed at the US District Court in Manhattan on Monday as a “wonderful and loving person” and laments that their "family" has been split apart. Ms Maxwell, 58, is being held at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial, which is scheduled for July.

  • US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin

    The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak. It is more than five times the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War. "The numbers are staggering -- the most impactful respiratory pandemic that we have experienced in over 102 years, since the iconic 1918 Spanish flu,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said days before the milestone.

  • U.S. blacklists two Iranian officials over Levinson disappearance

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday blacklisted two Iranian officials who it accused of involvement in the 2007 disappearance of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who Washington believes was abducted in Iran and died in captivity. The sanctions on Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security are the latest in a long series of such actions by U.S. President Donald Trump, whose term ends on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. As a result of the sanctions, any property of the men under U.S. jurisdiction must be blocked and U.S. persons are generally barred from dealing with them.

  • Madison Cawthorn says ‘real Americans’ shouldn’t support Warnock

    A Republican congressman-elect said on Tuesday that Rev. Raphael Warnock was disguising himself as a pastor and that “real Americans” shouldn’t give Warnock their votes. In the interview with Fox News, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina questioned Warnock’s pro-choice stance on abortion, asking how he can even “say he’s a pastor.” Warnock’s views have surprised some due to his role as a Christian pastor, though he says he believes the issue is not a governmental one.