Idaho high school girls basketball rankings: Who are the favorites heading into state?

The Boise girls basketball team returned to No. 1 in the 5A classification in the final state media poll ahead of next week’s state tournament.

The Brave received nine of a possible 12 first-places votes, overtaking Lake City after the Wolves lost to Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday.

Shelley (4A), Teton (3A) and Grangeville (2A) were all unanimous No. 1 picks.

Minico (4A), North Fremont (2A) and Prairie (1A Division I) each made their season debut in the top 5 of their respective classifications.

Six teams from Southwest Idaho were ranked in their classification’s top 5.

See the full 5A to 1A Division II rankings below.