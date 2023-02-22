Idaho high schools placed on lockdown; officials say threats are a ‘hoax’

Law enforcement officials are calling reports of safety threats at Idaho schools a “regional hoax” after several Idaho high schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

Two schools including Columbia High School in Nampa and Caldwell High School were placed on lockdown Wednesday after law enforcement received calls alleging threats at the schools. Twin Falls Times-News also reported that Canyon Ridge High School was shut down Wednesday after police received false reports of an active shooter.

Canyon County spokesperson Joe Decker said in a news release that there have been several “spoof” calls to schools throughout the state Wednesday morning alleging that school attacks have taken place.

“There was an immediate and robust response by law enforcement in each of these areas, and several schools have gone into lockdown as a precaution,” Decker said. “At this time, it appears that this is a hoax and no verified attacks or injuries have been discovered.”

Decker said schools in Oregon, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Nevada have received similar calls reporting false threats.

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said in a news release Wednesday that she is thankful for the quick action from school administrators and law enforcement.

“I am aware that several schools were impacted today by threats of violence, and that the threats do not appear to be valid,” Critchfield said. “State Department of Education staff have been in touch with districts and will continue to stay apprised of the situation.”

Canyon County schools placed on lockdown

According to a tweet from the Nampa School District, the Nampa Police Department initially requested Columbia High School be placed in hall check after receiving a call reporting an emergency incident at the school.

At 10 a.m., police then requested the school be placed on lockdown. Students riding the bus to school were taken back to their homes, the district said in a tweet.

Nampa Police Department Dispatch received a call today, Feb. 22, with a threat to CHS. Although the threat was not deemed credible, Columbia High School was initially placed on hall check and under the recommendation from the Nampa Police Department. — NampaSchoolDistrict (@Nampa131schools) February 22, 2023

At about 11:45 a.m., the Nampa Police Department cleared the school, and students were taken out of lockdown. Police said they did not locate a threat and called the incident a “regional hoax.”

The Caldwell Police Department said on Facebook that Caldwell High School was also placed on lockdown, with other local schools placed in hall check.

“We take all threats extremely seriously, and investigate to the fullest extent,” Caldwell police said on Facebook. “We realize how disruptive and traumatic this can be, especially for our children, and we are working on clearing the schools as soon as possible and ensuring all student and staff safety.”

This is the Caldwell School District’s second false report of a threat since Friday after Caldwell Middle School was placed in hall check because of reports of a bomb threat.

The Boise Police Department is aware of threats being made to schools across the state and region. We take all threats of violence seriously and are monitoring the situation. At this time there is no indication of any credible threats targeting schools in Boise. (1/2) — Boise PD (@BoisePD) February 22, 2023

Law enforcement agencies in Ada County have also received reports of a fake school shooting, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Wednesday.

“The calls have been checked and none of the reports have been valid,” the office said. “Investigators are working to track the source of the calls.”