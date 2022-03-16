Idaho hospital locks down amid far-right protest





A major hospital in Boise, Idaho locked down on Tuesday after a far-right activist encouraged people to protest the facility over a child protection case.

Activist Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent in Idaho's gubernatorial race, called for the protest over a case which involved one of his family friends, warning that if the child was not returned to the family after a Tuesday hearing, "patriot groups" would take action, The Associated Press reported.

"I'm not OK with any of this - to be honest with you if justice was to be served, we would go into the hospital, take that baby and we would give it back to their mother," Bundy said, according to the AP.

The 10-month-old child involved in the case had been temporarily removed from the custody of the family after officials said the baby was "suffering from severe malnourishment" and at risk of injury or death. The child's family also refused to allow police to conduct a welfare check after canceling a doctor's appointment, the AP added.

As a result of Bundy's urging, St. Luke's Health System announced that the Boise Medical Center would lock down and divert incoming patients to other facilities around 1:30 p.m on Tuesday, according to the wire service.

Idaho State Police and Boise Police Department arrived at the facility for the protest, during which a few dozen demonstrators were stationed outside of various doors and buildings. Most protesters stayed on the sidewalks, however.

By 3 p.m, the lockdown was lifted, the AP noted.

But Bundy, who has a reputation for participating in armed standoffs with law enforcement, according to the AP, was not present at Tuesday's protest. He was instead at a courthouse, on trial for charges of misdemeanor trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers after allegedly refusing to leave the Boise Medical Center earlier in the week.