LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's vaccine advisers said they were not recommending the vaccination of all 12- to 15-year-olds against COVID-19, preferring a precautionary approach in healthy children due to a rare side effect of heart inflammation. The advice could see Britain pursue a different approach to the United States, Israel and some European countries, which have rolled out vaccinations to children more broadly. However a final decision has not been taken, as the British government said it would consult medical advisers to look at other factors, such as disruption to schools.