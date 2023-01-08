Idaho hot pool roof fall sends 7 to hospitals, cause unknown

17
·1 min read

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A roof collapsed on bathers at an Idaho hot spring, sending seven people to hospitals with a variety of injuries.

The injured ranged in age from 9 to 70. All were conscious and in stable condition when taken for further medical care after the collapse Saturday afternoon at Givens Hot Springs, the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Witnesses said 15 to 20 people were in the pool when pieces of wood began falling in the water, KTVB-7 reported.

“I saw the first piece of wood come down from the ceiling. I heard it snap and then the whole thing caved in,” Lee Wilson said. “I got hit and knocked out and I went under the water. A firefighter saved me, and my nephew pulled me out. But it was scary.”

Wilson suffered a concussion but was released from the hospital Saturday, he said.

Nicole Caffrey said she took her 2-year-old daughter into a changing room and heard the collapse soon after.

“It literally felt like an earthquake just right behind my back,” Caffrey said.

What caused the roof collapse at the privately owned pool 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Boise was unknown. There was no snow accumulation in the area, the sheriff's statement said.

The hot spring was closed “due to a structural issue,” its website said Sunday.

A phone message left with the sheriff's office seeking an update on the collapse wasn't immediately returned Sunday.

Recommended Stories

  • 4-month-old in critical condition after driver swerves to miss dog, Texas cops say

    The car veered off the road, went airborne and crashed, according to police.

  • Armed Florida good Samaritans detain man who allegedly assaulted, shot at 2 women

    A Florida man who shot at two women outside a bingo hall was detained by two concealed carry permit holders who prevented him from fleeing until police arrived.

  • Lindsey Vonn: Shiffrin's record-breaking is sign of progress

    EDITOR’S NOTE: Lindsey Vonn was keeping track from afar when Mikaela Shiffrin matched her women’s World Cup record of 82 wins. Shiffrin won a giant slalom on Sunday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, to draw even with Vonn. While Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short, the 27-year-old Shiffrin is still going strong.

  • Hamline University professor fired for showing images of Muhammad had warned students in syllabus

    Erika López Prater, a professor at Hamline University, reportedly warned students that the course material would contain images of holy figures, including Muhammad.

  • Russian invaders no longer have deep rear area on Tavriia front

    Russian invaders on the Tavriia front no longer have a deep rear area due to the actions of Ukraine's Defene Forces. Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriia operational and strategic group of troops, quoted by the Military Media Center Quote: "On the Tavriia front, the concept of a 'deep rear' no longer actually exists for the enemy.

  • China's 'great migration' kicks-off under shadow of COVID

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China on Saturday marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world's largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID-19 infections. This Lunar New Year public holiday, which officially runs from Jan. 21, will be the first since 2020 without domestic travel restrictions. Over the last month China has seen the dramatic dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime following historic protests against a policy that included frequent testing, restricted movement, mass lockdowns and heavy damage to the world's No.2 economy.

  • Two people from North Carolina killed in fiery plane crash in Virginia, officials say

    The crash sparked a large brush fire, and authorities evacuated nearby homes.

  • Father of slain student Kaylee Goncalves comments on suspected Idaho murderer: 'Looked like a normal guy'

    Kaylee Goncalves’s father Steve said he believed Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old lone suspect in a quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, would look differently.

  • Police looking for missing mom after she failed to pick up son from bus stop: 'Very concerned'

    Police are looking for a missing Pennsylvania woman after they say she failed to pick up her son from the bus stop earlier this week. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday by a "friend and business associate," according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, which is asking for the public's help in the missing person case. Brown was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop Wednesday afternoon "but did not show up," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

  • National Weather Service explains what makes this atmospheric river different than the others

    Another atmospheric river storm is expected to impact California starting late Sunday night or early Monday morning. Brooke Bingaman, the lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in San Francisco joined FOX Weather on Sunday to explain what’s different with this storm system.

  • France's Macron opens up about love to autistic interviewers

    The question for France's president about his teenage romance with a teacher at his high school was so close to the bone, so eye-popping in a country where politicians largely keep their private lives to themselves, that the interviewer couldn't quite rustle up the courage to ask it. “He is the president," the French leader said, reading the question out loud from a piece of paper his interviewer handed to him. A group of interviewers on the autism spectrum, described by their publication as “atypical journalists,” got France's 45-year-old president to talk about himself with unusual and illuminating candor in a televised interview this weekend, with frank but fair no-filter questions that professional journalists mostly don't dare ask of the French leader.

  • Police seek info on mother, vehicle as search for missing 11-year-old continues

    Police searching for a missing North Carolina 11-year-old are seeking information about a Toyota Prius and the girl's mother possibly visiting a nearby county in the weeks after the girl went missing. The Cornelius Police Department on Friday released a flyer with images of the girl, Madalina Cojocari, and her mother, Diana Cojocari, 37, who has been charged with a felony for allegedly not reporting her missing. The girl's stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, 60, has also been charged.

  • The tragic life of lawyer who smuggled cell phone into jail for Art Schlichter

    Linda Wagoner was the public defender for ex-Colts quarterback Schlichter and his gambling-related charges. Then, her life went on a downward spiral.

  • Watch: Water levels on Sacramento River continue to rise

    Water levels in the Sacramento River have risen as a powerful atmospheric river continues to bring heavy rain to California.

  • Murder charge filed after OKC police learn shooting victim hired prostitute

    One suspect is charged with first-degree murder over the Nov. 13 fatal shooting. The second suspect is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

  • 6-year-old in custody after Virginia teacher injured in elementary classroom shooting

    A 6-year-old who police say opened fired in a Virginia classroom and seriously injured a teacher was in custody Friday, police said. "This was not an

  • Man on downtown Billings roof

    Man on downtown Billings roof

  • Idaho residents relieved after suspect's arrest

    Residents in the college town of Moscow, Idaho are expressing relief and gratitude after suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arraigned on charges of killing four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. (Jan. 6) (AP Video/Manuel Valdes)

  • Global economy 2023: how countries around the world are tackling the cost of living crisis

    Many countries are dealing with a rapidly rising cost of living. Billion Photos/ShutterstockThe rising cost of living is biting businesses and households around the world. Editors from across The Conversation’s international network have asked local academic experts to explain how their countries and regions are tackling this issue, as well as the 2023 outlook for prices and interest rates where they live. This article is the third in our series on where the global economy is heading in 2023. It

  • China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -Travellers streamed into China by air, land and sea on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After three years, mainland China opened sea and land crossings with Hong Kong and ended a requirement for incoming travellers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy that had shielded China's 1.4 billion people from the virus but also cut them off from the rest of the world. China's easing over the past month of one of the world's tightest COVID regimes followed historic protests against a policy that included frequent testing, curbs on movement and mass lockdowns that heavily damaged the second-biggest economy.