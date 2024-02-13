Idaho House picks Monks as majority leader

Feb. 13—BOISE — Idaho House Republicans announced Monday that Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is the new majority leader.

The party Thursday announced that members had voted not to retain Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, as its leader. The rest of the GOP House leadership was retained, including House Speaker Mike Moyle, in a public vote by the full chamber on the floor. The rest of the votes were cast in a closed-door caucus meeting.

A reason wasn't provided for Blanksma's removal, which occurred amid disagreement within the chamber over a new budget process.

She also notably supported Idaho Launch, a workforce development grant for graduating high school seniors that Moyle was a vocal opponent of.

Monks will finish out the session as majority leader, a Monday news release said. He had previously served as House assistant majority leader.

"I am humbled and grateful to have received the vote of my colleagues to serve as the Majority Leader of the Idaho House of Representatives," Monks said. "Public service is both a privilege and responsibility. I am dedicated to continuing the work of the passing of good policy for the State of Idaho."

Monks is serving his fifth term, is chairperson of the Revenue and Taxation Committee and serves on the Business and Transportation and Defense Committees.