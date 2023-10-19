Idaho inmate indicted by grand jury on felony battery charge in fellow prisoner’s death

A second inmate has been charged in connection with the death of Junior Garcia, a 26-year-old fellow prisoner who was attacked in June at Idaho’s maximum security prison in Kuna.

Joshua R. Pedroza, 30, is charged with one count of felony aggravated battery, allegedly contributing to Garcia’s death. Pedroza was identified for the first time Thursday, at an initial appearance in Ada County Court, as one of two inmates indicted by a grand jury last month in connection to the death. Last week, Juan Santos-Quintero Jr., 27, was charged and indicted on one count of felony first-degree murder from the same incident.

The Idaho Department of Correction alleged that two inmates were involved in an attack on Garcia on June 14. Garcia was left in critical condition and died four days later at a Boise hospital.

Pedroza appeared in court by video from the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Kuna on Thursday before Ada County Magistrate Judge John Hawley. Pedroza is incarcerated on a felony domestic violence with traumatic injury conviction from March 2017. He is scheduled to be released in August 2025.

A grand jury indicted Pedroza on the new felony charge in September, Hawley said. He was granted a public defender and scheduled for an arraignment before 4th Judicial District Judge Steven Hippler at 9 a.m. Oct. 30.

Idaho State Police investigated the fatal assault and turned over its findings to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release concerning Santos-Quintero. Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Tanner Stellmon is prosecuting the two cases for the state.

Garcia, of Idaho Falls, was seriously injured during the attack at about 3:45 p.m. June 14, IDOC said in a news release. A follow-up news release days later announced Garcia died at the hospital from his injuries just after 8 p.m. June 18.

Garcia was serving a prison sentence of no less than three years and a maximum of 10 years after reaching a plea agreement in November 2019 on a felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon or instrument in a Bonneville County case from October 2018.

Santos-Quintero is serving 11 felony sentences out of Bonneville and Bingham counties. His life sentence stems from a conviction for aggravated assault or battery upon certain personnel. He is eligible for parole in December 2044.

If convicted by a jury, Santos-Quintero could face the death penalty. Under Idaho law he would receive no less than a 10-year prison sentence if found guilty.

Santos-Quintero is scheduled for an arraignment 9 a.m. Monday in Ada County Court, where he will be asked to enter a plea.