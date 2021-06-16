Idaho’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrests Boise man on child pornography charge

A Boise man was arrested for alleged possession of child pornography on Monday, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s office.

Chad J. Longley, 42, was arrested on June 14 and charged by the District of Idaho U.S. Attorney’s office on Wednesday for possession of child pornography, according to a news release.

The District Attorney’s office will prosecute the case, and the Boise Police Department assisted with the arrest.

“A complaint is a means of charging a person with criminal activity,” the release read. “It is not evidence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

The attorney general’s office asks that anyone with information about exploited children contact police or the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force at 208-947-8700.