Idaho judge hears arguments after defense and prosecution in Kohberger case want cameras out of courtroom

A judge in Idaho heard arguments on Wednesday after the defense and prosecution both asked for TV cameras to be restricted in the courtroom.

Five people lived at the King Road residence in Moscow, Idaho, including three of the victims — Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. Another victim, Ethan Chapin, was dating Kernodle and was staying at the home on Nov. 13, 2022, when all four were allegedly killed by Bryan Kohberger, who allegedly entered the home at around 4 a.m.

Latah County District Judge John Judge heard arguments on the motions to remove cameras from the courtroom but didn't issue an order on the matter during Wednesday's hearing.

Kohberger's defense team filed a motion to remove cameras from the courtroom in late August.

Wendy Olson, a lawyer representing a coalition of news organizations, wrote in a filing last week that pool photographers and videographers have followed rules set forth by judge.

Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, sits with Anne Taylor, left, one of his attorneys, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.

"Removing cameras from the courtroom will not impede or diminish media coverage of Mr. Kohberger’s case, but it will lead to a significantly less accurate portrayal of the justice process," Olson wrote.

Kohberger's team argued that "camera-wielding courtroom observers have failed to obey" a directive by Judge John Judge which was given on June 27.



Judge referenced the recent Chad Daybell trial during the June 27 hearing, a case where cameras were asked to leave the courtroom for focusing too much on the defendant.

Bryan Kohberger, second from left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is escorted out of the courtroom as two of his attorneys, Anne Taylor, second from right, and Jay Logsdon, right, confer following a hearing in Latah County District Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

Judge said cameras in the Moscow courtroom needed to show a wide shot of the courtroom and avoid focusing strictly on Kohberger in order to stay for the rest of the proceedings.



Kohberger's defense cited reporting by Fox News Digital in the August filing.

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson raised several concerns with the cameras, asking at minimum for the judge to remove cameras during the testimony of "a number of young and vulnerable witnesses."

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.





