Idaho Launch will create more skilled workers. Now, Idaho’s employers must hire them | Opinion

In March, Gov. Brad Little signed into law one of his top legislative priorities: an ambitious expansion of the Idaho Launch program to put the state’s high school graduates on a more direct path to in-demand careers.

Starting in 2024, the new law will give qualifying students grants of up to $8,000 to cover 80% of the expense of pursuing a career-oriented credential at an Idaho college or recognized workforce training program. The program aims to keep young Idahoans in the Gem State while also propelling the economy forward by sending talent where it’s most needed.

Because this initiative will increase the number of Idahoans equipped with the skills to meet workforce needs, the state’s leaders are sending an important signal to students, educators, and industry: Credentials other than college degrees are critical for Idaho’s economy.

But ramping credentials is only half of the equation. Idaho leaders must remove unnecessary degree requirements for state jobs and send an important signal that Idahoans compete on skills — not credentials.

For decades, millions of Americans have responded to the siren’s call of college-for-all and enrolled in college at historically high rates. Degree inflation, meanwhile, rose nearly unchecked as employers increased their reliance on college degrees as proxies in the hiring process — including for positions that did not require a college education. The result is twofold. Too many Americans have spent too much time and money — with more than $1.7 trillion in outstanding college debt — to pursue degrees they didn’t always need. And too many skilled and talented workers without college degrees have been shut out of good jobs. To end these labor market inequities, it’s imperative that employers must focus on individuals and their skills rather than on college and degrees.

States should be included in this mix, as well. Just this year, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and half a dozen other states have dropped degree requirements for thousands of their public sector jobs; these states follow similar moves by governors in Maryland, Colorado, Tennessee, and Utah in 2022. Maryland, the first state to attack public sector degree inflation, saw hiring of new employees without college degrees increase by 41% year over year for positions in information technology, customer service, and several other areas.

The initial success of Maryland’s approach suggests that skills-based hiring works. It’s a significant step in realigning workforce supply/demand signals. Idaho should follow suit — in both the public and private sector. Removing artificial barriers will allow those with military, civic, and on-the-job experience do the work they’re qualified to do.

If Idaho can improve access to in-demand workforce credentials, quickly add skilled workers to the labor force, and eliminate unnecessary degree requirements, it can align labor force supply and demand in ways that will benefit workers and employers alike. Success in this important endeavor can attract more business development and build a stronger statewide economy for Idaho and all Idahoans.

It’s encouraging to see that Idaho has embraced a plan that will launch its high school graduates toward a career-oriented credential of value. Now the state and its employers must ensure that these young Idahoans have a place to land.

Steven Taylor is a senior fellow on postsecondary education at Stand Together Trust.