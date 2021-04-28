Idaho lawmakers consider bill that would allow 90% of state's wolf population to be killed

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
The Idaho Senate approved a bill on Wednesday that allows the state to hire private contractors to kill up to 90% of wolves in the state.

The bill, which was approved with a 26-7 vote, was passed as lawmakers believe there are too many wolves in Idaho which is hurting the cattle population.

Introduced to the state in 1995, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in February that the wolf population has been around 1,500 the past two years. The passing of this bill would dwindle that number to 150.

“These wolves, there’s too many in the state of Idaho now,” said Republican Sen. Mark Harris one of the bill’s sponsors, during debates. “We’re supposed to have 15 packs, 150 wolves. We’re up to 1,553, was the last count, 1,556, something like that. They’re destroying ranchers. They’re destroying wildlife. This is a needed bill.”

The bill now goes to the state's House of Representatives. Should it pass, the state's Wolf Control Fund would receive $190,000 to hire contractors to kill the wolves after already receiving $400,000. There also would be no limit on how many wolves a hunter can kill, according to the New York Times. Hunters would also be allowed to hunt wolves from motorized vehicles and use night vision equipment.

More states ponder changes: Republican lawmakers, hunting groups push for relaxed wolf hunting policies

This July 16, 2004 file photo shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Idaho&#39;s Senate approved a bill to kill 90% of the state&#39;s wolf population.
This July 16, 2004 file photo shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Idaho's Senate approved a bill to kill 90% of the state's wolf population.

Democrat Sen. Michelle Stennett, who voted against the bill, argued on the Senate floor that allowing contractors to kill the wolves would give the state little power to control them, adding she wishes the money would go toward tourism or recreation.

Wolves have not received protection from the Endangered Species Act in Idaho since 2011. Around 500 wolves have been killed in Idaho by hunters or state and federal authorities in the past two years, according to the Associated Press.

Some lawmakers in nearby states have introduced similar laws, ranging from incentivizing hunters to killing the animals to unlimited hunting.

Zoë Hanley, Northwest representative of Defenders of Wildlife, said in a letter to lawmakers that the bill is, "an assault on Idaho's wolf population," and hunting wolves does not reduce the loss of livestock.

"Important decisions about wildlife management and policy should be based on science, not politics. SB 1211 provides an opportunity for nearly anyone to kill wolves year-round under the guise of reducing livestock depredation and perceived conflicts with wildlife," Hanley said. "It sends a troubling message to Idahoans who care about wildlife that their elected officials would disregard science at the behest of special interests, and at the expense of a native wildlife species."

  • Bill to kill up to 90% of Idaho wolves heads to governor

    The Idaho House on Tuesday approved legislation allowing the state to hire private contractors and expand methods to kill wolves roaming Idaho — a measure that could cut the wolf population by 90%. Lawmakers voted 58-11 to send the agriculture industry-backed bill to Republican Gov. Brad Little. Backers said changes to Idaho law could help reduce the wolf population from about 1,500 to 150, alleviating wolf attacks on cattle, sheep and wildlife.

  • Idaho lawmakers pass bill to kill most of state's wolf population

    Idaho lawmakers have approved a bill authorizing the state to kill up to 90% of its wolf population, a measure championed by farmers and cattle ranchers that will become law if signed by the governor in the coming days. Governor Brad Little has not indicated whether or not he supports the legislation and a spokeswoman said the office did not comment on bills awaiting his signature. The Idaho House of Representatives this week voted 58-11 to approve the fast-tracked legislation, which passed the state senate last week with backing from the agricultural sector, who say the wolves are killing or scaring off sheep, cattle and other farm animals.

