Idaho Lawmakers Walk Back Abortion Crackdown to Assuage US Judge

(Bloomberg) -- Idaho lawmakers offered to revise a plan to prosecute doctors for performing abortions to allow emergency health exceptions after a judge said the state’s strict enforcement may run afoul of federal law.

The legislators submitted a proposed rewording of a law set to take effect this week hours after a federal judge indicated that he may block the measure in response to a lawsuit by the Biden administration. It’s the federal government’s first such challenge to a state restriction since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the US Supreme Court.

US District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said during a hearing in Boise that he’s worried the Idaho law may put doctors and nurses in the position of being prosecuted for performing an abortion as part of required and proper care of pregnant patients in emergency settings.

Winmill said he’ll make a final decision about the Justice Department’s request by Wednesday. Idaho’s law is scheduled to take effect Thursday.

The lawmakers’ filing says the law won’t be enforced if it interferes with treatment as defined by the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

