Idaho legislator accused of ‘unconsented sexual contact’ with adult volunteer. He denies it

Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, has been accused of having what he called “unconsented sexual contact” with an adult volunteer on the legislative staff in Boise, he acknowledged in a news release Friday.

Von Ehlinger issued the brief release Friday morning denying the accusation and saying he is fully cooperating with the House Ethics Committee as it investigates the allegation.

“This episode is an embarrassment to me, but I assure my constituents in Nez Perce and Lewis counties that I have not broken any laws or legislative rules, nor have I violated the concepts of appropriate social conduct,” he said.

Von Ehlinger, who is serving his first term representing the 6th Legislative District, hired former Lt. Gov. David Leroy as his attorney.

Reached by phone Friday morning, von Ehlinger said the only statement he can make at this point is that “these are false allegations, and we are fighting them vigorously.”

Leroy also indicated he couldn’t discuss the facts of the case at this point,

“The Ethics Committee is expected to release the complaint document sometime today,” Leroy said.