Idaho legislator accused of ‘unconsented sexual contact’ with adult volunteer. He denies it

·1 min read

Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, has been accused of having what he called “unconsented sexual contact” with an adult volunteer on the legislative staff in Boise, he acknowledged in a news release Friday.

Von Ehlinger issued the brief release Friday morning denying the accusation and saying he is fully cooperating with the House Ethics Committee as it investigates the allegation.

“This episode is an embarrassment to me, but I assure my constituents in Nez Perce and Lewis counties that I have not broken any laws or legislative rules, nor have I violated the concepts of appropriate social conduct,” he said.

Von Ehlinger, who is serving his first term representing the 6th Legislative District, hired former Lt. Gov. David Leroy as his attorney.

Reached by phone Friday morning, von Ehlinger said the only statement he can make at this point is that “these are false allegations, and we are fighting them vigorously.”

Leroy also indicated he couldn’t discuss the facts of the case at this point,

“The Ethics Committee is expected to release the complaint document sometime today,” Leroy said.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutors say Kristin Smart was killed during rape or attempted rape

    Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a former classmate with the murder of Kristin Smart, a California college freshman who went missing nearly 25 years ago, alleging for the first time that the suspect killed her during a rape or attempted rape. Paul Flores, who attended California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo with Smart, 19, was charged with a single count of first-degree murder. The suspect's 80-year-old father, Ruben Flores, was charged with being an accessory after the fact and accused of helping his son hide Smart's body.

  • Should politicians oversee Idaho high school sports? This bill would give them final say

    An Idaho legislator says the Idaho High School Activities Association has too much power. He wants to remove some.

  • McDonald’s pulled out of Idaho Walmarts. Which restaurants may replace Golden Arches?

    “Since December 2020, four low-volume McDonald’s restaurants located inside Idaho Walmart stores have closed.”

  • Oshae Brissett with an alley oop vs the Houston Rockets

    Oshae Brissett (Indiana Pacers) with an alley oop vs the Houston Rockets, 04/14/2021

  • Woman killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 114 near Texas Motor Speedway; lanes closed

    The crash occurred around 10 a.m., according to Fort Worth police and MedStar. Police said to expect lengthy delays.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Blasted For Absurd Tweet About 'Political Terrorism'

    The Colorado congresswoman apparently thinks adding more Supreme Court justices is terrorism — but not storming the U.S. Capitol to change an election.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Announce They've Broken Up

    “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

  • Body discovered in Emmett believed to be that of 8-year-old Idaho girl. Suspect arrested

    Authorities say her two older siblings are not in danger.

  • Teen locked in storage unit for 5 days while man sexually assaulted her, Texas cops say

    He was arrested Wednesday.

  • Potential high-impact transfers in college football 2021

    An NCAA rule change will allow football players to transfer once as undergraduates without sitting out a season. The change goes into effect for the 2021 season. Demarkcus Bowman, RB, Florida (from Clemson): Bowman was a five-star recruit in the class of 2020, but didn't see much action for the Tigers as a freshman.

  • DOJ Calls $30 Billion Railroad Merger Plan a "Mockery" of Regulation

    The Department of Justice has some doubts about a novel merger arrangement between Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), calling into question whether Kansas City Southern shareholders will get their payout this summer as hoped. Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) last month announced plans to combine in a deal worth more than $29 billion, including debt. With a long, drawn out regulatory approval process expected, CP came up with a plan to put KCS into an independent voting trust ahead of full deal completion.

  • To avoid Greitens redux, Missouri House plans to fire Rick Roeber before he can quit

    The Missouri House intends to make sure state Rep. Rick Roeber can’t turn around and falsely claim exoneration like Eric Greitens.

  • 'Hillbilly' to Capitol Hill? Author eyes Senate bid in Ohio

    Rodney Muterspaw figures J.D. Vance has already shown he's got what it takes to be a U.S. senator. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” author and a fellow Middletown native, broke out of poverty and family chaos and never forgot his Appalachian roots on his way to success. Muterspaw's view is at the heart of the fiercest political debate in Ohio.

  • David Dobrik's popularity plummeted after a Vlog Squad rape allegation. Now he's one of the most disliked influencers.

    After a former member of the Vlog Squad was accused of rape, David Dobrik's popularity fell, Insider data shows.

  • Senators to Biden: Waive vaccine intellectual property rules

    Ten liberal senators are urging President Joe Biden to back India and South Africa’s appeal to the World Trade Organization to temporarily relax intellectual property rules so coronavirus vaccines can be manufactured by nations that are struggling to inoculate their populations. The lawmakers, in a letter delivered to the White House on Thursday evening, wrote that Biden should “prioritize people over pharmaceutical company profits” and support the temporary waiver of the rules. The letter was led by independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, along with Democratic Sens.

  • Missouri House rejects Rick Roeber’s resignation, buying time to finish investigation

    ‘The House cannot allow Roeber to simply walk away,’ House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said.

  • Missouri House delays lawmaker resignation to finish review

    The Missouri House on Thursday refused to accept a lawmaker's resignation so the Ethics Committee can fully investigate allegations that he physically and sexually abused his children years ago. The GOP-led House voted 153-0 to prevent Republican Rep. Rick Roeber, of Lee's Summit, from resigning Friday as he had planned. "This is a very serious allegation,” House Ethics Committee Vice Chairman Richard Brown said.

  • 'The Bachelor' has a troubled history when it comes to gay romance. It's not alone

    The last time the subject of a gay "Bachelor" came up, it didn't go well. TV history is littered with dating shows that have mishandled LGBTQ identity.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are lone lawmakers to vote against National Marrow Donor Program

    In a Thursday night vote, the House overwhelmingly passed a reauthorization of the National Marrow Donor Program, which matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who need transplants. Overwhelmingly, that is, except for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), reports CNN. The two lawmakers were the only nays in a 415-2 vote, though another 12 representatives didn't vote, including fellow freshman Republican Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), reports Newsweek. Greene's spokesperson Nick Dyer told Newsweek: "Nothing in this bill prevents the funding of aborted fetal tissue by taxpayers. It opens the door for the [National Institutes of Health] to use this bill to research the remains of babies who were murdered in the womb." Meanwhile Boebert said "this bill added hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt, while not receiving a [Congressional Budget Office] score or going through the committee process." As Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) said on the House floor before the vote, the authorization greenlit "$23 million each year for 5 years for the cord blood side and, again, some $30 million each year for the bone marrow program." He noted the Be The Match registry, which pairs donors with patients who have leukemia and other diseases, has facilitated more than 105,000 bone marrow transplants and more than 40,000 cord blood transplants. Greene has continued to double down on her argument, asserting Americans "would be outraged if they knew" the details of the bill, seemingly referring to the authorization of stem cell research as detailed here. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planHow a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigationChrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after discovering quitting actually 'feels terrible'

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’