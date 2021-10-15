Idaho man accused of enticement after allegedly approaching child in Boise

An Idaho man is in jail after police say he asked a child to get into his car near a Boise school earlier in the week.

The man, a 43-year-old Boise resident, was charged Thursday with one count of misdemeanor child enticement, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

At around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police were alerted to a report of child enticement along West Salt Creek Drive. A man “had asked her to get into his car,” according to the news release. Though not stated in the release, several schools are located near that road, including West Junior High School, Frank Church High School and the Dennis Technical Education Center.

Police arrived soon after but did not find a suspect in the area. However, police later identified the suspect and “conducted an investigation based on evidence gathered at the scene,” according to the release. On Wednesday, school resource officers investigated further from the initial report and located the suspect.

Investigators sent reports to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, which filed charges and issued a warrant for the man’s arrest on Thursday. He was booked into the Ada County Jail just after 8:15 a.m. Friday and remained in jail custody as of Friday afternoon.

If convicted, the man could face a maximum punishment of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, according to Idaho state law.

Parents should remind their children to walk to and from school in groups when possible and to tell a parent if they are approached by a stranger, authorities reminded the public in the release.

If you or someone you know has information on this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS(2677) or leave a tip online at www.343COPS.com.