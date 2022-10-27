Idaho man accused of ‘intentionally’ driving car at people while yelling homophobic slurs found not competent to stand trial

An Idaho man charged with multiple felonies in connection with a series of anti-LGBTQ attacks was found not competent to stand trial on Wednesday and was ordered by a judge to be committed to a facility to have his competency restored.

Boise resident Matthew Lehigh, 31, was arrested earlier this month.

Police say that officers responded to a hit-and-run on Oct. 12 just after 2 p.m., when “evidence showed a male driver [yelling] a threat and a homophobic slur at two women,” investigators said in a news release.

The two victims were standing next to their vehicle when the suspect “intentionally drove his car at them.” The women were able to move out of the way, but the suspect’s car struck the victim’s vehicle.

One of the victims, Vegas Shegrud, told local television station KTVB-TV that she was afraid for her life.

“He could’ve killed us,” she said. “It could get so much worse. I’m grateful it didn’t.”

She said that she first heard him yelling at her when she was manually unlocking her car’s door.

“He said, ‘I’m gonna run you over, you f—king [slur],” Shegrud said. “He gripped the steering wheel... When I turned around, he backed out of his parking spot. And at some point, I decided he was really going to run me over.”

The suspect, who fled the scene, was later identified as Lehigh.

Detectives said that they had been searching for him since a suspect driving that same vehicle was involved in a similar incident, which happened just four days prior.

Lehigh was arrested the next day on three felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor of malicious injury to property.

According to KTVB-TV, he was later also charged with arson, accused of burning an LGBTQ flag in the North End of Boise.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, when his lawyer said that a doctor found that Lehigh may not be competent to stand trial in this case.

His case is currently listed as inactive, but pending.