Idaho man arrested for drug charges after shooting in Kuna. Deputies searching for BMW

Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday in Kuna where at least one person was assaulted, and likely at least one other person was injured.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Ada County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home in the 1500 block of Harem Way in Kuna after hearing reports of gunshots being fired, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found shell casings and blood on the ground. They later learned that a maroon BMW drove away from the scene. Despite spotting a vehicle matching that description driving fast in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84, deputies could not catch up to the car.

Deputies did find one man inside the Harem Way home who was assaulted, but was not shot. No one was found in the home or in the area who had a gunshot wound. The blood on the ground could have been related to another injury, deputies suspect.

Investigators found a “significant” amount of narcotics inside the home, including cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana. A 33-year-old Boise man, Sean French, was booked into the Ada County Jail on two felony drug charges in connection with the incident.

Deputies are still working to identify who fired the gunshots, as well as the suspect or suspects who fled in the BMW.

If you have information regarding this shooting, call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.