Idaho man arrested after police say he shot into occupied vehicle in parking lot

A Nampa man was arrested after he allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle, according to police.

The Nampa Police Department received a 911 call around 2:15 a.m. Monday from the victim, who said that 51-year-old Stephan Leslie approached his parked vehicle at a parking lot in the 1600 block of Smith Avenue and shot at his car, according to a news release from Nampa police.

Police said the gunshot didn’t strike the male victim but that it hit “directly behind where he was sitting,” the release said. No one else was in the car. Police said they believe the incident was because of ongoing street racing in the area.

Nampa police arrested Leslie at a nearby house just outside city limits with the assistance of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of a stolen gun and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

“This is the type of teamwork that Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies are able to rely on,” Nampa Deputy Chief Curt Shankel said in the release.