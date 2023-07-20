Idaho man arrested after police say he stalked, threatened Caldwell council members

A 54-year-old Meridian man was arrested after police alleged he stalked and threatened several Caldwell City Council members.

In late June, the Caldwell Police Department contacted Nampa police to ask for their assistance in investigating threats made against the council members by email, according to a news release from Nampa police. The envelope, which was found in the building’s mailroom, had threatening language on it, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

The next day, the Nampa Police Department’s Bomb Unit along with an explosive detection dog were sent to Caldwell City Hall because of a “suspicious package with suspicious markings.” But the K-9 didn’t detect anything, and police said the envelope didn’t contain anything dangerous.

In the news release, Nampa police said that during their investigation, they discovered the man was also suspected of harassing the council members by email. Caldwell police asked Nampa police to assist in the investigation to “ensure there was not a conflict of interest” with Caldwell’s city leadership, according to the news release.

Police obtained a warrant for the man Wednesday and arrested him on suspicion of two counts of stalking and one count of threats against state elected officials.