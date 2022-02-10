Idaho man charged in robbery, fatal shooting near Boise State has hearing set

A 24-year-old Eagle man who was charged along with his roommate after a fatal shooting near Boise State University’s campus in March 2021 could be pleading guilty roughly a year later.

Devoune Mosley was charged with three felonies: first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and conspiracy to commit a robbery. He pleaded not guilty last May, but a change of plea hearing has been scheduled in his case for April 20, according to court records.

Mosley’s roommate, Matthew Crawford, was offered a plea deal by prosecutors and pleaded down to second-degree murder on Feb. 1, according to court documents obtained by the Idaho Statesman. Crawford was originally charged with first-degree murder, because under Idaho law, if someone commits a murder — even without intent — while in the process of or attempt of a burglary, it is considered first-degree murder.

Crawford, 23, was also charged with conspiracy to commit a robbery and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Those charges are expected to be dismissed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, according to court records, in the plea agreement.

Crawford has a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 18.

Mosley was convicted of felony aggravated battery in March 2018, according to online court records. He was in prison for nine months and then was placed on probation until 2033 upon his release.

Both Mosley and Crawford had initial trial dates set in 2021, but those were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to multiple administrative orders filed on the Idaho Judicial Branch website. Ada County’s jury trials were paused again on Jan. 10, as the omicron wave swept over the region.

Both defendants remain held at the Ada County Jail without bail, according to online arrest records.

Attempts to contact Mosley’s public defender have been unsuccessful.

Shots fired on the edge of Boise State Campus

On March 15, 2021, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Chrisway Drive — just feet from Boise State’s campus — after hearing reports of shots fired, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The incident set off a shelter-in-place order from the university.

Police found an adult man — later identified as 24-year-old Guy Lopez II — lying in the street with gunshot wounds, and he was rushed to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Lopez later died at the hospital.

The Ada County coroner found Lopez died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was labeled a homicide.

Mosley and Crawford allegedly met Lopez on a sidewalk with the intent of robbing him of money and narcotics, according to police.

During the attempted robbery, police say Crawford “fired several rounds” and struck Lopez multiple times. It has never been stated that Mosley shot Lopez.

At least three guns — including a double-barreled shotgun that was allegedly Mosley’s — were recovered during the investigation, the Statesman previously reported. Mosley was not allowed to have a firearm because of his prior felony conviction.

Crawford had a Beretta 9 mm handgun, clips and ammunition seized by police, and they also recovered a gun where Lopez fell, according to previous reporting.