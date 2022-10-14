Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

12
REBECCA BOONE
·5 min read

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.

The 34-year-old Idaho man died Tuesday from injuries sustained during during a Russian attack in Luhansk.

A former U.S. Army infantryman, Partridge felt “spiritually called” to volunteer with the Ukranian military as they defend the country from invading Russian forces, his sister Jenny Corry said. He flew to Poland on a one-way ticket in April, his rucksack packed with body armor, a helmet and other tactical gear.

“Made it to the embassy, getting on a bus for the border,” Partridge wrote on his Facebook page on April 27. “From this point on I will not likely be giving locations or actions for opsec reasons. I will let you all know I’m alive.”

Partridge joined a military unit that included several volunteers from other countries, Corry said, the men mostly relying on interpreters to communicate. Partridge and his fellow soldiers were in Severodonetsk, a city in the Luhansk region, when he was hit in the head with shrapnel during an attack by Russian fighting vehicles, Corry said.

The unit had no stretchers and was still under attack, Corry said, but Partridge's fellow soldiers carried him out on a blanket and loaded him and other injured colleagues into a drab-painted pickup truck to rush them to safety.

“I have a picture of the truck,” Corry said in a phone interview Friday. The photo shows a drab-painted pickup with shredded rubber hanging off the wheel hubs. All but one of the tires were destroyed in the grim rush to safety.

“As a family, we really like that picture of the vehicle — it speaks to the bravery of how they tried to save their men, and the way they pushed that vehicle to its last leg just to get to the hospital,” she said. “It speaks volumes.”

Partridge leaves behind five young children. Corry deflected questions about the children and some other parts of Partridge's life, saying the family had jointly agreed to focus on his military service out of respect to those “who are still living and still affected by his personal life.”

“We want to just focus on the good that he did and don't want to mention any personal things,” Corry said in a phone interview Friday.

Military service has been a large part of Partridge's life. He was the youngest of five kids, and his father was a member of the U.S. Air Force. As a child, Partridge liked to dress up in his dad's oversized camouflage uniform and play “army guy” in the dirt, Corry said.

By the time he'd graduated high school, Partridge had grown into a gregarious man with a booming voice and a joking personality, she said.

“When he showed up, you knew he was there. He had a bigger personality,” she said. “If somebody was sad, he was going to make sure he cheered them up. He liked to spend quality time with people.”

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2006 and served in Baghdad as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2007 to 2009 before leaving the military in 2012.

He didn't talk a lot about his experiences in Iraq, but she knew some of it weighed heavily on him throughout his life.

“He was a Humvee driver, and when he was training they told him that as the driver if he tried to save himself his men would likely be killed, but if he saved his men then he would most likely be killed,” Corry said her brother told her. “That was something that sat deeply with him.”

Still, it was the battlefield where Partridge thrived. Corry believed the adrenaline, the sense of purpose and the heightened feeling of service is what drew him in.

“It was almost as if he could tell he had a greater purpose to fulfill,” she said. “Sometimes it was harder for him to mesh in the civilian world."

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Partridge felt a need to help the Ukranians. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and believed that he was being spiritually called to join the fight, she said.

“He believed it with every fiber of his being, and he wanted to honor his God," she said.

He stayed with Corry for a time before he made the trip to Ukraine. After she left, she found his camouflage baseball cap had been left in her laundry room. It was strange, she said, because he was very neat and organized, and never left things lying around.

“I just kind of set it to the side, and it sat there for a while,” she said, pausing for a shaky breath. “And the day I decided to pick it up and wear it because I wanted to feel close to him is the day that he died.”

Partridge's family knew he might not come home. A few encouraged him to think on his decision a little longer, but Partridge was intent on serving, she said.

“We're sad, but because of the circumstances it was already a thought that he could pass away. It wasn't like we were blindsided,” Corry said. “In a way, it was something that we had to understand when he went over there.”

Partridge was in a coma and on life support for eight days before he died. Family members had a chance to say goodbye, long-distance, before he passed, she said.

The family is raising money to try to bring Partridge's remains back home to be buried in Blackfoot, Idaho. They also hope to raise money to replace the truck his unit used to bring Partridge to the hospital, and to purchase other vital supplies for his unit, she said.

“We just want to do something to pay the men back,” Corry said.

At least four other U.S. citizens have been killed while fighting in Ukraine, based on reports from their families and the U.S. State Department. The Ukrainian government has recruited people with military experience to join the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • American veteran dies while fighting in Ukraine, family says

    Dane Partridge, 34, from Rexburg, Idaho, was fatally wounded in a tank attack in while fighting Russian forces in the Donbas region on Oct. 3, his sister wrote in a Facebook post.

  • US sending $725 million more in military aid to Ukraine

    The aid announcement caps a string of commitments from allies this week.

  • Ukraine Latest: US to Give Another $725 Million in Security Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon on Friday announced $725 million in additional security aid for Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has no regrets about the invasion of Ukraine, now well into its eighth month, and that Moscow’s aim isn’t to “destroy” its neighbor. The controversial mobilization of some 300,000 reservists is almost complete, Putin told reporters in Kazakhstan. Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsRolex Prices to Drop Further

  • Bodyguard of dead Donbas terrorist sentenced to 13 years in prison, says Ukraine’s SBU

    A bodyguard of deceased Russian proxy force commander in the Donbas Mikhail Tolstykh, known as “Givi,” who was killed on Feb. 8, 2017, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Oct. 13.

  • Competitive fishermen accused of cheating in Ohio tournament now face felony charges

    A pair of competitive fishermen reeled in by suspicious tournament officials are now facing criminal charges after allegedly putting lead weights and fish fillets in their catch. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, were indicted by a grand jury on charges including cheating, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools -- all felonies -- the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office announced. According to authorities, the two men had participated in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament in Cleveland on Sept. 30, where anglers competed to see who could catch the heaviest walleye fish.

  • ‘Monster’ trout breaks an Idaho state record after angler fights to reel in the fish

    “The biggest trout I’ve seen in my life!”

  • Russian occupiers steal watercraft in Kherson in order to cross the Dnipro General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 18:31 Russian occupiers seized 13 out of 15 vessels in a river port of the temporarily occupied Kherson so as to transport personnel and equipment across the Dnipro River.

  • Weather may worsen the Euro-Russia energy crisis

    STORY: The energy crisis gripping Europe, brought about by the war in Ukraine and exacerbated by the recent damage to the Nord Stream pipelines that governments suspect was sabotage, may get worse as winter comes to the continent.And, how much worse may depend on how harsh a winter it is.Early weather forecasts released by meteorologists on Thursday (October 14) say the continent could see a cold snap in December, putting more pressure on governments that have already reduced Russian natural gas imports from 40% of their supplies to less than 8%.Carlo Buontempo is with the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, which released the report."This is not about a white Christmas, it's not about Armageddon happening in December, we cannot say that and nobody can realistically say that. For me this is about (the question): can we just relax because we had a very warm summer and so winter will be mild? And if you want the answer at this stage, it's no, we cannot relax.""If we have a drop in temperature, we could expect a peak in demand, electricity demand, energy demand in general for heating."The energy crisis has spiked utility bills across Europe to historic levels. In the UK alone, the government moved to intervene by subsidizing power companies in an attempt to keep homeowners and businesses from taking on crippling or simply unpayable charges.The continent risks power shortages, energy rationing, and even blackouts.

  • Hundreds in Spain protest Russia's war in Ukraine

    STORY: The demonstrators held a large Ukrainian flag and banner reading "stop Russian genocide in Ukraine." They also chanted "arm Ukraine now" during their march."I think everybody should be involved... Everybody should be here," said Dutch citizen Jelle, 34.The protesters gathered in the city center and marched in front of the European Commission headquarters.

  • North Korea says it will not overlook any kind of military provocations

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Saturday warned that it would take "overwhelming military countermeasures" against what it called deliberate provocations by South Korea, as tensions remained high following the North's ballistic missile launches in recent weeks. The warning by an unnamed spokesman of the North's Korean People's Army (KPA) came a day after it fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea and hundreds of artillery rounds near the border with the South. KPA frontline units conducted artillery firing on Friday to send a clear warning to "repeated provocation by the enemies in the front areas," the spokesman said in a statement carried by the North's official KCNA news agency.

  • See video of Fresno officers shooting AR-15-wielding man. Police say he fired on neighbor

    The police department on Friday afternoon released video of the March 6 incident near Fresno High.

  • The Fed Has Another Problem. States Are Doling Out Stimulus Funds.

    A recent analysis points to more than $30 billion of stimulus spending by states. That’s good for the economy, but also fuel for inflation.

  • Orphan watched dad die, now awaits future in Ukraine shelter

    One building in the recaptured but devastated Ukrainian town of Izium is filled with those at the end of their lives. Until a few days ago, 13-year-old Bohdan had a father. Bohdan's father wasted away for weeks in the corridor room of a shelter for the injured and homeless before stomach cancer finally claimed him on Oct 3.

  • What Does Copa Holdings, S.A.'s (NYSE:CPA) Share Price Indicate?

    While Copa Holdings, S.A. ( NYSE:CPA ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit...

  • Elon Musk Attacks the Pentagon

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX does not digest leaks related to the Starlink service provided to Ukraine at war against Russia.

  • American citizen killed fighting in Ukraine

    Dane Partridge, an Iraqi war veteran from Idaho, was reportedly killed in the eastern Donbas region while fighting for Ukraine.

  • Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border

    Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States. The group of people departed around 4 a.m. from the city of Tapachula, near Mexico's border with Guatemala, en route to San Pedro Tapanatepec in Mexico's Oaxaca state, where migrants can acquire permits to cross the country.

  • Ukraines Air Force confirms loss of bomber jet

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 14:37 The Air Force Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has confirmed the loss of one SU-24M aircraft. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force, in the comment for Ukrainska Pravda Details: According to Ihnat, the bomber supported offensive actions in the eastern front, where it hit designated targets.

  • Russian draft-dodgers find little welcome, uncertain future in Georgia

    With Putin's invasion of their country still fresh in Georgian minds, it's little wonder young Russians dodging the bloodbath in Ukraine are viewed with suspicion.

  • Ukraine makes it obvious DoD has to change how it buys weapons

    The scale at which “dual-use” technologies is used should make us urgently rethink the way the Department of Defense does business.