Idaho man found guilty of murder in Garden City stabbing, faces life in prison

A jury on Thursday found Emerson C. Buck IV, 31, of Garden City, guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his uncle, according to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Buck slashed and stabbed the man in the home they shared in January 2020, including in the neck, according to evidence presented at trial. He fled the scene and tried to elude police before he was caught and charged with second-degree murder, prosecutors said in a news release. That was amended to first-degree murder in June, and Buck also was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer.

He was found guilty of the resisting charge as well, after a jury trial that began on May 11. His murder conviction comes with an enhancement for using a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.

Buck will be sentenced on July 23 by 4th District Judge Jason Scott. He faces life in prison.

In 2008, Buck was convicted of rape in Ada County; he is a registered sex offender, according to the Idaho State Police sex offender registry. He completed his 10-year sentence in 2018 and was no longer on parole for that crime.