An Idaho man had 187 child porn images on his phone. He’ll spend years in prison

A 21-year-old Caldwell man has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho said in a news release Wednesday.

In April 2021, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip that David Daniel Lynn Bowden possessed child pornography. During an investigation, the task force found supporting evidence and ordered a search warrant for Bowden’s residence in Caldwell, the release said.

While executing the search warrant, law enforcement discovered 187 images of child porn on Bowden’s phone — some of which depicted very young children, according to the release.

He pleaded guilty to various charges on Dec. 8.

“The collaborative efforts in Idaho to prosecute those who possess and distribute child pornography is second to none,” U.S Attorney Josh Hurwit said in the release. “Those who engage in this reprehensible conduct should know they have nowhere to hide.”

In addition to his prison sentence, District Judge Lynn B. Winmill ordered Bowden to serve 10 years of supervised release after he is released from prison.

“Thank you to ICAC, the Caldwell Police Department and the US Attorney’s Office for their outstanding work that led to this sentencing,” Attorney General Raúl Labrador said in the release.