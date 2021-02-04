Idaho man indicted on 4 counts in US Capitol attack case

REBECCA BOONE

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who posted online videos of himself bragging about taking part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol last month has been charged by a federal grand jury with four crimes related to the insurrection.

Boise resident Josiah Colt, 34, turned himself in to law enforcement in Boise on Jan. 12 after learning he was wanted on a U.S. Marshal's warrant. On Wednesday, he was indicted on four counts, including obstructing official proceedings and aiding and abetting, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Colt was among those who stormed the Capitol Jan. 6 during a riot by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump as Congress prepared to certify the results of the election won by President Joe Biden. Five people died in the violence and more than 100 police officers were injured.

After the insurgency, Colt posted a video to Facebook erroneously claiming he was the first person in the mob to sit in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's chair. Photos from the siege, however, appear to show him dangling from the Senate balcony and sitting in the seat normally used by the vice president in the Senate chamber.

Colt later apologized for his part in the insurrection in a statement to a Boise television station. Colt's defense attorney, Shelli Peterson with the Federal Public Defender's office for the District of Columbia, declined to comment on the case and said Colt also would not comment.

More than 175 people have been charged so far in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and authorities have said they expect many more people to be charged as they review thousands of videos and photos taken during the attack.

Like Colt, several other Idaho residents also boasted on social media about taking part in the insurrection — with some even posting videos and photos of themselves inside the building — but so far no others appear to have been charged, based on a search of unsealed federal court documents.

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Lauren Boebert: QAnon-supporting Republican claims 38,000 miles worth of gas money on Congress expenses

    In order to justify a reimbursement of such a big amount, Boebert’s distance driven during the campaign has to be 38,712 miles

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Daughter of executed man wants DNA to prove his innocence

    The daughter of a Tennessee man executed 14 years ago for murder wants to test DNA evidence to prove his innocence. Attorneys for April Alley presented arguments before the state appeals court on Wednesday. Alley confessed to the crime, but later said the confession was coerced.

  • WH says proposed $1,400 relief is not breaking campaign promise of $2,000 checks

    In a White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden was not breaking a campaign promise of delivering Americans $2,000 in coronavirus relief. Psaki said the current proposal of $1,400 in a relief bill would be in addition to $600 relief checks that were distributed during the Trump administration.

  • Kerry Defended Taking Private Jet to Iceland for Environmental Award: ‘the Only Choice for Somebody Like Me’

    White House climate czar John Kerry traveled to Iceland by private jet in 2019 to accept an environmental award and defended his transportation choice to a reporter at the time by calling it, “the only choice for somebody like me.” Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV. During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded. The former secretary of state went on to emphasize his climate accomplishments, including negotiating the Paris accord for the U.S. and bringing Chinese President Xi to the table. “I’ve been involved in this fight for years,” Kerry said. “I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean, I have to fly to meet with people and get things done,” he continued. “But what I’m doing almost full-time is working to win the battle of climate change. And in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive.” Last week, Kerry recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. Biden signed several executive orders on climate change last week aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. During his first week in office, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers.

  • Political bloodbath behind closed doors in Germany as tempers fray over vaccine fiasco

    The political fall-out in Germany from the European Union vaccine debacle appears to be more serious than previously thought, as details of explosive rows emerge. Olaf Scholz, the finance minister and a pivotal figure in Angela Merkel’s coalition, reportedly lost his temper at a cabinet meeting this week, launching an expletive-laden rant against Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission until Mrs Merkel stepped in to stop him. Other senior ministers have been frantically briefing in an attempt to escape any blame for a fiasco that has left Germany, the country where the first Western vaccine was developed, facing shortages. Mrs von der Leyen is fast running out of friends in Berlin. According to local media reports, she has been lobbying party colleagues in Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) for public support, but she is now seen as so toxic no one in German politics wants to be associated with her. German politics has also fastened on another fall guy in the form of Stella Kyriakides, the EU’s health commissioner who was in charge of vaccine orders. Bild, Germany’s highest-selling newspaper, on Thursday published a picture of Ms Kyriakides unwisely posted on her Instagram account in September showing her feet up on a balcony with the caption: “Enjoying a moment at the end of busy week”.

  • Trump impeachment lawyer says would be 'idiotic,' 'insane' to rehash election fraud claims

    A lawyer for Donald Trump on Wednesday said it would be "idiotic" and "insane" to dispute the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election during his Senate impeachment trial, adding that the former U.S. president has not pressured him to make those arguments. "Injecting that into a case that is already a winner would be idiotic," said Bruce L. Castor Jr, a recent addition to Trump's legal team, in an interview with Reuters. "Nobody has pressured me to make that defense," Castor added, saying Trump was happy with a brief filed by Castor and his co-counsel David Schoen on Tuesday.

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsJobless claims remain high but dip to lowest level since November

  • 9-year-old boy begs Biden administration to stop his father's deportation to Guatemala

    "They're choosing to keep a parent and child separated that they had already separated before and traumatized," said the attorney for Fernando Ochoa's dad.

  • Andrew Yang’s Presidential Campaign Had a ‘Toxic’ Bro Culture That Drove Women to Therapy, Report Says

    A number of women have reportedly exposed details of their “toxic” experience while working in Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign, which had been dominated by male leadership. In an interview with Business Insider, nine former staffers and volunteers reported being sidelined, ignored or belittled by male managers on several occasions, causing some of them to seek mental therapy. In one incident, Groves reportedly complained about having to drive a field organizer around.

  • Army Identifies 3 New York National Guard Pilots Killed in Black Hawk Crash

    They died when their aircraft went down while conducting night-vision goggle proficiency training.

  • Police use drug dealer's phone to warn 'middle-class' cocaine 'users' of arrest

    Police used a county lines drug dealer's phone to message "middle-class" cocaine “users” and warn them they risk being arrested for fuelling the abuse of children. Officers in the West Midlands seized the device during a crackdown on criminals supplying Class A drugs worth £3,000-a-day to people across Birmingham and Worcestershire in November last year. The phone contained the mobile numbers of more than 2,000 customers who received SMS marketing updates from drug gangs. Police said they believe many of the customers will be "middle-class professionals" with "social" cocaine habits. On Tuesday all the contacts on the phone received messages telling them their phone numbers had been identified in the investigation.

  • Newsmax anchor apologises to MyPillow CEO for storming out of interview

    Bob Sellers stormed out of the live show as MyPillow’s Mike Lindell continued to rant about unsubstantiated claims of rigged voting machines

  • 3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin

    Three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies, following a home invasion in eastern Wisconsin, authorities said. Sheriff's deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who then ran away. During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers found another person who died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to sheriff's officials.

  • Palestinian cave-dwellers worry over Israeli settler incursions

    Home for Palestinian Barakat Mour is a hillside cave in the West Bank, which he says is often under threat from Israeli settlers in the occupied territory. "You'll be sitting with your wife in the cave and the settlers will raid it without any notice," Mour, 60, told Reuters about his family's dwelling near the West Bank city of Hebron. The Israeli military said that in recent weeks "there have been several reports of friction between settlers and Palestinians in caves near the village of (At-Tuwani)" and that troops worked to "separate the participants and restore order".

  • About 29 million people would lose out on stimulus checks under GOP plan, experts say

    Republican senators have also proposed $1,000 checks instead of $1,400.

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Boris Johnson prepared to override parts of Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

    Boris Johnson has warned Brussels that he is prepared to override parts of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland unless the EU agrees to extend grace periods for traders and supermarkets until January 2023. Ratcheting up pressure on the European Commission on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said he was prepared to do "everything we need to do" to protect businesses in the province and ensure there was no sea border in the Irish Sea. It came as Michael Gove wrote to his EU counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, demanding that a three-month leniency period for supermarkets be extended by two years. The letter, leaked to The Telegraph, called for a similar extension for chilled meat products if a permanent solution cannot be found before the six-month stopgap ends, along with the flow of parcels and medicines across the Irish Sea. It also urges Brussels to reconsider rules on the importation of seed potatoes – amid reports that officials are blocking shipments that contain too much British soil – and for a bilateral agreement to be struck with Ireland on pet transport. Should the EU fail to agree to the UK's demands, Mr Gove said the Government would use "all instruments at its disposal" to protect the integrity of the UK internal market. In a meeting with Arlene Foster, Northern Ireland's First Minister, Mr Johnson also reportedly hit out at the EU's "cavalier approach" to Northern Ireland after it controversially moved to erect a hard vaccine border on the island of Ireland last week.

  • The New Republic ’s Shameful Anti-Catholic Screed

    Why do progressives have a reputation for open hatred of Catholics and Catholicism? Only because they keep publishing things like Peter Hammond Schwartz’s latest essay in The New Republic, entitled “Originalism Is Dead. Long Live Catholic Natural Law.” To get the full flavor, you must begin with the illustration of Justice Amy Coney Barrett as the pope: The forces challenging the modernist ideal in America are now decisively led by conservative Catholics, not evangelical Protestants, with a new focus on claiming influence and power via America’s legal institutions, particularly the federal courts.https://t.co/BuL4LTTctk — The New Republic (@newrepublic) February 3, 2021 There is a long and ugly tradition anti-Catholic writers and cartoonists portraying their enemies in the miter of a pope or bishop, going back to the days of the anti-Catholic Know-Nothings of the 1850s and their heirs in the 1870s and 1880s. This is illustrated by this Thomas Nast classic of the genre from Harper’s Weekly in 1871, portraying the nefarious threat of Catholic schooling: The American River Ganges by Thomas Nast, from the September 30, 1871, edition of Harper’s Weekly. Cartoonist Tony Auth kicked up a controversy with a 2007 cartoon about the Supreme Court’s decision upholding a ban on partial-birth abortion in Gonzales v. Carhart, depicting the five Catholic judges in the majority in miters over the caption “Church & State.” TNR’s editors and illustrator Michelle Rohn — and Schwartz, if he signed off on using the image of Amy Coney Barrett — had to know exactly what card they were playing here. Schwartz complains quite openly that there are too many Catholics in Congress and the courts: Members of Congress are increasingly Catholic, especially in the Republican Party. As of the 2016 election, representation of Catholics in Congress had increased by a remarkable 68 percent since 1960, from 100 to 168, a total in excess of 31 percent of Congress (even as Catholics nationally have declined to 21 percent of the population, fewer than the 23 percent who in 2014 declared “None” as their religious affiliation). Between the 2008 and 2016 elections, the cohort of Catholic House Republicans nearly doubled, from 37 to 70, while the number of Catholic House Democrats fell from 98 to 74. Despite this significant Catholic overrepresentation in Congress, traditionalist Catholics — for whom the nineteenth-century Blaine Amendments, by which states sought to bar public funding of religious education, remain the bloody shirt they cannot stop waving — mewl incessantly about ongoing prejudice and discrimination. Catholics are even more overrepresented in the judiciary. Nearly 30 percent of judges serving on the federal bench are Catholic. Six Catholics presently serve as justices on the Supreme Court, five of whom are Republican-appointed conservatives. A seventh, Neil Gorsuch, is a formerly devout Catholic who now worships as an Episcopalian. Antonin Scalia and Anthony Kennedy, the justices Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh replaced, were also Catholic. Which means nine of the most recent 13 justices have a Catholic background. Yes, Schwartz complains that Catholics “mewl incessantly” and wave “the bloody shirt” of 19th-century laws that were explicitly targeted at Catholics and that the Supreme Court struck down by a 5–4 vote only in June 2020, over the objections of the Court’s liberals and to the horror of progressive commentators. The essay’s atmosphere is full of familiar tropes of the Left. A shady, extreme, well-funded conspiracy is out to impose theocracy on America through the courts: “a 50-year saga of Catholic intellectual and theological penetration of the halls of power.” Naturally, “William F. Buckley, the devout and mystically inclined Catholic” is implicated as part of this “doorway to the medieval past.” Predictably, the Koch brothers are referenced, despite their conspicuously libertarian social views. The chief villains are “the three Leos — nineteenth-century Pope Leo XIII, twentieth-century German-American philosopher Leo Strauss, and twenty-first-century Federalist Society impresario Leonard Leo.” Schwartz uses the language of viral infection to describe the influence of Catholic thought: The intellectual commitments and moral sensibilities of the new natural law have in recent decades penetrated many of the nation’s most significant media, political, legal, and educational institutions. NNL has passed seamlessly into the conservative intellectual bloodstream via organizations closely attached to the Federalist Society. For Leonard Leo — depicted as having “more than a trace of Cardinal Wolsey” of 16th-century England — Schwartz relies on the views of Jeffrey Toobin, if you wanted a particularly vivid mental image of the mood of this essay. The Federalist Society is accused of bearing, for our popularly-ratified Constitution, “an Abrahamic fetish of the text as revelation.” Schwartz portrays natural law as a conspiracy to impose Catholic theology: The moral philosophy of natural law absorbs (from revelation and scripture) and communicates (into public discourse and legal practice) a quite specific understanding of the human individual as the summit of God’s creation, shaped in the image of God himself. Ideas about natural law date back nearly 800 years to the grand synthesis of Aristotle and Augustine in the Summa Theologica of Thomas Aquinas. These ideas assume intrinsic rational capacities of humans to properly perceive and pursue uniquely human goods and to deduce from these goods a system of moral precepts and ethics that become the framework for elucidating and codifying positive law. As Thomas wrote, “This is the first precept of law, that ‘good is to be done and pursued, and evil is to be avoided.’ All other precepts of the natural law are based upon this: so that whatever the practical reason naturally apprehends as man’s good (or evil) belongs to the precepts of the natural law as something to be done or avoided.” As even Schwartz must concede, of course, the Catholic roots of natural law do not change the fact that it was also the philosophy underlying much of secular Enlightenment political philosophy, most notably the Declaration of Independence and, yes, the United States Constitution. But he sees its modern survival as “sinister.” Naturally, there is a digression on priestly sexual abuse, without even the vaguest effort to address its actual development. In order to understand how elite enthusiasm for 13th-century Catholic philosophy relates to modern American politics, “we need look no further than Fox News,” Schwartz advises. Of course. He warns of “extreme and edgy publications” delivering a “Catholic fundamentalist message,” never mind that the very nature of religious fundamentalism is irreconcilable with the hierarchical and tradition-bound Roman Catholic Church. The fundamental bait-and-switch of Schwartz’s article is his effort to tell the story of the Catholic integralism of Adrian Vermeule, Sohrab Ahmari, and Patrick Deneen as if it is influential on judicial originalists such as Barrett. We are told that “even legal conservatives like Harvard constitutional law professor Adrian Vermeule now concede these obvious failings of originalism.” And this proves that “it turns out that originalism’s real utility is its transactional value as a vehicle for other legal principles,” as if Vermeule is not an open critic and enemy of originalism. Only much later in the article does Schwartz address the conflict between the two camps, while insisting that this is a debate between “two sides of the same coin demarcated in a medieval currency.” What is lost here is the fact that Vermeule is, despite the interest he inspires in some circles, an entirely marginal figure among the sorts of people who staff the federal judiciary and are active in the Federalist Society — in particular, Justice Barrett, whom even Schwartz concedes is a jurisprudential follower of Antonin Scalia, the monumental leader of the originalist camp. Nothing is cited to suggest that Justice Barrett has any jurisprudential sympathy with Vermeule, yet that does not spare her from caricature. Schwartz frames Justice Barrett as “the first justice to receive her law degree from a Catholic university” who “has spent almost her entire life in the ‘flyover’ places of America where ‘gentry liberalism’ is not the dominant fashion.” This ignores the fact that Notre Dame is hardly a cloistered bastion of Catholic orthodoxy (it gave Mario Cuomo an honorary degree in 1984), and that the mayor of Barrett’s city was Pete Buttigieg. The New Republic should be ashamed and embarrassed by this, if its editors are still capable of such a sentiment.