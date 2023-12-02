Idaho man killed after driver loses control, crashes head-on into his vehicle

ELMORE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 30-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in southern Idaho Friday night, according to Idaho State Police.

On Dec. 1, shortly before 7:30 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash on I-84 at milepost 81.4 in Elmore County.

Police said a Mountain Home man, 36, was driving a 2020 GMC Sierra westbound on I-84 when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed the median.

He reportedly collided with a 2018 Kia Forte, driven by a Rupert man, 30. Both vehicles came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder after the collision.

Police said the driver of the Kia Forte, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, died on scene. The passenger in the vehicle, a 52-year-old woman, who reportedly was wearing a seatbelt, was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was also taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Their conditions have not been released at this time.

I-84 was blocked for around four hours to allow emergency personnel to help those involved and clear the scene after the crash.

This incident is currently under investigation by Idaho State Police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.