Idaho man pleads guilty to 1998 beating death in Lubbock

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

An Idaho man accused in a fatal New Year's Day beating in Lubbock more than 20 years ago was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison.

Gabriel Lopez, 44, pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison. He has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since June 21, 2019.

Lopez was one of two men arrested in 2019 in connection with the Jan. 1, 1998 death of 26-year-old Jessie Ordonez at a home in the 2400 block of Third Street. Lopez admitted to recklessly causing Ordonez's death by striking and kicking him.

Lopez's brother, Lee, 42, is also charged with manslaughter in the case and is in being held at the Lubbock County Detention while awaiting trial.

The charges against the brother's stem from a Lubbock police investigation that began when police officers responding to a Jan. 1, 1998 call about an injured man found Ordonez lying in the home's front yard. Officials said said Ordonez was in distress and was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he died less than an hour later.

For years, Ordonez's killing was unsolved. Ordonez's case, as well as other unsolved homicides were taken over by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit when it was activated in December 2018. The unit is a partnership with the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office designed to pool resources and people into solving major cases including homicides.

In June 2019, arrest warrants for the Lopez brothers, who were living in Canyon County, Idaho, were issued June 10, 2019.

"We looked at everybody to try to have a kind of a think-tank approach to whatever it takes to get this solved," said Lubbock police Sgt. Brandon Price, who investigated Ordonez's case.

Price said couldn't comment on a motive for the killing but said Ordonez was at a New Year’s Eve party at the home that lasted into the next day and he got into a fight. Investigators at the time learned that Ordonez was severely beaten by two men, police officials said.

The Lopez brothers, who moved to Idaho shortly after Ordonez's death, were identified as suspects in Ordonez's slaying. In 2007, Lubbock County prosecutors presented a manslaughter case against the brothers to a grand jury who declined to indict the men.

Investigators re-interviewed witnesses and Price traveled to Idaho where he spoke with an eye-witnesses who provided crucial information about the case, and helped secure the warrant for the Lopez brothers.

"I can just tell you this, that it was an eye-witness to what occurred here in Lubbock," Price said in 2019. "We ended up finding this individual there and (the witness) was able to provide details that occurred during the altercation and the assault that ultimately led to the death of Mr. Ordonez, that was able to corroborate stuff that we also had from the autopsy report."

