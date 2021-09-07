Idaho man pleads guilty to assaulting officer with a pole during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — An Idaho man accused of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty Tuesday to reduced charges and could face up to four years in prison.

Duke Wilson, 67, of Nampa, admitted that he picked up a white pole and jabbed a U.S. Capitol police officer. He signed a court document that said he also helped other rioters who were trying to pull a shield away from an officer.

"During the struggle over the shield, the defendant pushed an officer to the ground and then pushed against another officer, along with other rioters," it said.

FBI investigators said video recordings showed him entering a tunnel on the west side of the Capitol, wearing a hat that said "CNN Fake News." It showed him trying to pull a door open as officers attempted to close it, court documents said.

He faced an 11-count federal indictment filed in May. But in a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to just two of those counts — assaulting a federal officer and obstructing an official proceeding. Both are felonies with a guideline sentence of around three to four years in prison. He'll be sentenced in November.

Image: Duke Wilson pulling on a door at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. (FBI)

Wilson appeared by video from the U.S. courthouse in Boise and said little during Tuesday's hearing.

U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth told him, "I know this is a tough thing to swallow. I don't know how you got yourself in the posture you're in, but you took a good step forward today," by pleading guilty.

More than 600 people have been charged with taking part in the Capitol riot. A total of 51 have pleaded guilty.