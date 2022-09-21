Idaho man pleads guilty to hate crime in 2018 assault at Lynnwood bar

An Idaho man on Wednesday pleaded guilty in court to a hate crime and making false statements to FBI agents after being charged for participating in an assault on a Black man at a Lynnwood bar in December 2018, according to a release from Nick Brown, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington.

Jason Stanley, 46, admitted in court that he was a member of a white supremacist group when the assault occurred.

“The defendant, a known white supremacist, singled out and attacked a Black man because of his race — violent, hate-driven conduct that has no place in our society today,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“Mr. Stanley and the other subjects in this case attacked and injured the victim based on his race,” said Special Agent in Charge Richard A. Collodi of the FBI Seattle Field Office. “Until all citizens in Washington state feel safe from threats and violence based on their race, ethnicity, gender or beliefs, the FBI will continue our commitment to investigating federal hate crimes and protecting civil rights.”

Officials said on the day of the assault, Stanley entered the bar with others and fellow group members.

Stanley is said to have worn clothing and patches indicating that he belonged to the white supremacist group, and repeatedly gave “Nazi salutes” while inside the bar.

While inside the bar, Stanley assaulted the Black man who was the disc jockey, and believed the man was acting disrespectful to members of the group.

Officials said Stanley and others punched, kicked and stomped on the man and called him racial slurs. The man suffered bodily injuries due to the attack.

Two bystanders who tried to help the man and stop the assault were also assaulted by the members and injured, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

During an FBI investigation, Stanley claimed he was not in Washington during the assault.

Stanley is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023. He could face up to 10 years in prison for the hate crime and up to five years for making a false statement.