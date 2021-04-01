Idaho man pleads guilty to murder of 3-year-old girl at her birthday party

Kinner, who is originally from Memphis arrived in Boise just weeks before the June 30, 2018 rampage

The man accused of stabbing a three-year-old pled guilty to her murder Tuesday and will soon find out what his sentence will be.

Read More: Oklahoma pastor’s wife and her lover arrested in shooting death of husband

In court this week, Timmy Kinner, 32, admitted to stabbing Ruya Kadir in 2018 in Idaho. He pled guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday in the rampage that injured eight others, including five children. Kinner broke into the apartment where the party was being held, according to Idaho Press.

“What he did to children, to the family, he broke family hearts and he killed children. Those people should go to death without even thinking about it,” said Anmar Lafta, who is related to the victims, per Idaho Statesman. “… They’re not adults, they hadn’t seen life yet. They ran away from war to come here, and look what happened to them.”

Kinner, who is originally from Memphis, arrived in Boise just weeks before the June 30, 2018 rampage. Those that knew him prior to the incident said he was friendly and polite but the person he was staying with asked him to leave prior to the deadly attack.

The killing took place at an apartment complex where the children were gathered for Kadir’s birthday party. The children injured range from ages three to 12 and were refugees from Ethiopia, Syria, and Iraq.

Kinner did not know the victims.

“We just want everybody to be safe because the crimes he did against kids are horrible,” said Alex Mutlak, a relative of one of the men whose wife and children were attacked. “That was terrifying to see a grown man attacking kids at a birthday party. We just wish that justice will take place and we pray for his soul to be forgiven by God.”

He added:

“… We thank the city and the police department and the justice system because they made us feel more safe at home after the accidents.”

According to Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Kinner also pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, eight counts of aggravated battery, and one count of use of a deadly weapon.

Story continues

Initially, Kinner’s mental capacity to stand trial was in question after a judge declared him dangerously mentally ill but the same judge later declared he was competent enough to stand trial in Oct. 2019.

Read More: Barack Obama speaks out following death of grandmother: ‘Miss her dearly’

He will be sentenced on June 10.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Idaho man pleads guilty to murder of 3-year-old girl at her birthday party appeared first on TheGrio.