Idaho man pleads guilty to murder of 3-year-old girl at her birthday party

Keydra Manns
·2 min read

Kinner, who is originally from Memphis arrived in Boise just weeks before the June 30, 2018 rampage

The man accused of stabbing a three-year-old pled guilty to her murder Tuesday and will soon find out what his sentence will be.

Read More: Oklahoma pastor’s wife and her lover arrested in shooting death of husband

In court this week, Timmy Kinner, 32, admitted to stabbing Ruya Kadir in 2018 in Idaho. He pled guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday in the rampage that injured eight others, including five children. Kinner broke into the apartment where the party was being held, according to Idaho Press.

“What he did to children, to the family, he broke family hearts and he killed children. Those people should go to death without even thinking about it,” said Anmar Lafta, who is related to the victims, per Idaho Statesman. “… They’re not adults, they hadn’t seen life yet. They ran away from war to come here, and look what happened to them.”

Kinner, who is originally from Memphis, arrived in Boise just weeks before the June 30, 2018 rampage. Those that knew him prior to the incident said he was friendly and polite but the person he was staying with asked him to leave prior to the deadly attack.

The killing took place at an apartment complex where the children were gathered for Kadir’s birthday party. The children injured range from ages three to 12 and were refugees from Ethiopia, Syria, and Iraq.

Kinner did not know the victims.

“We just want everybody to be safe because the crimes he did against kids are horrible,” said Alex Mutlak, a relative of one of the men whose wife and children were attacked. “That was terrifying to see a grown man attacking kids at a birthday party. We just wish that justice will take place and we pray for his soul to be forgiven by God.”

He added:

“… We thank the city and the police department and the justice system because they made us feel more safe at home after the accidents.”

According to Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Kinner also pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, eight counts of aggravated battery, and one count of use of a deadly weapon.

Initially, Kinner’s mental capacity to stand trial was in question after a judge declared him dangerously mentally ill but the same judge later declared he was competent enough to stand trial in Oct. 2019.

Read More: Barack Obama speaks out following death of grandmother: ‘Miss her dearly’

He will be sentenced on June 10.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Idaho man pleads guilty to murder of 3-year-old girl at her birthday party appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Gaetz probe started with an associate awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking, stalking charges

    The probe into the Florida congressman stemmed from an investigation into a state tax official who was enmeshed in multiple controversies during his three years in office.

  • 'We're skating on a knife's edge right now': Scientists worry US could be headed for yet another COVID-19 surge

    Scientists worry that rising COVID-19 case numbers might be the beginning of a fourth surge, though they don't expect it to be as bad as others.

  • My patient got COVID and died. He thought life was back to normal, but we aren't there yet.

    COVID is not gone yet. As states choose to open up, there will be more unnecessary deaths unless we keep masking, distancing and getting vaccinated.

  • Tampa man pleads guilty to setting Champs blaze

    TAMPA — The man prosecutors say was responsible for one of the most stunning criminal acts to occur amid a night of rioting last May in Tampa pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal arson charge. Terrance Lee Hester Jr. appeared Tuesday morning in a Tampa federal courtroom and quietly admitted he started a fire at the Champs Sports store at 2381 E Fowler Ave. Damage from the blaze totaled $1.2 ...

  • Venezuela limits COVID-19 insurance payouts as cases rise

    Venezuela has set limits on insurance payouts for COVID-19 patients, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday, as the South American country experiences a second wave of the novel coronavirus. In a notice sent to insurers dated March 16, the country's insurance regulator told companies they would only be required to cover a maximum of 14 days of intensive care in private facilities and to pay out a maximum of $25,000 per coronavirus patient. For the few who have health insurance and visit private clinics, the cost of healthcare has increased dramatically in recent years amid an informal dollarization of the economy.

  • Second Season of Korean-American ‘Dramaworld’ Debuts Across Asia

    A second season of bilingual series “Dramaworld” takes to the airwaves across Asia from this week. The show is a fantasy about an American K-drama fan-girl who is supernaturally transported into the Korean drama scene and there must save her favorite leading man. In Korea itself “Dramaworld” will play from Friday on A+E Networks’ Lifetime […]

  • Bethenny Frankel Teases Wedding Plans After Announcing Engagement

    Bethenny Frankel opened up about her "wonderful" engagement to fiancé Paul Bernon, though it appears that The Real Housewives of New York City star isn't thinking too far ahead just yet.

  • Prison Fugitive Featured on Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Sought in LA Area

    After nearly 50 years on the lam, authorities believe they are closing in on convicted murderer and prison escapee Lester Eubanks, who was recently featured on Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries.” The escaped convict, now 77, is believed to be in the Los Angeles area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which recently reviewed photographs of Eubanks working and socializing. “We believe that he may have never left the Greater Los Angeles area,” Deputy U.S. Marshal David Siler said on Saturday, according to NBC Los Angeles. “We know that he has a footprint there, we know that he has associates throughout the area, we just need to talk to those people.” Also Read: Animal Planet's 'Extinct or Alive' Actually Finds Its First 'Extinct' Species Alive During Filming TheWrap attempted to reach the U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, but our calls were not immediately returned. Eubanks, who is on the Marshals Service’s list of its 15 most wanted fugitives, is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for escape. In December 1973, Eubanks walked away from the custody of the Ohio Department of Corrections while on a temporary honor furlough to go Christmas shopping unescorted, according to he U.S. Marshals. That was a reward for good behavior. At the time of his escape, Eubanks was serving a life sentence for the November 1965 murder and attempted rape of 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener, whom he bludgeoned to death. Eubanks had previously been sentenced with the death penalty, but the sentence was commuted to life in prison without parole in 1972. The Eubanks story was chronicled in Episode 9, “Death Row Fugitive.” Also Read: Escaped Killer Lester Eubanks From Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries Is Alive, Authorities Say “While the Eubanks’ case is designated as a cold case, I want to assure the public our investigation into his whereabouts is very active,” U.S. Marshals Service Deputy Director David Anderson said in a press release back in 2018, on the 45th anniversary of Eubanks’ escape. “I have total confidence in our deputies and our law enforcement partners who are determined to make sure Eubanks’ last days are spent in a prison cell where justice intended it.” “I think about this case every day and the little girl who was killed,” Siler said at the time. “In law enforcement, there are cases that keep you up at night; this is one of those cases.” Netflix revived “Unsolved Mysteries” in 2020, which was technically the show’s 15th season. Also Read: 'Unsolved Mysteries': This 'Little Clue' Could Be Key To Solving JoAnn Romain's Case The USMS established the 15 Most Wanted Fugitive Program in 1983 to prioritize investigation & apprehension of some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives. Rewards up to $25,000 are offered for information leading to arrests. Submit a tip. https://t.co/G9Ve0bpFv2. pic.twitter.com/BJG0jeEUpz — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) February 25, 2021 Read original story Prison Fugitive Featured on Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Sought in LA Area At TheWrap

  • RHOA 's Drew Sidora Reveals She May Need a Hysterectomy: 'This Is Serious'

    The reality star said she was diagnosed with adenomyosis, a condition in which the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows into the uterine wall

  • Teen who took viral Floyd video cries at trial

    PROSECUTOR: "Would you tell the ladies and gentlemen how your viewing, experiencing what happened to George Floyd has affected your life?" Day two of the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin brought emotional testimony from at least two eyewitnesses to Chauvin's deadly arrest of George Floyd last May. Daniella Frazier, the teenage girl whose cellphone video of the incident was seen around the world, cried when recalling that day - her face kept off camera due to her young age. "When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, I look at my uncles, because they are all Black. And I look at how that could have been one of them. It's been nights I've stayed up apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more. And not physically interacting and not saving his life - it's not what I should have done. It's what he should have done." With that, she turned to Chauvin, whose lawyers began to object to her response. Frazier was walking her 9-year-old cousin to buy snacks at a small grocery - where moments earlier a worker had accused Floyd of using a fake $20 bill - when she said she saw Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck. "I heard George Floyd saying, 'I can't breathe, please, get off of me, I can't breathe.' He cried for his mom, he was in pain. He seemed like he knew it was over for him." Another witness, professional mixed martial arts fighter Donald Williams - who can be heard on Frazier's video hurling insults at police as he demanded they check Floyd's pulse - described on the stand why he called 911 after Floyd's arrest. PROSECUTOR: "Did you make a 911 call?" WILLIAMS: "That is correct. I did call the police on the police." PROSECUTOR: "And why did you do that? WILLIAMS: "Because I believed I witnessed a murder." He then dabbed his eyes with a tissue as a recording of that call was played back in the courtroom. Chauvin's lawyers have sought to convince the jury that Chauvin may have felt threatened by bystanders.They say he followed his police training and is not guilty of the charges brought by the Minnesota attorney general's office of second-degree murder, third-degree murder or second-degree manslaughter.

  • Myanmar slides towards civil war as ethnic armies join urban protesters

    Myanmar’s neighbours may have shied away from decisively addressing the country’s crisis following a military coup, but they cannot prevent it approaching their own borders. Reports that both Thailand and India tried to repel refugees fleeing airstrikes and military brutality – only to backtrack under pressure – show the February 1 coup is already creating international ripples, and with growing signs of an impending civil war, the conflict has the potential to destabilise the region. As the killing of pro-democracy protesters spikes, about a dozen ethnic armed groups, who have historically waged insurgencies against the junta in their fight for more autonomy in outlying states, have condemned the coup and vowed to support the resistance movement. On Tuesday, the Three Brotherhood Alliance, a coalition of three guerrilla outfits including the powerful Arakan Army in western Rakhine State, said they would join protesters in what they have named a “spring revolution” if the military does not stop killing and honour calls to restore democracy.

  • Professor put camera in teen’s room ‘to bond with her,’ Oklahoma documents say

    He faces several charges and has been placed on leave from the university.

  • Georgia singer stuns ‘American Idol’ judges with Beyoncé ballad, earns spot in Top 24

    “So powerful. So deliberate.”

  • Authorities identify human remains found in rural Iowa as missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

    The 10-year-old girl went missing on July 10, 2020.

  • The WHO's leader said its investigation into whether the coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan lab was not 'extensive enough'

    The WHO investigation didn't conduct a full audit of any Wuhan labs. It's unlikely that's where the coronavirus came from, though.

  • Arrest made in shooting death of beloved Rocky at country store in the NC mountains

    ‘Why would somebody hurt that gentle giant?’ grieving owner asks

  • ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Nicky Torchia, Michael Rivera & Ibrahim Renno Join NBC’s ‘SVU’ Spinoff

    EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror), Michael Rivera (Law & Order franchise) and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) are set for recurring roles opposite Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor and Danielle Moné Truitt in NBC’s SVU spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime. In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler (Meloni) returns to the […]

  • This simple change would eliminate much of the COVID-19 vaccination chaos

    If the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines seems chaotic to you, you’re not alone. Despite the availability of three separate vaccines — those from Pfizer (PFE) Moderna (MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) — many people who want the shot are struggling to get one, and the order of priority seems to have gone largely out the window, with a lot of individuals from lower-eligibility groups already vaccinated.

  • 'The Office' actress Kat Ahn slams the show's anti-Asian jokes: 'You're told to shut up and be grateful'

    Kat Ahn was a guest star on the popular holiday episode of "The Office" titled "A Benihana Christmas."

  • JJ Redick sounds off on Pelicans front office, says they can’t be trusted

    After a surprise trade to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline, JJ Redick sounded off on the Pelicans front office, saying they can't be trusted.