Idaho man pleads guilty to murder of 9-year-old son. What we know about the case

A Meridian man pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of his 9-year-old son Wednesday, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Erik Osuna, 31, entered into a plea agreement with the state, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office. Monique Osuna, the boy’s stepmother, also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is expected to be sentenced along with the father on June 9.

Emrik Osuna died in September 2020 after Meridian police responded to his home for a medical emergency — he was not breathing. When police arrived, they could not detect a heartbeat and reported that they saw signs of abuse. The boy was transported to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died early the next day.

As a part of both their plea agreements, Erik and Monique will not face the death penalty. Under state law, the maximum punishment for first-degree murder is life in prison.

Both Erik and Monique Osuna are in custody at the Ada County Jail on $2 million bonds. Erik Osuna is also on a federal hold, which means he cannot bail out. It is unclear what the hold is for.