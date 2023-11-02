Idaho man ‘raped’ child and impregnated her twice. A federal judge just sentenced him

Editor’s Note: This story contains descriptions of sexual abuse.

An Idaho man sexually abused a child for more than a decade. Over 30 years after the abuse started, the 63-year-old is going to prison.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Chris Hamburg to 20 years in federal prison — the maximum penalty possible as a result of sentencing guidelines in effect when the crimes occurred — for transporting the child across state lines with the intention of sexually abusing her, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Idaho.

“I would have a hard time coming up with a case that is more horrific than this one,” Winmill said during the sentencing, according to the release.

Hamburg began dating the child’s mother in the early 1990s, and once he moved into the family’s home in Washington state, prosecutors said, he began sexually abusing the girl. She was under the age of 10 when the abuse started.

By the time the child was 11, Hamburg had gotten her pregnant. The baby was born and Hamburg moved the family to Idaho and Utah to avoid child protective services, the release said. Hamburg then impregnated the girl again when she was 13.

The abuse continued until the victim was in her early 20s, according to the release, and in 2021 she reported Hamburg to the FBI and the Boise Police Department. The FBI collected Hamburg’s DNA via a warrant, and testing showed that he was the father of the victim’s children.

“You stole every bit of peace and contentment from my childhood ... from my entire life,” the victim said in court, according to the release. “My struggles continue, daily.”

Winmill also sentenced Hamburg to three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

“In this case, the defendant raped and sexually abused a child for over a decade. What he did to the victim is inhuman,” U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwit said in the release. “The strength that the victim showed in reporting this abuse, however, shows the amazing resiliency of the human spirit. I hope that the sentence in this case provides some solace to her and her family.

“I thank the FBI and the Boise Police Department for their investigation in this case. Together, we stand ready to do all we can to seek justice for survivors of sexual abuse.”

RESOURCES FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT SURVIVORS

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for sexual assault victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Survivors should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours.

Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care. Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.