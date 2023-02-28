Idaho man released from Boise hospital, quickly arrested in wife’s killing in McCall

A 55-year-old man McCall man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Monday after he was released from the hospital, according to a Facebook post from the McCall Police Department.

McCall police said they responded to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of Eagle Shores Court in McCall on Feb. 18, with reports of shots being fired inside the home.

Officers said they found an injured man and woman and provided immediate medical care. The woman, Lynne Ellen Dooley, died at the scene. Mark Edward Dooley, her husband, was transported to St. Luke’s McCall and then taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell told the Idaho Statesman in an email Tuesday that Dooley’s injuries were self-inflicted. He was arrested upon being discharged from Saint Al’s on Monday on a Valley County warrant, and booked into the Ada County Jail. He is expected to be extradited to Valley County.

Idaho State Police detectives are investigating the incident.

Victims of domestic violence in Valley County are encouraged to contact victim services and domestic violence prevention center Rise Up 2 Thrive at 208-382-5310.