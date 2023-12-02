Idaho man on the run with baby was walking around store naked hours before wife was found dead

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (ABC4) — A man who police believe killed his wife and kidnapped his 10-month-old son had been admitted to the hospital for mental health issues Thursday after walking through a local general store fully naked, according to East Idaho News.

Jeremy Albert Best, 48, who is believed to be armed and very dangerous, allegedly abducted his infant son on Thursday. Teton County Sheriff Clint Lemieux said members of the public should not approach or confront Best if they find him.

Courtesy of Teton County Sheriff’s Office

According to East Idaho News, at around noon on Thursday, Best found himself in trouble with law enforcement in Swan Valley, Idaho. Authorities said Best was walking through the Swan Valley General Store nude.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Best slouching on the store counter by the cash register and grabbing a cigarette before being escorted out.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident and identified the man as Best.

While Best was taken to the hospital for medical and mental health concerns following the matter, Best was discharged that afternoon.

That same night, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 11:40 p.m. from a home near 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor, Idaho. The dispatcher “heard a disturbance on the line,” East Idaho News reports, and deputies went to the house.

Upon arrival, authorities found Best’s wife, Kali Jean Randall, 38, dead. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for the baby, who is believed to be in grave danger.

Best is described as a white man, 5’11”, and weighing 245 pounds. Police said he has brown hair that is graying and green eyes. He is believed to be driving a Black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with Idaho license plate number 1T39349.

Anyone with information on the suspect or child is asked to call 911 immediately.

