An Idaho man said armed men burned his Caldwell auto shop. Police say he did it

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A Caldwell business owner allegedly told police officers that he was held hostage while several armed men torched his auto repair shop, the Caldwell Police Department said.

But the 44-year-old allegedly lied to police and intentionally set the fire.

The man was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including second-degree arson, burglary, malicious injury to property, destruction of evidence and providing false evidence, according to a news release from the department.

On Tuesday, Caldwell Fire and local police departments were dispatched to R & R Muffler, which is located at 4621 Cleveland Boulevard, for a structure fire, the release said. The business wasn’t open and no one was injured.

“The fire suppression efforts lasted several hours,” according to the release.

A few hours later, the shop owner contacted police and told them he had been “held hostage by several armed men at his business while they set his business on fire,” the release said.

After the department conducted its investigation — which included interviewing the man — police allege he set the fire on purpose.

The man was booked into the Canyon County Jail, according to the release, though it is unclear if he has set bail. The Idaho Statesman has reached out to the department for additional information.