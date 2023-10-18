Idaho man sexually abused child, distributed video. He’ll spend the next 44 years in prison

An Idaho man will spend the next four decades in prison for producing child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

Hector Aguayo, of Pocatello, was sentenced to over 44 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. The 31-year-old will also be placed on 15 years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

Law enforcement seized Aguayo’s iPad after an individual reported it contained child pornography. After reviewing hundreds of images and videos, law enforcement learned that Aguayo had recorded himself raping a child with disabilities, according to the release. He then distributed the videos of the child on an online messaging app, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Aguayo will be transferred to the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Colorado, according to a judgment obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

“This sentence shows our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society, our children,” U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said in the release. “Disabled children especially need our protection, and I am proud of our law enforcement partners whose tireless efforts led to a successful prosecution.”