Idaho man was shot while interrupting a burglary in his home. Now a suspect is in custody

Police in Nampa arrested an East Idaho man in connection with a burglary and shooting from last October.

Roman Hamann, a 38-year-old Pocatello man, was charged with a dozen felonies Wednesday, including charges of aggravated battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling, burglary and grand theft.

Around 1:50 a.m. Oct. 26, police were dispatched to a home in the 7300 block of Edgebrook Drive in Nampa after hearing reports of shots fired, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a resident of the home had been shot in the arm after he interrupted an ongoing burglary. The resident was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe Hamann to be the burglar and shooter.

Several months after the burglary and shooting, Hamann was charged and arrested in connection with the crimes. Nampa police say Hamann’s bond is set at $1 million.

The department thanked the community for its help in the investigation. Idaho State Police, U.S. Marshals and the Meridian and Caldwell police departments assisted in the investigation.

As of Friday, Hamann was in the custody of the Canyon County Jail. Court records show he appeared in court Thursday for an arraignment hearing in a magistrate court. His next court appearance is set for Friday, April 16.