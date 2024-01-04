Idaho Man suspected of stealing plane in Las Vegas, flying to Barstow

Authorities are accusing a 40-year-old Idaho man of stealing a single-engine airplane in Las Vegas and landing the aircraft near the old Barstow-Daggett Airport in California.

The incident began at about 6 p.m. on Dec. 30, when Air Force search and rescue called plane owner Jeff Cohn after they received a notification from his aircraft's emergency location transmitter, sheriff’s officials stated. A beacon signals a downed aircraft when activated. However, Cohn said he was not flying his 2020 Kitfox fixed-wing aircraft.

Cohn immediately drove to his hangar in North Las Vegas and discovered that his aircraft was not there.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Barstow station received a call at about 6:48 p.m. from the Federal Aviation Administration advising that the aircraft had landed near the Barstow-Daggett Airport.

Operated by San Bernardino County, the small, 96-year-old airport is located north of Interstate 40 and roughly 15 miles east of Barstow.

Deputies responded to the scene and spotted Damian Zukaitis taxiing the aircraft on Minneola Road and heading back toward the nearby airport.

During the investigation, Damian fled on foot and was later detained.

Deputies coordinated with North Las Vegas Police and the FBI to determine whether the aircraft was stolen. The aircraft was valued at about $80,000, sheriff’s officials said.

According to the plane’s owner, the aircraft was found with part of a marijuana joint on the floor and numerous beer cans and bottles in the cockpit, FOX5 reported.

When authorities asked to move the plane, it could not fly back to North Las Vegas due to a damaged propeller and engine. The owner found a binder opened up to a specific page with instructions on landing in an airport in Corona, FOX5 stated.

Zukaitis was arrested and booked at the Barstow jail on suspicion of bringing stolen property into the state and taking an aircraft without the owner's consent, sheriff’s officials said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department, which handles the investigation, said it’s uncertain how Zukaitis could steal the aircraft.

Police officials stated that on Dec. 27, 28, and 29, there were reports that other airplanes had attempted to be broken into at the North Las Vegas Airport. Investigators suspect Zukaitis was responsible for those incidents as well.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are also investigating.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Idaho Man suspected of stealing plane in Las Vegas, flying to Barstow