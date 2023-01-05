Idaho murder suspect allegedly walked past surviving roommate at crime scene: ‘There’s someone here’

The suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students allegedly walked past a surviving roommate on the morning of the murders, investigators say in a newly released affidavit.

The roommate, identified in the document as D.M., told authorities she was awoken at her off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, around 4 a.m. and later thought she heard victim Kaylee Goncalves say “there’s some here,” according to the probable cause affidavit released Thursday.

She claims she later heard crying from the room of another victim, Xana Kernodle, before a male voice said “something to the effect of ‘it’s ok, I’m going to help you.’”

The roommate says she opened her door three times that morning, with the final instance coming after she heard crying. Surveillance camera audio from a neighboring home picked up voices, a thud and a dog barking around the same time, approximately 4:17 a.m.

“D.M. stated she opened her door for the third time after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her,” the affidavit says, noting the roommate said she didn’t recognize the man.

“The male walked past D.M. as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase,’” the document continues. “The male walked towards the back sliding glass door. D.M. locked herself in her room after seeing the male. ... This leads investigators to believe that the murderer left the scene.”

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania last week and charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 13 deaths of Goncalves, Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin, each of whom were in their early 20s. He also faces a felony burglary charge.

The victims suffered multiple stab wounds, according to an autopsy.

Police say investigators found the suspect’s DNA on a knife sheath at the scene. On Thursday, Kohberger made his first court appearance in Idaho after being extradited Wednesday.

The surviving roommates were previously identified as Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke.

With News Wire Services