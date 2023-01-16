Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger’s chilling past comments come to light

Chilling online comments made by suspected killer Bryan Kohberger when he was a teenager have resurfaced, revealing how he felt “blank”, had “no emotion” and felt “little remorse” years before he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack.

Back in 2011, when he was 16, Mr Kohberger spoke about his mental health struggles in an online forum and described seeing “nothing” when he looked at his own family.

“As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less,” he wrote.

More than a decade later, he is facing the death penalty for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin back on 13 November.

On Friday, the Youtube channel Chronicles of Olivia released a sit-down interview with the Goncalves family recorded two days before Mr Kohberger’s arrest on 30 December. The family remembered Kaylee as a hardworking young woman who had taken summer courses to graduate ahead of time.

Mr Kohberger appeared in court on Thursday, where he agreed to waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and his next court date was scheduled for 26 June.

04:00 , Andrea Blanco

The 911 call alerting law enforcement to the murders of the four University of Idaho students has long been shrouded in mystery after Moscow Police said that the caller initially reported “an unconscious individual” in the home.

The call was made from the cellphone of one of the two surviving roommates at around 11.58am on 13 November, with the dispatcher speaking to multiple people.

Officers arrived at the home to find a bloody scene, with Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin all dead from multiple stab wounds.

Since then, questions have persisted around why the caller reported an “unconscious individual” when officials described the crime scene as one of the worst they had ever seen.

A potential reason for the mysterious 911 call has now been revealed in Air Mail’s article “The Eyes of a Killer”.

Who is Bryan Kohberger?

02:00 , Andrea Blanco

As a criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University, Mr Kohberger lived just 15 minutes from the victims over the Idaho-Washington border in Pullman.

He had moved there from Pennsylvania to begin his studies in August and has just completed his first semester.

Before this, he studied criminology at DeSales University – first as an undergraduate and then finishing his graduate studies in June 2022.

While there, he studied under renowned forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland who interviewed the BTK serial killer and co-wrote the book Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer with him.

He also carried out a research project “to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime”.

On 30 December, he was arrested in an early-morning raid on his family home in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, where he had gone to spend the holidays.

He was extradited back to Idaho and his white Hyundai Elantra was seized by investigators.

The murder weapon – a fixed-blade knife – is yet to be found.

Now, he is facing life in prison or the death penalty for the murders that have rocked the small college town of Moscow and hit headlines around the globe.

Madison Mogen’s father reveals what he did when he learned of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest

00:00 , Andrea Blanco

Ben Mogen had been clinging onto hope that the murderer who violently stabbed his daughter to death alongside her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would be brought to justice.

Finally, seven weeks on from the 13 November slayings, an investigator broke the news to him that a suspect – Bryan Kohberger – had finally been arrested and charged with their murders.

Mr Mogen spoke out about the moment that he learned about the break in the case on ABC’s “ Good Morning America ” this week.

“He said, ‘Ben, this is the moment we’ve been waiting for,’” he said the officer told him.

“I just broke down, and I just cried.”

Bryan Kohberger’s former classmates allege suspected killer was bullied before becoming a bully himself

Sunday 15 January 2023 22:00 , Andrea Blanco

Bryan Kohberger’s former friends claim he was a bully in high school

Former high school classmates of the man accused of murdering four students at the University of Idaho have alleged that suspected killer Brian Kohberger was bullied before becoming a bully himself and allegedly using heroin.

The former classmates made the comments on an episode of 48 Hours titled “The Idaho Student Murders” aired last week on Paramount+.

One former classmate knew Mr Kohberger in college at Washington State University, and recalled him being opinionated but otherwise “comfortable around other people,” according to a CBS News report about the episode.

“He was very quick to offer his opinion and thoughts,” Mr Roberts said. “He would describe things in the most complicated, perhaps academic way possible.”

Sunday 15 January 2023 20:00 , Andrea Blanco

In the wake of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest on charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, social media sleuths began scouring video of a 30 November vigil for the slain students to see if the suspect may have been present.

The armchair detectives - who have been poring over alleged clues in the case for weeks - seized on a specific clip showing the back of a tall man with brown hair, making wholly far-fetched claims that he could be Mr Kohberger.

The baseless speculation has now been discredited by new footage from Inside Edition, which appears to show the face of the same man the online commenters identified as Mr Kohberger from the back. It is clear on the outlet’s video that the man is not Mr Kohberger.

The vigil rumours marked the latest wild theory to go viral online, only to be swiftly debunked.

A Facebook post has many people wondering if accused killer Bryan Kohberger was secretly posing as a citizen sleuth investigating the murders of four Idaho college students. pic.twitter.com/cQqroTCgSp — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) January 10, 2023

Will Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger get the death penalty?

Sunday 15 January 2023 18:00 , Andrea Blanco

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger may face the death penalty for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The 28-year-old criminal justice PhD student is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary over the 13 November attack.

Under Idaho state law, he faces the death penalty or life in prison on each murder charge.

Goncalves’ parents have already said that they support him receiving a death sentence, saying that life imprisonment is not enough for his alleged crimes.

Bryan Kohberger ‘stalked’ victims 12 times before the murders

Sunday 15 January 2023 16:00 , Andrea Blanco

Prior to the 13 November massacre, investigators believe that Bryan Kohberger stalked the victims’ home at least 12 times.

Cellphone records show that his phone pinged in the area of the King Road home on at least twelve occasions between 23 June and 13 November when the murders took place.

The exact dates of these instances were not revealed in the documents but all bar one were in the late evening or early morning hours.

One incident was identified on 21 August, when the suspect was stopped by police just minutes from the home where he allegedly knifed the four students to death three months later.

A citation from Latah County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by The Independent earlier this week, reveals that the traffic stop took place at around 11.40pm at the intersection of West Pullman Road and Farm Road in Moscow.

The record shows he was stopped for failing to wear his seatbelt – just 1.7 miles and a five-minute drive from the victims’ student rental home.

On that occasion, Mr Kohberger’s cellphone pinged in the area of the King Road home from around 10.34pm to 11.35pm, the affidavit shows.

Prior to her death, Kaylee Goncalves had told friends and family members that she believed she had a stalker.

The details of the stalker were unknown and, throughout the murder investigation, Moscow Police said that they had been unable to confirm or deny the claims.

It remains unclear if Mr Kohberger was the stalker Goncalves was fearful of and how long he may have been surveilling the victim or victims at the home.

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had ‘no connection’ to victims, family lawyer says

Sunday 15 January 2023 14:00 , Andrea Blanco

The suspect arrested in the murders of four University of Idaho students had no connection with the victims, a lawyer for one of the grieving families has said.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle did not appear to have personally met Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger prior to their 13 November slayings, the Goncalves family lawyer told Insider on Monday.

Victim’s childhood best friend says she wants answers

Sunday 15 January 2023 12:00 , Andrea Blanco

Xana Kernodle’s childhood best friend has spoken out to say that she wants answers about her murder.

“I still think there are a lot of answers that I would like. Until I get those, I still am going to be a little hung up on this. So, it’s just about the answers, I guess,” Sydney Gribnitz told NewsNation.

Ms Gribnitz said that she was in shock when she heard that the friend she described as “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met” had been brutally killed.

“It definitely was a shock. We were really, really close in middle school, not as much recently,” she said.

“I guess just because I live in Florida. We were really far apart, but I always knew I could count on her. It’s just a lot.”

Ms Gribnitz and her father – who used to be Kernodle’s gymnastics coach – have now set up a fundraiser in the slain 20-year-old’s honour.

Bryan Kohberger’s arrest affidavit raises these new questions

Sunday 15 January 2023 10:00 , Andrea Blanco

Why did the surviving roommate wait eight hours to call 911 after seeing the killer?

Who was the intended target? Is Bryan Kohberger the stalker Kaylee Goncalves complained about?

Ethan Chapin remembered as ‘carefree’ young man who ‘touched countless lives'

Sunday 15 January 2023 08:00 , Andrea Blanco

The mother of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in November has penned a touching post in tribute to her son.

Ethan Chapin’s mother Stacy Wells Chapin remembered her son as a loving and carefree young man who touched countless lives before he was brutally murdered on 13 November. Chapin’s girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and her roommates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were also killed in the attack.

The grieving mother went on to fondly remember her son’s “unwavering foundation”

“He loved unconditionally, he was loyal to all, he was inclusive, carefree, happy, just the best person you could ever meet. The stories are endless and amazing. He touched lives we had no idea existed. Ethan was incredible,” she said.

VOICES: The eerie online world of the Idaho murders case

Sunday 15 January 2023 06:00 , Andrea Blanco

The list of conspiracies surrounding the Idaho murders is endless, Rachel Sharp writes for The Independent.

“But the emerging details appear even worse than the imaginations of online sleuths: a highly intelligent, seemingly high-functioning suspect with an intense interest in the criminal mind allegedly entered the home in the dead of night, dressed all in black and a mask, and stabbed the four victims multiple times each.”

“Even now Bryan Kohberger is in police custody, the online rumour mill shows no signs of winding down.”

The eerie online world of the Idaho murders case

Bryan Kohberger called Idaho murders a ‘crime of passion’, neighbour says

Sunday 15 January 2023 04:00 , Andrea Blanco

Washington State University PhD student Bryan Kohberger stands accused of brutally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. It took seven weeks for Mr Kohberger to be linked to the killings, resulting in his arrest late last month.

One of Mr Kohberger’s neighbours in Pullman, Washington, a few miles across the Idaho border from Moscow, has now come forward to claim the suspect mentioned the killings to him soon after they occurred, when very few details about the investigations were available to the public.

“He brought it up in conversation,” the neighbour told CBS News on Wednesday. “[He] asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did. And then he said, ‘Yeah, seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion.’”

The neighbour’s account bears contrast to those of Mr Kohberger’s classmates, who have said he was unwilling to discuss the case.

Bryan Kohberger’s alleged chilling comments as a teenager

Sunday 15 January 2023 02:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Kohberher, 28, has been charged with four counts of murder in the brutal 13 November stabbings of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. A report by the New York Times on Wednesday offers new insight into the alleged murderer’s troubled teenage years and his struggle to feel emotion from a young age.

The Tapatalk profile behind the chilling posts from 2011 was linked to the Washington State University PhD criminology student with the help of recollections from former friends of Mr Kohberger, and a username match with an email account used by him, according to the Times.

Mr Kohberger had previously been described by high school friends as an intellectually gifted teen who often struggled to socialise and fit in. Some close to Mr Kohberger have also come forward saying he went from being awkward and bullied to developing an addiction to heroin and becoming a “bully” during his junior year of high school, according to a CBS News report.

But the posts from the online discussion forum, purportedly made when he was 16 years old, appear to reveal Mr Kohberger’s concerns about his suicidal ideation, challenges with a disorder he described as “visual snow” — a disorder that causes people to see static, and inability to connect with his relatives.

“I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth,” one post reads. “As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.”

In another post, the author explored feelings of self-loathing, regretting that he was no longer the “healthy blonde-haired boy with blue eyes, and in a few years, [he then had] darker hair and darker eyes, half the body weight”.

He then proceeded to say he felt “unintelligent” and as though he was experiencing “depersonalization” and felt “little to no remorse.’

“I often find myself making simple human interactions, but it is as if I am playing a role-playing game such as oblivion; I can see what is going on, I am slightly into it, but I can pause the game and focus on my real life,” the post states.

It continues: “I view everything as I would if I was playing oblivion, pointless and full of nothing, out of reality. I am moving out of my house, my last holidays were already lived, but where was I? As my family group hugs and celebrates, I am stuck in this void of nothing, feeling completely no emotion, feeling nothing.”

“I feel dirty, like there is dirt inside of my head, my mind, I am always dizzy and confused.”

The author went on to mention “regrets [he] predicts for [his] future self,” before saying he’d felt “eerie and alone” since he was 15 and did not wish to be alive anymore.

The last post made by the profile was on February 2017, with the author ominously writing that he’d come to terms with his visual snow, but adding it “could be a bad thing.”

Bryan Kohberger changed licence plates on his white Hyundai Elantra days after Idaho murders

Sunday 15 January 2023 00:00 , Andrea Blanco

The suspect’s car had Pennsylvania plates when it was pulled over by police in Moscow, Idaho, in August, according to a citation from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.

A review of documents on CarFax by Newsweek showed that Mr Kohberger changed the registration from Pennsylvania to Washington on 18 November, five days after four students were found stabbed to death in a Moscow home.

A public information request with the Washington State Department of Licensing by The Independent confirmed the car was registered in the state on 19 November.

Key revelations in the Bryan Kohberger affidavit

Saturday 14 January 2023 22:00 , Andrea Blanco

Stunning new details about the murders of four University of Idaho students have been revealed in an affidavit supporting the arrest of suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger.

Mr Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student at Washington State University, has been charged in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21. They were killed in a rental home just blocks from the UI campus in Moscow, Idaho, right across the state border from WSU in Pullman, Washington.

The suspect was arrested in his native Pennsylvania, then extradited to Idaho, where court documents were unsealed following his first appearance before a judge in the state.

Portions were redacted but the remaining pages revealed chilling details about the murders - among them that a surviving roommate came face to face with the killer; Kohberger’s cell phone record and police traffic stops indicate he’d been casing the home; and DNA from a knife sheath was used to forensically connect the grad student to the crimes.

Were the stabbings targeted?

Saturday 14 January 2023 20:00 , Andrea Blanco

From the early days of the investigation, authorities said that the attack was “targeted” – but refused to reveal what led them to that conclusion and who or what the target was.

The 19-page affidavit reveals no details about what connection – if any – Bryan Kohberger had to his alleged victims.

The victims were all students at the University of Idaho meanwhile Mr Kohberger was a criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University.

He lived just 15 minutes from the victims over the Idaho-Washington border in Pullman, having moved there to begin the PhD program in August.

Despite the proximity, there is no known connection between the victims and the accused killer. It is not clear if the victims even knew who Mr Kohberger was.

An attorney for Kaylee Goncalves’ family has said that there is no known connection between the accused killer and the victims.

Read the affidavit on Bryan Kohberger’s arrest for the Idaho murders in full

Saturday 14 January 2023 18:00 , Andrea Blanco

The 18-page affidavit is filled with horror new details about the 13 November killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Among the revelations was that a surviving roommate of the victims saw the masked killer in the home - and heard him say: “It’s okay, I’m going to help you.”

The affidavit also revealed that Mr Kohberger’s cellphone pinged in the vicinity of the home at least 12 times in the months before the murders - and may have returned to the scene hours after.

The DNA that linked Mr Kohberger to the killings was found on a knife sheath left next to the victims, the affidavit states.

Ethan Chapin’s siblings return to University of Idaho after Bryan Kohberger’s arrest

Saturday 14 January 2023 16:00 , Andrea Blanco

The mother of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in November has penned a touching post in tribute to her son.

Ethan Chapin’s mother Stacy Wells Chapin remembered her son as a loving and carefree young man who touched countless lives before he was brutally murdered on 13 November. Chapin’s girlfriend Xana Kernodle and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also killed in the attack.

The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the FBI handled the criminal investigation that ultimately led to the Pennsylvania arrest of Washington State University criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger on 30 December. An affidavit for Mr Kohberger’s arrest, released last week after he was extradited to Idaho, revealed that law enforcement found his DNA in a knife sheath left behind next to one of the victim’s bodies.

On Wednesday, Ms Chapin revealed that her two surviving triplets have returned to Moscow. She said she hoped they could now focus on their goals after experiencing the unthinkable tragedy and thanked law enforcement for their diligent work in supporting her family in the aftermath of the murders.

“Yesterday, we successfully dropped them off back at the University of Idaho. Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and Maizie was warming up to the idea but it was so good to hear all of the girls squeal with delight upon seeing her,” Ms Chapin wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

She added: “It did this momma’s heart good to hear it!! The support from the University of Idaho and the MPD/ISP has been profound. Maizie and Hunter are rockstars and we couldn’t be more proud of them. Their job now is just [to] be kids. Start where they left off. Keep goals and aspirations in mind.”

In this photo provided by Stacy Chapin, triplets Ethan, Maizie and Hunter Chapin pose in front of a tulip field

Woman alleges that Bryan Kohberger was ‘very pushy’ during Tinder in 2015

Saturday 14 January 2023 14:00 , Andrea Blanco

A woman who says she once went on a Tinder date with Bryan Kohberger has claimed he was “very pushy” with her and said she now looks back on the incident and wonders if it “could have been so much different”.

In a TikTok video, Hayley claims that she matched with Mr Kohberger on the online dating app about seven years ago when she was a psychology student at Penn State Hazelton and he was studying psychology at a nearby school.

She says that she agreed to go to the movies with him one night.

“My interactions with Bryan were very brief. I don’t know much about him,” she says in the video.

After the movie, however, she says he invited himself back to her apartment and things took a bizarre turn.

Hayley told the New York Post that Mr Kohberger “kept trying to touch” her and became “very pushy”.

“He like, completely changed once we were in my dorm so I’m glad I was able to get away,” she said.

“He was very pushy when it came to coming back in my dorm with me. But I didn’t get like scary vibes or anything from that. I just thought he was a stage five clinger because he said he wanted to spend more time with me.”

When she confronted him about him “trying to touch me”, she says he “got super serious” and tried “to gaslight me into thinking that he didn’t touch me, which is weird”. Her account can’t be verified.

Ethan Chapin’s scholarship fund raises $113,000

Saturday 14 January 2023 12:00 , Andrea Blanco

A scholarship fund established by slain University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin’s fraternity Signa Chi has raised more than $112,000.

Chapin, his girlfriend Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were brutally stabbed on 13 November. On 30 December, Washington State University criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in connection to the crime.

The scholarship, which was started last month by Chapin’s fraternity Sigma Chi, will be presented annually to a “deserving undergraduate member of the Gamma Eta Chapter,” recognizing Ethan’s legacy.

“We join the Gamma Eta Chapter in remembering a young man who was deeply loved and respected, as well as extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of Ethan, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen,” a statement by Sigma Chi read.

ICYMI: What happened at Bryan Kohberger’s Thursday court hearing

Saturday 14 January 2023 10:00 , Andrea Blanco

Suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court with cuts on his face as he waived his right to a speedy trial on charges of murdering four Idaho students.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student made a brief appearance in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow on Thursday morning for a status hearing in his murder case.

Dressed in an orange t-shirt and with unexplained marks on his face, Mr Kohberger spoke only to answer “yes” when asked if he understood his rights to a speedy preliminary hearing within the next 14 days and if he agreed to waive those rights.

Mr Kohberger’s public defender Anne Taylor then requested that his next court date be pushed back until June.

The prosecution agreed to the request and the judge scheduled the preliminary hearing for the week beginning 26 June.

The entire week has been set aside for the hearing – when evidence of the case against Mr Kohberger will be laid out for the first time in court and he is likely to enter a plea on the charges.

His request for a delay before the next court appearance came after the defence asked the prosecution to hand over all discovery in the case in the next 14 days - including witness statements, digital media and police reports.

Ms Taylor told the judge that waiving the 14-day deadline would give the defence more time to review all the evidence in the case.

Now, the families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin will have to wait six more months to face their childrens’ accused killer in the court.

Until then, Mr Kohberger will be held behind bars at Latah County Jail after he was ordered to be held on no bail for a second time.

Kaylee Goncalves had ‘no idea true evil was watching [her],’ sister says

Saturday 14 January 2023 08:00 , Andrea Blanco

The grieving sister of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has said that her sibling had no idea she was being stalked by “true evil” before she was brutally stabbed in an attack that sent shockwaves through the small college town of Moscow.

Alivea Goncalves spoke out for the first time since Idaho authorities released the arrest affidavit for suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, revealing chilling new details about the quadruple murder of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

She said that the revelation that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student appears to have stalked the student home on King Road, Moscow, prior to the 13 November murders especially haunts her.

“We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them,” she told NewsNation.

Ms Goncalves said that it wasn’t until the affidavit was released that it “hit her” that when she and her sister were exchanging “normal”, carefree messages with each other, the accused killer was likely planning his next move.

She recalled one particular conversation on 21 August and “how normal every thing was” as the two siblings chatted about new recipes.

Little did they know that, that same night Mr Kohberger appears to have been in the area around the student home.

“That’s been the hardest part of this is to sit back and look at the totality of it. When my sister was Facetiming me about a new egg bites recipe, he was planning his next visit to the home,” she said.

“That’s really difficult not to wish that you had done more and wish that you had known more. But, it’s just the first step. A lot more evidence will come out.”

Cellphone data appears to show that Mr Kohberger stalked the student home at least 12 times in the run-up to the night of the murders, according to the affidavit.

The exact dates and times of these instances were not revealed in the documents but all bar one were in the late evening or early morning hours.

A Pocono mountain raid and months of questions: How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders

Saturday 14 January 2023 04:00 , Andrea Blanco

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday 13 November, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.

The case shocked the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, and drew media attention from across the world, yet for nearly seven weeks police did not appear to have a suspect and gave little information about what they knew.

Now a 28-year-old criminology graduate student named Bryan Christopher Kohberger has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the case, offering the hope of major progress in a case that some observers feared was going cold.

Why did the killer spare the two surviving roommates?

Saturday 14 January 2023 02:00 , Andrea Blanco

Questions also remain around why the killer stabbed the four students to death and then spared the two surviving roommates.

The roommate identified as D.M. even saw the killer exiting the crime scene but was left unharmed.

It is unclear if the killer saw her or whether she simply had a lucky escape because he didn’t notice her inside the dark home.

This also raises the question around whether or not he planned to kill all four victims or whether some of the victims were treated as collateral damage in the horrific attack.

Who is Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s new defence attorney?

Saturday 14 January 2023 00:00 , Andrea Blanco

The suspect in the murders of four Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, has been assigned a Kootenai County public defender as his new defence attorney.

Anne Taylor has been working for Kootenai County for the last 19 years and was given the top job in the public defender’s office in 2017, reported the Daily Mail.

The 57-year-old attorney previously worked on the high-profile case of Jonathan Ellington, who was accused of running his car over a woman.

Victims ‘did not know’ alleged murderer, family lawyer says

Friday 13 January 2023 22:45 , Andrea Blanco

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle did not appear to have personally met Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger prior to their 13 November slayings, the Goncalves family lawyer told Insider on Monday.

Following the attack that rocked the college town of Moscow, Mr Kohberger, 28, finished his semester at WSU. Weeks later, he reportedly travelled with his father from his apartment in Pullman, Washington, around nine miles west of the victims’ home, to Pennsylvania to spend the holidays with his family.

Law enforcement raided Mr Kohberger’s family home in a surprise arrest on 30 December after weeks of mounting criticism about a lack of updates in the probe. Mr Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder and extradited to Idaho — it was later revealed in the affidavit for his arrest that police linked him to the crime scene using genealogy DNA.

“No one knew of this guy at all,” attorney Shanon Gray said. “It appears from the affidavit that he was in the area of the house on several occasions ... That’s all we know.”

Victim’s sister defends surviving roommate for delay in 911 call

Friday 13 January 2023 21:36 , Andrea Blanco

The grieving sister of slain student Kaylee Goncalves has defended one of her sibling’s surviving roommates who has faced questions about a delay in alerting police to the murders.

Two roommates were also in the student home in Moscow, Idaho, when four students were stabbed to death in a brutal knife attack at around 4am on 13 November. The two women were left unharmed.

At around midday, a 911 call was made to report an unconscious person in the home. Police arrived to find the bloody scene.

The affidavit for Bryan Kohberger, released last Thursday, revealed that one of the surviving roommates came face to face with the masked killer as he left the home in the aftermath of the murders.

Since then, questions have arisen around why the roommate did not call 911 for another eight hours.

Goncalves’ sister Alivea Goncalves defended the roommate in an interview with NewsNation on Sunday.

“She was probably really, really scared,” she said.

“Until we have any more information, I think everyone should stop passing judgments because you don’t know what you would do in that situation.”

Bryan Kohberger devoted his life to studying crime. The Idaho murders have turned the tables

Friday 13 January 2023 20:36 , Andrea Blanco

Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students.

“People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who ‘creeped people out,” Sheila Flynn writes.

Chilling online comments from Bryan Kohberger as a teen resurface

Friday 13 January 2023 19:35 , Andrea Blanco

Chilling online comments made by suspected killer Bryan Kohberger when he was a teenager have resurfaced, revealing how he felt “blank”, had “no emotion” and felt “little remorse” years before he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack.

Back in 2011, when he was 16, Mr Kohberger spoke about his mental health struggles in an online forum and described seeing “nothing” when he looked at his own family.

“As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less,” he wrote, according to the New York Times.

“I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth,” he added.

Evidence to be handed to Bryan Kohberger’s defence within the next 14 days

Friday 13 January 2023 18:38 , Andrea Blanco

In Thursday’s status hearing, Bryan Kohberger’s public defender Anne Taylor asked the judge for time to review evidence in the case.

Mr Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and Ms Taylor asked the judge to delay his next court date until June. The prosecution agreed to the request and the judge scheduled the preliminary hearing for the week beginning 26 June.

Ms Taylor told the judge that waiving the 14-day deadline for the preliminary hearing would give the defence more time to review all the evidence in the case.

The request for a delay before the next court appearance came after the defence asked the prosecution to hand over all discovery in the case within the next 14 days - including witness statements, digital media and police reports.

In the court filing, his attorney is asking that all documents including witness statements, digital media and police reports be turned over within the next 14 days.

The Bizarre reason why Bryan Kohberger claims he was in Idaho

Friday 13 January 2023 18:07 , Andrea Blanco

Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly denied the murders when questioned in Pennsylvania prison and gave an excuse as to why he was in Idaho.

The 28-year-old was held in Pennsylvania for several days before being transferred to Idaho to face four murder charges.

At one point he was asked why he had done the crimes he is charged with, to which he replied that he had done nothing, reported NewsNation.

Then, he was asked why he had gone to Idaho.

Mr Kohberger reportedly replied: “Because the shopping there is better”.

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger to appear in court again in six months

Friday 13 January 2023 17:27 , Andrea Blanco

More than six months will now pass before suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger will appear in court in Idaho on charges of murdering four Idaho students.

The preliminary hearing for the 28-year-old criminology PhD student has been scheduled for 26 June in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

The entire week has been set aside for the hearing – when evidence of the case against Mr Kohberger will be laid out for the first time in court and he is likely to enter a plea on the charges.

The six-month delay comes after Mr Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing at his status hearing on Thursday morning.

Xana Kernodle’s father says he was ‘overcome with emotion’ after Bryan Kohberger’s arrest

Friday 13 January 2023 16:55 , Andrea Blanco

The grieving father of one of the four University of Idaho slain students has revealed he does not plan on attending future court hearings in the criminal case against the alleged perpetrator of the crime.

Speaking to The Spokesman-Review, Madison Mogen’s father Ben Mogen said he was not able to read through the affidavit for Washington State University PhD student Bryan Kohberger’s arrest.

Mr Kohberger also said that he would likely not attend pre-trial hearings, as he is too overwhelmed with emotion.

“It’s just so overwhelming to just even see that guy,” Mr Mogen told the Review. “I can’t imagine being in the same room as him.”

“I think I’d be honoring Maddie more by living my best life out here and not letting that consume me.”

Bryan Kohberger’s neighbour says suspect brought up murders in conversation

Friday 13 January 2023 16:11 , Andrea Blanco

Bryan Kohberger’s neighbour has claimed that the murder suspect brought up the student killings in conversation one time.

The neighbour, who wishes to remain anonymous, told CBS News that Mr Kohberger spoke to him about the quadruple homicide just days on from the 13 November attack.

“He brought it up in conversation,” they said.

“[He] asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did. And then he said, ‘Yeah, seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion.’”

“At the time of our conversation, it was only a few days after it happened so there wasn’t much details out.”

These questions about the Idaho murders remain unanswered

Friday 13 January 2023 15:47 , Andrea Blanco

Why did the surviving roommate wait eight hours to call 911 after seeing the killer?

Who was the intended target?

Is Bryan Kohberger the stalker Kaylee Goncalves complained about?

Idaho murders victim’s father reveals he ‘broke down and cried’ when he learned of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest

Friday 13 January 2023 15:20 , Rachel Sharp

The devastated father of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen has revealed that he just “broke down and cried” when he learned that his daughter’s accused killer had been taken into custody by police.

Ben Mogen had been clinging onto hope that the murderer who violently stabbed his daughter to death alongside her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would be brought to justice.

Finally, seven weeks on from the 13 November slayings, an investigator broke the news to him that a suspect – Bryan Kohberger – had finally been arrested and charged with their murders.

Mr Mogen spoke out about the moment that he learned about the break in the case on ABC’s “ Good Morning America ” this week.

VOICES: The eerie online world of the Idaho murders case

Friday 13 January 2023 15:00 , Rachel Sharp

“While America has long been fascinated with true crime, the shocking brutality and seeming randomness of the Moscow murders sent the internet sleuth community into overdrive.

“Conspiracy theories and rumours have dominated the investigation with thousands of people joining social media groups to discuss their take on what transpired and why. One particular group on Reddit has now amassed 123,000 members, ranking it in the top 1 percent of all groups on the platform in terms of size. Meanwhile, a Facebook group with users raising their theories about the case has topped 220,000 members.

“But are the online sleuths a help or a hindrance?”

