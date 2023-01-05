Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger extradition flight lands in Moscow as police stop from August revealed

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger arrived in Moscow, Idaho, on Wednesday evening, where he will face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County, Pennsylvania, jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his journey across the country.

Mr Kohberger waived his extradition rights when he appeared at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.

Details about what led investigators to the suspect will remain under wraps until the suspect is back in the state where the murders took place; however, a police source said that the criminal justice student was linked through DNA evidence and the white Hyundai Elantra spotted at the crime scene.

Two pieces of bodycam footage have been released showing Mr Kohberger and his father being pulled over by police in Indiana on 15 December as they made the 2,500-mile journey from Washington state to Pennsylvania.

It has also been revealed that Mr Kohberger was stopped by police near to the Idaho murder victims’ home in the Hyundai in August.

Bryan Kohberger arrives in Idaho to face murder charges

Bryan Kohberger arrives in court ahead of extradition hearing

Suspect's family speaks out for first time since arrest

Bryan Kohberger appears in court to waive extradition in college student killings

Why the Idaho suspect waived his extradition rights

Judge issues gag order in Idaho murders case

A gag order has been issued banning law enforcement from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer Bryan Kohberger.

Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall made the unusual move on Tuesday to issue a non-dissemination order in the high-profile case that has rocked the small college town of Moscow and drawn headlines across the globe for the past two months.

The court order bans investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and members of both the prosecution and the defence from sharing any new information about the investigation or the suspect before a verdict is reached at trial.

Rachel Sharp has more details.

Judge issues gag order on information about Idaho murders and Bryan Kohberger

BTK Killer’s daughter sensed her father in the Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger’s arrest took her breath away

Like millions of true crime enthusiasts, Kerri Rawson found herself following every detail in the Idaho college murders case.

Four young University of Idaho students had been stabbed to death in a “targeted” home invasion at their Moscow student residence on 13 November, while two survivors were left sleeping.

As the weeks stretched on, no suspects were identified, no murder weapon was found, and no plausible motive was identified.

Ms Rawson found herself equally captivated and horrified by the crime.

“It’s just like a complete utter violation for someone to go in there and do that,” she told The Independent.

My father is the BTK Killer. The arrest in the Idaho murders took my breath away

Second bodycam video emerges showing Indiana police stop Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

Police body camera footage has been released of Indiana murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s first traffic stop in Indiana as he was driving with his father back to Pennsylvania.

Mr Kohberger was pulled over at about 10.44am on 15 December by a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy for following too closely to a vehicle, according to footage obtained by King5.

He and his father told the deputy they were coming from Washington State University (WSU) where they said a SWAT team had been responding to an on-campus shooting.

Josh Marcus has more.

Bodycam video shows Indiana police stop Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

ICYMI: Bryan Kohberger was stopped by police minutes from Idaho murder victims’ home late at night in August

Suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger was pulled over by police late at night in his Hyundai Elantra just minutes from the home where he allegedly knifed four students to death three months later.

A citation from Latah County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by The Independent, reveals that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student was stopped by police on 21 August for failing to wear his seatbelt.

The traffic stop took place at around 11.40pm at the intersection of West Pullman Road and Farm Road in Moscow, Idaho.

Rachel Sharp has more:

Bryan Kohberger was stopped by police minutes from Idaho murders home in August

ICYMI: Bryan Kohberger arrives in Idaho to face murder charges

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger has arrived in Moscow, Idaho, to face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student landed at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport on Wednesday evening, hours after being flown out of Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on a state police plane.

He could be seen being led by a large group of officers into a waiting truck.

His arrival comes a day after he waived his extradition rights, paving the way for him to be transported to Idaho to face four charges of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the 13 November killings.

Read the full story by Rachel Sharp and Josh Marcus here:

Bryan Kohberger arrives in Idaho to face murder charges

County police release footage of Bryan Kohberger traffic stop

Bryan Kohberger was stopped by police minutes from Idaho murder victims’ home late at night in August

Chilling details have emerged of a late night traffic stop near the Idaho college victims home in August.

Rachel Sharp has more.

Bryan Kohberger was stopped by police minutes from Idaho murders home in August

Moscow bar hits back at Bryan Kohberger rumours

The bar where two of the slain University of Idaho students spent their final hours has pushed back against a rumour that accused killer Bryan Kohberger visited on the night of the murders.

Rachel Sharp has the details.

Bar where Idaho murders victims spent final hours denies rumour about Bryan Kohberger

The 12 unanswered questions

The Independent’s Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco analyse 12 burning questions that remain after the arrest of Bryan Kohberger.

These 12 questions remain unanswered after Idaho murders arrest

Photo: Bryan Kohberger arrives in Idaho to face murder charges

Bryan Kohberger is one step closer to facing the courts for his alleged role in murdering four University of Idaho students in November.

The 28-year-old grad student arrived in Moscow, Idaho, on Wednesday evening in a police plane.

Through a grainy news feed, Mr Kohberger, who is charged with murder, could be seen being led into waiting police vehicles by a large group of officers.

Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow, Idaho (KREM 2)

Bryan Kohberger arrives in Idaho to face murder charges

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger has arrived in Moscow, Idaho, to face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student landed at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport on Wednesday evening, hours after being flown out of Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on a state police plane.

He could be seen being led by a large group of officers into a waiting truck.

His arrival comes a day after he waived his extradition rights, paving the way for him to be transported to Idaho to face four charges of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the 13 November killings.

Rachel Sharp has the full story.

Bryan Kohberger arrives in Idaho to face murder charges

Kohberger begins extradition journey from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face murder charges

Bryan Kohberger began his journey from Pennsylvania back to Idaho early on Wednesday morning.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his transfer into Idaho custody.

Bryan Kohberger begins mystery extradition journey to face murder charges in Idaho

Why murders can take a long time to solve

Prior to Bryan Kohberger’s arrest, investigators in Moscow were coming under increasing pressure to solve the murder case.

In total, almost seven weeks passed between the 13 November murders and the early morning raid on 30 December when the suspect was taken into custody.

But while it is perfectly understandable that the public wants a quick resolution in shocking murder cases, Professor David Carter, a criminologist who has studied police clearance rates, says this often doesn’t match up with the reality of police work.

The more expansive the crime and crime scene, the longer it takes to investigate.

“I understand the community need and social media need,” he tells The Independent. “We want to know what happened. We want to know who the suspect is.”

However, he says a case like the Idaho murders has numerous elements that police need to work through slowly and deliberately to get things right: a large crime scene, extensive blood at the murder site, and multiple victims. Then, there’s all the usual elements of police work: interviewing witnesses, searching for surveillance footage, and cross-referencing information between different evidentiary sources.

“It’s incredibly time-consuming to do all this,” Professor Carter says.

Timeline: Bryan Kohberger’s movements

Wednesday 4 January 2023 21:10 , Rachel Sharp

13 November – Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in a savage knife attack in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

13 November to early-December – Mr Kohberger stayed in Pullman, 10 minutes from the crime scene and continued with his studies at Washington State University.

Early-December – Mr Kohberger’s father travels to meet him in Washington and the father and son begin a cross-country drive to Pennsylvania in the suspect’s white Hyundai Elantra.

15 December – The two men are pulled over by police twice in Indiana in the Elantra. Bodycam shows them chatting casually to an Indiana State Police officer during the second stop before they continue on their journey.

Mid-December – Mr Kohberger and his father return to the family home in the Poconos Mountains.

30 December – Mr Kohberger is arrested at his family home on murder charges.

3 January – Mr Kohberger appears in Monroe County Court in Pennsylvania for his extradition hearing where he agrees to be voluntarily transported back to Idaho.

4 January – The suspect begins his journey back to Idaho.

Moscow Police reveal next steps in case

Wednesday 4 January 2023 20:30 , Rachel Sharp

Moscow Police have released details about the next steps in the case against Bryan Kohberger.

Mr Kohberger waived his extradition rights at a court hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, paving the way for his return to Idaho to face murder charges.

The judge ordered that he must be transported to Idaho within the next 10 days. On Wednesday, the suspect began his extradition journey back to Idaho.

Once he returns to the state, Mr Kohberger will be served with the Idaho arrest warrant for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. Once that arrest warrant is returned to the court, the probable cause affidavit will be unsealed.

Mr Kohberger will also first make his initial appearance before the magistrate court judge. At that hearing, the judge will explain him his rights and the charges against him and he will be assigned a public defender if necessary.

He will not be asked to enter a plea at that hearing.

This is when a preliminary hearing is scheduled.

ICYMI: Bryan Kohberger is on his way back to Idaho

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger is currently on his way back to Moscow, Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his transfer to Idaho custody, according to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin.It is not clear how he is being transported or when he will arrive.

It is not clear how he is being transported or when he will arrive.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Bryan Kohberger begins mystery extradition journey to face murder charges in Idaho

Bryan Kohberger continued with studies after murders

As a criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University – just across the Idaho-Washington border from Moscow – Bryan Kohberger lives just 15 minutes from the King Road home where the murders took place.

In the aftermath of the murders, he had stayed in Pullman, Washington, and continued with his studies for several weeks.

In mid-December, he set off on the drive to his home state Pennsylvania to spend the holidays with his family.

Mr Kohberger’s father had travelled to Washington state to meet his son before Christmas – weeks after the violent quadruple homicide – so that they could make the cross-country drive home together.

They arrived at their family home in the Pocono Mountains in mid-December.

Bryan Kohberger stopped by police twice on 2,500-mile road trip with dad before arrest

A criminology student accused of killing four University of Idaho students was stopped by police twice as he and his father made a 2,500-mile, cross-country trip from Washington state to Pennsylvania in the vehicle that has been at the centre of the murder mystery probe, it has been revealed.

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, 28, drove from Pullman, Washington, to his home state of Pennsylvania last month to celebrate the holidays with his family.

On Friday, police swooped in on the family home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, and arrested him for the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.

Read the full story here:

Idaho murders suspect was stopped by police twice on road trip before arrest

Former student reveals how suspect’s behaviour changed after murders

Former students, professors and classmates of accused quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger have spoken out following his arrest, with some revealing how the criminology PhD student’s behaviour changed in the weeks after the horrific murders.

Mr Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Friday after law enforcement swooped on his family home in Poconos Mountains where he had been celebrating the holidays with his parents.

The PhD student and teaching assistant at Washington State University is accused of murdering University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in a savage knife attack in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

On Tuesday, he appeared in Monroe County Courthouse where he agreed to be extradited back to Idaho to face murder charges.

Since his shock arrest, acquaintances have revealed they noticed a change in behaviour in the suspect in the aftermath of the murders.

One former student told CNN on Monday that the teaching assistant seemed “preoccupied” after the killings and suddenly became more lenient in grading work.

“Definitely around then, he started grading everybody just 100s. Pretty much if you turned something in, you were getting high marks,” Washington State University student Hayden Stinchfield said.

“He stopped leaving notes. He seemed preoccupied.

“The couple times that he did come after, or around that time period, he had a little more facial hair, stubble, less well-kept. He was a little quieter.”

Accused killer’s family vows to stand by him

The family of the accused killer of four University of Idaho students has vowed to stand by him following his arrest.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old’s family released a statement saying they “care deeply” for the victims and their families but will continue to support their son and brother as the legal process moves forward.

“First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them,” the family said in a statement released by his public defender Jason LaBar.

“We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother.

“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions. We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”

"We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process," the family said.

Bryan Kohberger: Everything we know about the Idaho murders suspect

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, northeastern Pennsylvania, according to documents obtained by The Independent.

The Washington State University student is being extradited back to Idaho on a first degree murder complaint issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrest is first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves,both 21, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, in an off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

Here’s what we know so far about the suspect:

Everything we know about the Idaho murders suspect

Read: Bryan Kohberger’s extradition documents

Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition rights in Monroe County Courthouse on Tuesday and is on his way back to Idaho.

During his extradition hearing, the suspect signed a waiver agreeing to be voluntarily transported from Pennsylvania to Idaho custody.

The extradition documents are below:

Bryan Kohberger’s extradition documents (Monroe County Court)

Latah County Sheriff reveals where Kohberger will be held

Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles has spoken out on the details of where Bryan Kohberger will be held when he returns to face charges in Idaho.

“He will be housed in a separate cell and will have some extra security,” he said.

The sheriff said that Mr Kohberger will be treated no differently to any other inmate.

“He’s not guilty right until he goes through the court and everything,” he said, adding that “he’s not going to be treated any different to anyone else in my jail”.

Where will suspect Bryan Kohberger go when he gets to Idaho? Richard Skiles, the sheriff in charge of the Latah County Jail, speaks to #CourtTV's @ChanleyCourtTV in an exclusive interview. pic.twitter.com/22ytHbKph9 — Court TV (@CourtTV) January 4, 2023

Who is Bryan Kohberger’s attorney?

The attorney representing accused killer Bryan Kohberger in Idaho has now been revealed.

Anne Taylor, the chief public defender in Kootenai County, will represent Mr Kohberger in the state of Idaho, WFLA journalist Ben Johnson tweeted.

Mr Kohberger was assigned public defender Jason LaBar to represent in Pennsylvania where he appeared for an extradition hearing on Tuesday.

At the hearing, he waived his extradition rights, kicking off the process for his return to Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger was caught via genetic DNA testing

The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested with the help of genealogical DNA testing, according to a report.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University criminology student, was arrested on Friday at his family home in the Pocono Mountains.

Officials have remained tightlipped about what led them to Mr Kohberger – citing Idaho state law.

However, law enforcement sources told CNN that the breakthrough in the case came after a process called genetic genealogy led investigators to Mr Kohberger. Unidentified DNA evidence found at the crime scene was run through a public database to find a potential match.

The DNA testing was followed by subsequent investigative work by detectives to arrest Mr Kohberger as a suspect.

Genetic genealogy is a technique to study family history that has revolutionised criminal investigation for law enforcement. It is used to identify the remains by “tying the DNA to a family with a missing person or to point to the likely identity of a perpetrator”, according Parabon Nanolabs.

The DNA evidence from crime site is run through DNA of “volunteer participants”, who volunteered to provide their samples open-source databases, the website said.

Bryan Kohberger’s defence sends investigators to murder home: report

Bryan Kohberger’s defence team has sent a team of investigators to the home where the four students were murdered, according to a report.

A team of five arrived at the student rental home on King Road, Moscow, on Tuesday and spent around 45 minutes touring the property and taking video inside and outside, FOX News reported.

The group was accompanied by an Idaho State Police trooper.

Mr Kohberger was represented by a public defender in Pennsylvania where he waived his extradition rights at a hearing on Tuesday and was expected to retain a different attorney in Idaho.

The search suggests that he has already retained a private legal team there though their identity remains unknown.

Bryan Kohberger begins extradition journey from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face murder charges

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger is currently on his way back to Moscow, Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his transfer to Idaho custody, according to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin.It is not clear how he is being transported or when he will arrive.

It is not clear how he is being transported or when he will arrive.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Bryan Kohberger begins extradition journey to face murder charges in Idaho

Jail official: Kohberger flew out of Pennsylvania

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger flew out of Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, according to a jail official.

An official at Monroe County Jail told ABC News at about 9 am ET on Wednesday that the suspect was no longer being held at the facility and flew out that morning.

On Tuesday, Mr Kohberger waived his extradition hearing in Pennsylvania court.

Moscow Police vowed to keep the details about his extradition under wraps for security reasons.

Jail official: Kohberger flew out of Pennsylvania

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger flew out of Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, according to a jail official.

An official at Monroe County Jail told ABC News at about 9 am ET on Wednesday that the suspect was no longer being held at the facility and flew out that morning.

On Tuesday, Mr Kohberger waived his extradition hearing in Pennsylvania court.

Moscow Police vowed to keep the details about his extradition under wraps for security reasons.

Motive for attack remains unknown

The motive for the murders of the four University of Idaho students remains unclear.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Friday accused of stabbing the four victims to death back on 13 November.

Mr Kohberger was a PhD student in criminology at Washington State University – living and working around 10 miles from the home where the murders took place.

On Tuesday, he waived his extradition hearing in Pennsylvania court, paving the way for his return to Idaho.

Moscow Police have kept the details about what led them to the suspect under wraps and the criminal complaint will remain sealed until Mr Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho.

No obvious link has been found between the victims and the suspected killer and it is unclear if he knew any of the four students prior to the murders.

However, Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves told ABC News that he had found unnamed connections between the suspect and the daughter – but was not ready to reveal what these potential ties are.

Bryan Kohberger has begun journey back to Idaho

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger has begun his journey back to Idaho where he will face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his transfer to Idaho custody, according to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin.

It is not clear how he is being transported or when he will arrive.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student waived his extradition rights when he appeared at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.

Bryan Kohberger was picked up from the Monroe County, Pennsylvania jail around 6am. The process of moving him to Idaho has started. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 4, 2023

Bryan Kohberger’s neighbour reveals unusual behaviour of suspected Idaho student killer

A neighbour of the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students has revealed that the PhD student seemed to never sleep and would make a lot of noise during the night.

The resident, how lives in the apartment below Bryan Kohberger in Pullman, Washington state, told The New York Post that she would hear the 28-year-old suspect at odd hours of the day.

“He’s normally a very late night person, going to the bathroom and vacuuming at 1 or 12 in the morning,” she said.

“I have kids, so sometimes I thought of speaking to him or complaining, but never did.

“It seemed like he never slept because he was always doing something all night.”

Despite his somewhat unusual behaviour, she said she was shocked to learn of his arrest for the brutal murders of the four Idaho students.

“I don’t know how he could’ve killed people because he doesn’t look that tough,” she said.

“We are all PhD students here so it takes a lot of hard work and smarts to get to this point. You don’t think someone like that could do something like this.”

Suspect’s father appeared to be concerned about WSU shooting in bodycam footage

Bryan Kohberger’s father appeared to be concerned about a shooting at the college that his son attended when him and his son were pulled over for a traffic stop a month after the murders.

Bodycam footage was released on Wednesday showing Mr Kohberger and his father being pulled over by police in his white Hyundai Elantra – before being let go.

The incident unfolded back on 15 December when an Indiana State Police trooper pulled the car over during the father and son’s 2,500-mile journey from Washington state to Pennsylvania.

The conversation between the two men and the officer is largely unintelligible due to road noise, but Mr Kohberger’s father is heard telling the officer that his son attends Washington State University and that there had been a shooting there recently.

One day earlier on 14 December, a man had barricaded himself in an apartment near WSU and threatened to kill his two roommates before being killed in a shootout with police.

Mr Kohberger’s concern over the shooting at his son’s college indicates his lack of awareness that his son would soon be arrested for the quadruple murder of students attending a nearby college.

Bryan Kohberger, right, and a man believed to be his father, were pulled over by Indiana State Police on 15 December (TMZ / Screengrab)

Official suggests reason why Kohberger isn’t fighting extradition

Monroe County First District Attorney Michael Mancuso dropped a hint as to why he believes Bryan Kohberger did not fight his extradition to Idaho.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student waived his extradition rights in a hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.

His attorney Jason LaBar revealed his plans to waive extradition saying that it was because his client was “eager to be exonerated” of the charges.

But Mr Mancuso hinted at a different reason in Tuesday’s press conference.

Mr Kohberger’s probable cause affidavit remains sealed until he returns to Idaho to face charges.

Mr Mancuso suggested that Mr Kohberger’s eagerness to return to the state is because he is keen learn what they contain.

“I definitely believe one of the reasons he decided to waive his extradition rights was a ‘need to know’ what was in the documents,” Mr Mancuso said.

Bryan Kohberger’s attorney revealed

The attorney representing accused killer Bryan Kohberger in Idaho has now been revealed.

Anne Taylor, the chief public defender in Kootenai County, will represent Mr Kohberger in the state of Idaho, WFLA journalist Ben Johnson tweeted.

Mr Kohberger was assigned public defender Jason LaBar to represent in Pennsylvania where he appeared for an extradition hearing on Tuesday.

At the hearing, he waived his extradition rights, kicking off the process for his return to Idaho.

Officials reveal next steps in case

Moscow Police released details about the next steps in the case against Bryan Kohberger.

Mr Kohberger waived his extradition rights at a court hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, paving the way for his return to Idaho to face murder charges.

The judge ordered that he must be transported to Idaho within the next 10 days.

In an update on Tuesday, Moscow Police said that it will not be releasing specifics about Bryan Kohberger’s extradition to Idaho due to security concerns.

“Details regarding Kohberger’s transportation to Idaho, specifically when that may occur and by what method of transportation will not be shared publicly for security reasons,” said Moscow PD.

Once he is returned to Idaho, Mr Kohberger will then be served with the Idaho arrest warrant for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. Once that arrest warrant is returned to the court, the probable cause affidavit will be unsealed.

Mr Kohberger will also first make his initial appearance before the magistrate court judge. At that hearing, the judge will explain him his rights and the charges against him and he will be assigned a public defender if necessary.

He will not be asked to enter a plea at that hearing.

This is when a preliminary hearing is scheduled.

Moscow bar where Idaho murders victims spent final hours denies rumour about Bryan Kohberger

The bar where two of the slain University of Idaho students spent their final hours has pushed back against a rumour that accused killer Bryan Kohberger visited on the night of the murders.

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen spent the night of 12 November at the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow, Idaho.

Police said that the two best friends arrived at the bar at around 10.30pm, leaving around three hours later at 1.30am on 13 November.

Read the full story here:

Bar where Idaho murders victims spent final hours denies rumour about Bryan Kohberger

Extradition details will remain under wraps for security reasons

Moscow Police said in a statement on Tuesday that it will not be releasing specifics about Bryan Kohberger’s extradition to Idaho due to security concerns.

Mr Kohberger waived his extradition rights at a court hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, paving the way for his return to Idaho to face murder charges.

The judge ordered that he must be transported to Idaho within the next 10 days.

“Details regarding Kohberger’s transportation to Idaho, specifically when that may occur and by what method of transportation will not be shared publicly for security reasons,” said Moscow PD.

Kohberger mouthed ‘I love you’ to family at extradition hearing

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger was seen mouthing “I love you” to his shocked family members as they gathered to support him at his extradition hearing.

On Tuesday, Mr Kohberger appeared for his extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania.

There, he waived his extradition rights, paving the way for him to be transported from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face murder charges.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was shackled and handcuffed as he was led into the courtroom.

The suspect’s parents and sisters were present at the court, breaking cover for the first time since his arrest when they arrived at the courthouse minutes earlier.

Mr Kohberger was seen nodding at his family members, as his mother sat in the gallery visibly upset.

Judge issues gag order in Idaho murders case stopping police releasing information about Bryan Kohberger

A gag order has been issued banning law enforcement from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer Bryan Kohberger.

Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall made the unusual move on Tuesday to issue a non-dissemination order in the high-profile case that has rocked the small college town of Moscow and hit headlines across the globe for the past two months.

The court order bans investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and members of both the prosecution and the defence from sharing any new information about the investigation or the suspect before a verdict is reached at trial.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Judge issues gag order on information about Idaho murders and Bryan Kohberger

WATCH: Bryan Kohberger is pulled over in white Hyundai Elantra month after murders

Bodycam footage has been released showing Bryan Kohberger being pulled over in his white Hyundai Elantra one month after the murders of four students.

The incident took place on 15 December when the 28-year-old was driving with his father from Washington state to Pennsylvania to join his family for the holidays.

Indiana State Police said that the officer pulled the car over because it was trailing too closely behind a truck trailer. The officer then let the pair go.

Bryan Kohberger’s defence sends investigators to murder home: report

Bryan Kohberger’s defence team has sent a team of investigators to the home where the four students were murdered, according to a report.

A team of five arrived at the student rental home on King Road, Moscow, on Tuesday and spent around 45 minutes touring the property and taking video inside and outside, FOX News reported.

The group was accompanied by an Idaho State Police trooper.

Mr Kohberger was represented by a public defender in Pennsylvania where he waived his extradition rights at a hearing on Tuesday and was expected to retain a different attorney in Idaho.

The search suggests that he has already retained a private legal team there though their identity remains unknown.

Timeline for extradition

On Tuesday, accused killer Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition rights in Pennsylvania, paving the way for him to be transported to Idaho to face charges.

The judge ordered that the suspect be returned to Idaho within the next 10 days.

This gives authorities in Idaho and Pennsylvania up until Friday 13 January – the two-month anniversary of the murders – to return him to Idaho.

In a press conference after his extradition hearing, PA State Police Major Christopher Paris declined to reveal a timeframe but said that he wanted the process to be as quick as possible.

“We would like to do it as soon as possible,” he said.

Gag order issued stopping Moscow Police from speaking to media

A gag order has been issued banning Moscow Police from revealing more information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer Bryan Kohberger.

Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall made the unusual move on Tuesday to issue a non-dissemination order in the high-profile case that has rocked the small college town of Moscow and hit headlines across the globe.

The court order bans investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and members of both the prosecution and defence teams in the case from sharing any new information about the investigation or the suspect before a verdict is reached at trial.

Under the ruling, authorities can still quote from or refer to “the public record” without further comment.

Moscow Police Department said in a statement that, due to the order, it will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case.

The ruling comes after Mr Kohberger waived his extradition rights, paving the way for him to return to Idaho to face charges.

Police body cam shows Bryan Kohberger being pulled over in Hyundai Elantra

Police bodycam footage obtained by TMZ shows Idaho murder suspect being pulled over by Indiana State Police on 15 December.

The trooper reportedly pulled over Mr Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra for following too closely, TMZ reported.

Bryan Kohberger was driving, while another man, believed to be his father, was in the passenger seat.

The state trooper let Mr Kohbgerger off with a warning.

Indiana police reportedly told TMZ they were unaware of the link to the Idaho murders.

Police in Moscow had issued an appeal for information one week before the traffic stop.

Bryan Kohberger, right, and a man believed to be his father, were pulled over by Indiana State Police on 15 December (TMZ / Screengrab)

Pennsylvania State Police press conference ends

A media briefing from the Pennsylvania State Police has now concluded.

'We would like to do it as soon as possible’

Multiple windows and doors were broken during the raid on the Kohberger home, Mr Paris said.

When asked when he would like to see Bryan Kohberger extradited to Idaho, Mr Paris said: “We would like to do it as soon as possible.”

He said it was unlikely to happen by Tuesday evening.

50 officers deployed in ‘forceful’ execution of search warrant

Major Christopher L. Paris, of the PA State Police, said 50 officers were involved in executing the search warrants.

He said Bryan Kohberger’s parents were present at the time of the raid in the early hours of 30 December.

He said it was a “tactical” decision to move in the middle of the night. Surveillance had been undertaken, and it was decided that was the safest option, he said.

Only seven to 10 officers were aware of the operation ahead of time, he said.

“The information was held very close, and we did not want any situation where Mr Kohberger would be tipped off.”

Major Christopher L. Paris, of the Pennsylvania State Police, speaks at a press conference into the arrest of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger (PA State Police)

Why the Idaho suspect waived his extradition rights

Monroe County First District Attorney Michael Mancuso says they were informed that Bryan Kohberger was in Monroe County days before the arrest.

There were three search warrants: one for Mr Kohberger, one for his Hyundai Elantra, and a separate one for the property where he was arrested.

Mr Mancuso said he had read the affidavits, and implied they contained damning evidence.

“I definitely believe one of the reasons he decided to waive his extradition rights was a ‘need to know’ what was in the documents,” Mr Mancuso said.

He said Pennsylvania authorities would conduct a complete background investigation into the defendant’s activity both prior to and after the murders.

Police unable to release probable cause evidence

Major Christopher L. Paris, of the PA State Police, says the investigation has moved into a new phase after suspect Bryan Kohberger waived his rights to extradition.

At a press conference, Mr Paris reiterated that authorities were unable to release evidence contained in probable cause affidavits until the suspect had appeared in court in Idaho.

He said a tactical team known as Containment & Emergency Response Team (CERT) was activated on Thursday morning (29 December).

Arrest warrants were executed in the early hours of Friday morning and Mr Kohberger was taken into custody without incident.

Colonel Robert Evanchick, the Pennsylvania State Police commissioner, earlier thanked officers for their work in the arrest.

PA State Police are holding an update on Idaho murder suspect

A press conference from the Pennsylvania State Police has just begun.

The event is being live-streamed here.

Bryan Kohberger’s mother wept as he appeared in court

MaryAnn Kohberger, the mother of Idaho murders suspect Bryan, wept as he appeared in the Monroe County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Ms Kohberger was supported by family members and was given tissues by a sheriff’s deputy, according to NewsNation’s Brian Entin.

The suspect waived his extradition rights and will be taken to Idaho to face four charges of first-degree murder.

Bryan Kohberger has formally waived extradition and will be taken back to Idaho

Suspect Bryan Kohberger formally waived his extradition rights during a Tuesday afternoon court appearance and will return to Idaho to face capital murder charges.

Mr Kohberger signed a document to indicate he was voluntarily allowing authorities to transfer him to Idaho, according to NewsNation’s Brian Entin, who was in court.

A judge ordered him to be returned to Idaho within 10 days.

Mr Kohberger nodded at family members, including his mother and sister, who were sitting in the front row, Mr Entin wrote in a Twitter post.

Pennsylvania State Police to hold press conference at 4.30pm EST

The Pennsylvania State Police are expected to hold a press conference at 4.30pm on the arrest of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.

State police officers will be joined by Monroe County DA E. David Christine Jr.

Mr Kohberger is currently in court for an extradition hearing. No cameras are allowed in the court.

Bryan Kohberger is escorted to the courtroom for his extradition hearing (Monroe County Courthouse)

Bryan Kohberger arrives at the Monroe County courthouse

Bryan Kohberger arrived at the Monroe County in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, just after 11am EST this morning.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin captured video footage of Mr Kohberger being taken from a van into the court. He was handcuffed and wearing red prison fatigues.

Mr Kohberger showed no reaction as reporters shouted questions at him.

He is due to appear at 3.30pm EST.

Bryan Kohberger just arrived at the Monroe County, PA courthouse. pic.twitter.com/6FVRoNC3NL — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 3, 2023

How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders

After months of cryptic statements and unanswered questions, family and friends of the four students murdered in Idaho in November have finally been given a breakthrough.

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday 13 November, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.

Now a 28-year-old criminology graduate student named Bryan Christopher Kohberger has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the case, offering the hope of major progress in a case that some observers feared was going cold.

This is a timeline of major events as far as we know them.

Timeline: How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders

What time is Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s extradition hearing?

Bryan Kohberger’s extradition hearing is scheduled for 3.30pm EST at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

The suspect arrived at the courthouse just after 11am on Tuesday morning.

Mr Kohberger’s public defender Jason LaBar said his client is “eager to be exonerated” and will agree to return to Idaho to face four first-degree murder charges over the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on 13 November.

His parents and sister are planning to be in court, Mr Labar told ABC News.

Bryan Kohberger arrives at the Monroe County courthouse

Bryan Kohberger arrived at the Monroe County courthouse moments ago.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin captured video footage of Mr Kohberger being taken from a van into the court. He was handcuffed and wearing red prison fatigues.

Mr Kohberger showed no reaction as reporters shouted questions at him.

Bryan Kohberger just arrived at the Monroe County, PA courthouse. pic.twitter.com/6FVRoNC3NL — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 3, 2023

These questions remain unanswered even after suspect’s arrest

Nearly seven weeks after the brutal murders of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin, a suspect has finally been arrested.

In the 47 days since the killings, every known individual connected to the case – from two surviving roommates to a victim’s former boyfriend – had been publicly ruled out by police.

That changed on Friday 30 December, when authorities announced that 28-year-old suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger had been arrested roughly 2,500 miles away in the vicinity of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Despite the major apparent breakthrough, details about the murders that shook the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, remain scant, the murder weapon is nowhere to be found and there are huge gaps in the timeline of the last known movements of two of the victims.

Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report.

These 12 questions remain unanswered after Idaho murders arrest