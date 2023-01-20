Idaho murders – update: Court extends Bryan Kohberger gag order over families and police

A court in Idaho has extended a gag order issued earlier this month prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer Bryan Kohberger.

On Thursday Latah County Chief Magistrate extended the previous order to the duration of the entire court proceedings until a verdict is reached.

It has also barred victims’ families from giving out any information relating to the case.

Meanwhile, authorities have seized a trove of evidence from Kohberger’s Washington apartment - but several key items, including the murder weapon, remain unaccounted for.

Among the evidence seized items with “reddish or brown stains”, a computer tower and a disposable glove, according to search warrant records released on Wednesday.

Investigators also seized mattress covers and the dust container of a vacuum cleaner.

Mr Kohberger is accused of the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

Attorney debunks speculation about ‘co-defendant’ discovery

Bryan Kohberger told neighbour he submitted DNA to ancestry website

Survivor of similar student attack defends Moscow roommate

Chilling online comments from suspect as teen revealed

Bryan Kohberger waives right to speedy trial

Judge extends gag order in Idaho murders case stopping police releasing information about Bryan Kohberger

05:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

05:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

The order, issued by the Latah County Chief Magistrate on 4 January, was extended on Thursday and will remain in place throughout court proceedings until a verdict has been reached or unless the mandate is modified by the court.

The order, issued by the Latah County Chief Magistrate on 4 January, was extended on Thursday and will remain in place throughout court proceedings until a verdict has been reached or unless the mandate is modified by the court.

Judge extends gag order in Idaho murders case

ICYMI: The items seized from Bryan Kohberger's home

06:00 , Andrea Blanco

06:00 , Andrea Blanco

Police investigating the murder of four Idaho students seized a string of items from suspect Bryan Kohberger’s apartment, including possible hair strands, a disposable glove, items with red and brown stains and a computer, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.

According to the search warrant unsealed on Wednesday, these are the items seized from his apartment:

One nitrite type black glove

1 Walmart receipt with one Dickiestag

2 Marshalls receipts

Dust container from Bissell PowerForce” vacuum

8 possible hair strands

FireTV stick with cord/plug

1 possible animal hair strand

1 possible hair

1 possible hair

1 possible hair

1 possible hair strand

1 computer tower

1 collection of dark red spot (collected without testing)

2 cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain (larger stain tested)

2 top and bottom mattress covers packaged separately with multiple stains(one tested)

Wording about 'co-defendant' in Bryan Kohberge's defence discovery request is 'just part of the standard requests,' expert says

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.

Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.

Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the prosecution to hand over all discovery in the case within 14 days. Among the discovery requests were witness statements, digital media and police reports about the case. It also included a request for information about a “co-defendant”.

The Independent has the full story:

Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked

Kaylee Goncalves was considering rekindling relationship with longtime boyfriend before she was murdered

04:00 , Andrea Blanco

04:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow.

The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger.

Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been calling her ex-boyfriend Jack DuCoeur in the hours before she was brutally attacked.

In a sit-down interview with the YouTube channel Chronicles of Olivia — filmed two days before Mr Kohberger’s arrest– the Goncalves said their daughter broke up with Mr DuCoeur ahead of her post-graduation move to Texas, but had later voiced concerns that she “might not ever find another Jack” and was considering getting back together with him.

Here's what Idaho murders investigators were looking for at Bryan Kohberger's apartment

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

In a newly unsealed search warrant application, investigators outlined exactly what they were looking for at the home of the 28-year-old graduate student who was arrested in Pennsylvania last month.

First, the application, filed in Washington’s Superior Court on 29 December, gave police permission to search for “blood, or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells, or items with blood or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells on the items.”

The Independent's Graeme Massie has the story:

What Idaho murders investigators were looking for at Bryan Kohberger’s apartment

Hit-and-run unfolded outside Bryan Kohberger's home on night of Idaho college murders

02:00 , Andrea Blanco

02:00 , Andrea Blanco

A hit-and-run unfolded outside of Bryan Kohberger’s home on the same night that he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students, it has been revealed.

At around 11.40pm on the night of 12 November, police were called to a report of a crash in front of an apartment complex on the Washington State University (WSU) campus, in Pullman, Washington state, according to authorities.

The apartment complex, which houses mainly graduate or PhD students, had been home to Mr Kohberger since August when he relocated from his home state of Pennsylvania to start a PhD program in criminal justice at the university.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two pedestrians – a male WSU student and a woman – with injuries after being struck by a car.

The driver had already fled the scene.

Witness Turner Gardner told Business Insider the incident was “horrifying” and the two victims were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Hours later, 19-year-old student Carmen Fernandez was arrested and charged with DUI, felony vehicular assault and hit-and-run, the Pullman Police Department said at the time.

It is not clear if Mr Kohberger witnessed the hit-and-run which took place within the eyeline of his apartment.

The prosecution's case against Bryan Kohberger

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

It will be another six months before Bryan Kohberger and the families of his alleged victims come face to face in court again, after his preliminary hearing was postponed until the summer.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student could face the death penalty if convicted when he eventually goes on trial for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – the four students who were found violently stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office who has no official connection to the Idaho murders case, speaks to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case and what to expect next as it makes it way through the courts.

The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the story:

How strong is the case against Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger?

VOICES: I lived through an attack similar to the Idaho murders. We must defend the survivors

00:00 , Andrea Blanco

00:00 , Andrea Blanco

“It was an amazing, fun, vibrant summer of 1992,” Alenna Zabel writes for The Independent.

“I was living in a three-level house off campus from the University at Buffalo with five of my Chi Omega sorority sisters. Mine was the front room, a converted patio.”

Zabel’s roommate was attacked at their apartment 21 years ago,

Similarly to the roommates in the Idaho murders case, she did not immediately realise that a crime had taken place.

Now, she explains why it is important for the public to understand what survivor witnesses experience in the aftermath of a violent attack.

I lived through an attack similar to the Idaho murders. We must defend the survivors

Kaylee's ex pens tribute posts on IG account for their dog

Thursday 19 January 2023 22:47 , Andrea Blanco

Goncalves’ mother Kristi Goncalves shared that Jack DuCoeur is behind an Instagram account dedicated to Murphy, the pet dog found inside the home when police made the grim discovery on 13 November.

The dog was handed over to animal services and was later released to Mr DuCoeur.

Although the couple had recently broken up ahead of Goncalves’ move to Texas, they had remained friendly, their relatives have said.

On the account’s first post on Monday, Mr DuCoeur posted a picture of the Labradoodle with the caption: “Missing my mom every day, but trying to live my best life. I got to admire her beauty in the sky this evening.”

“This is a throwback photo of me. My mom loved this one,” another post read.

On Thursday, Mr DuCoeur posted a picture that Goncalves had taken of him and Murphy.

The account already has more than 10,000 followers, with people commenting heartfelt messages.

“This hurts my heart. You’re a good boy Murphy. So happy you and your Dad have each other,” an Instagram user wrote. “You’ll be best pals for life. Much love and sympathy to everyone mourning Kaylee.”

ICYMI: Kaylee Goncalves' family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

Thursday 19 January 2023 21:31 , Andrea Blanco

Thursday 19 January 2023 21:31 , Andrea Blanco

Kaylee Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been calling her ex-boyfriend Jack DuCoeur in the hours before she was brutally attacked.

In a sit-down interview with the YouTube channel Chronicles of Olivia — filmed two days before Mr Kohberger’s arrest– the Goncalves said their daughter broke up with Mr DuCoeur ahead of her post-graduation move to Texas, but had later voiced concerns that she “might not ever find another Jack” and was considering getting back together with him.

Kaylee’s father Steve Goncalves said that the couple had remained friends and the slain student was looking “for every excuse for [Mr DuCoeur] to pick up the phone.”

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reiterate support for Idaho murder victim’s ex-boyfriend

Could Bryan Kohberger get the death penalty?

Thursday 19 January 2023 20:51 , Andrea Blanco

If convicted of the four murders, Mr Kohberger faces the possibility of lethal injection, should the prosecution seek the death penalty.

In the state of Idaho, the maximum sentence for first-degree murder is death and the suspect is facing four counts of this charge.

While the Latah County prosecutor has not yet confirmed whether or not he plans to seek the death penalty in the case and he is unlikely to show his hand over the coming weeks due to the gag order now in place.

Goncalves’ parents have already said that they want their daughter’s killer to be sentenced to death saying he “has to pay” for what he has done.

“If you want to play god’s role, you’re gonna have to go answer to him,” Steve told NewsNation in early-January.

Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office who has no official connection to the Idaho murders case, spoke to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case and what to expect next as it makes its way through the courts.

According to Mr Levin, in a death penalty case, the only possible plea deal would be for the suspect to be given life in prison instead.

However, he said it is “too early” to tell whether this is likely in this case.

“At this point, it is too early for the two sides to have a discussion about a plea deal,” he said.

“On a death penalty case, the only plea on the table is life in prison but both sides have too much investigating ahead of them to discuss that at this time.”

ICYMI: Everything we know about Bryan Kohberger’s next court hearing

Thursday 19 January 2023 20:10 , Andrea Blanco

Suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger made a brief appearance in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow last week for a status hearing in his murder case.

Mr Kohberger spoke only to answer “yes” when asked if he understood his rights to a speedy preliminary hearing within the next 14 days and if he agreed to waive those rights.

His public defender Anne Taylor then requested that his next court date be pushed back until June.

The prosecution agreed to the request and the judge scheduled the preliminary hearing for the week beginning 26 June.

The entire week has been set aside for the hearing – when evidence of the case against Mr Kohberger will be laid out for the first time in court and he is likely to enter a plea on the charges.

His request for a delay before the next court appearance came after the defence asked the prosecution to hand over all discovery in the case in the next 14 days - including witness statements, digital media and police reports.

Ms Taylor told the judge that waiving the 14-day deadline would give the defence more time to review all the evidence in the case.

Now, the families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin will have to wait six more months to face their childrens’ accused killer in the court.

Until then, Mr Kohberger will be held behind bars at Latah County Jail after he was ordered to be held on no bail for a second time.

Mr Kohberger did not enter a plea at Thursday’s hearing – his second appearance in an Idaho court since being extradited from Pennsylvania last week.

However, he is said to be planning to fight against the allegations that he broke into a student home in Moscow in the early hours of 13 November and stabbed the four students to death in a savage knife attack.

Police seize mattress covers, hairs, computer from Idaho stabbing suspect’s home

Thursday 19 January 2023 19:30 , Andrea Blanco

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove when they searched the Washington state apartment of Bryan Kohberger.

The search warrant for Mr Kohberger ’s home and Washington State University office was unsealed by a Washington state judge on Tuesday.

Mr Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the slayings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the neighbouring town of Moscow, Idaho.

Investigators did not find anything noteworthy in Kohberger’s office at WSU, where he was a teaching assistant and graduate student studying criminology.

They took 15 things from his on-campus apartment, including a nitrite-type black glove, cuttings from a pillow with a reddish-brown stain, and a stained mattress cover.

She slept through an attack that nearly killed her roommate. Now, she's defending a stranger in the Idaho murders

Thursday 19 January 2023 19:04 , Andrea Blanco

Thursday 19 January 2023 19:04 , Andrea Blanco

There are many chilling similarities between the murders of four Idaho students in November and a 1992 attack at a student home in Buffalo – none more so than the experiences of the roommates who survived.

Alanna Zabel tells The Independent’s Rachel Sharp why she feels the need to defend the surviving roommate in Idaho and how she understands the way trauma can shape reactions to such horrifying events.

She slept through an attack in her home - and has a message about the Idaho murders

Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked

Thursday 19 January 2023 18:31 , Andrea Blanco

A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.

Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.

Mr Kohberger is facing the death penalty on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked

Trove of evidence seized from suspect’s apartment

Thursday 19 January 2023 17:52 , Andrea Blanco

Investigators stated in the search warrant application that they hoped to find hair strands that could link the suspect to the scene of the horrific November crime in Moscow, Idaho.

They said in the application that this could be either through the four victims or through a dog that was at the rental house at the time of the slayings, reported The New York Times.

Police said that one of the items found at the suspect’s apartment at nearby Washington State University was a “possible animal hair strand.”

In the documents, investigators said one item had a “collection of dark red” spotting, and that a pillow had a “reddish/brown stain” on it.

Computer, hair, glove and stained items seized from Idaho murders suspect’s home

Why did the defence request the next court hearing be pushed six months?

Thursday 19 January 2023 17:22 , Andrea Blanco

Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office who has no official connection to the Idaho murders case, spoke to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case and what to expect next as it makes its way through the courts.

At his status hearing in Latah County Courthouse on 12 January, Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial - which would have set his preliminary hearing within 14 days.

Instead, his attorney asked that the next court date instead be delayed until the summer, to give defence more time to review all the evidence in the case.

The prosecution agreed with the request and the judge scheduled the preliminary hearing for the week beginning 26 June, setting aside the entire week for the hearing.

Officers on the scene at the student home on King Road on 13 November

Now, the victims’ families and the public will have to wait another six months to learn further details about the murders and the case against Mr Kohberger.

Mr Levin said that a six-month time gap between a status hearing and preliminary hearing is “somewhat unusual” but it’s a marker of the complexity of the case.

“It is somewhat unusual to see such a long gap but then again nothing is normal in this case,” he said.

“Death penalty cases do mean that everything will take longer and be done a little bit differently than one might expect to see on a typical case.”

The six-month delay is a benefit to both sides, he added.

“The defence wants as much time as possible to conduct their own investigations before they have the opportunity to cross-examine the state’s witnesses. So they’re eager to have more information in their hands before any testimony is heard in the preliminary hearing,” he said.

“Similarly, the prosecution needs time to conduct further investigations. For example they will be likely doing a forensic examination of Kohberger’s automobile and residence. And they are still yet to uncover a motive. They have a lot of work yet to do.”

He added: “Both sides really need more time to review evidence and develop their cases.”

Expert attorney explains ‘unusually detailed, damning’ affidavit

Thursday 19 January 2023 16:49 , Andrea Blanco

Suspected mass killer Bryan Kohberger should “get an F in his criminology class” after the damning affidavit laid out evidence linking him to the murders of four University of Idaho students, according to a prominent criminal defence attorney.

Duncan Levin, the former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates who has represented clients including Harvey Weinstein and Anna Delvey, spoke exclusively to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case against the 28-year-old PhD student.

“In short he should get an F in criminology class,” he said. “He did not do a good job of covering his tracks.”

The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the story:

DNA evidence of extreme importance in otherwise circumstantial case

Thursday 19 January 2023 16:22 , Andrea Blanco

Based on the “damning” evidence outlined in the probable cause affidavit, the prosecution has a “very strong case” against Mr Kohberger, according to prominent defence attorney Duncan Levin.

Mr Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office who has no official connection to the Idaho murders case, speaks to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case and what to expect next as it makes its way through the courts.

“It’s an exceedingly detailed probable cause affidavit and frankly it’s pretty surprising that the prosecutors would include the level of detail they included in it,” said the attorney at Levin & Associates who has represented clients including Harvey Weinstein and Anna Delvey.

He added: “I have to say looking at it it is a perfect case of where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

“There’s so many damning pieces of evidence. The information here all points to Kohberger as the only person to have committed the crime.”

The suspect - who is presumed innocent until proven guilty - was tied to the murders through DNA evidence, cellphone data, an eyewitness account and his white Hyundai Elantra, according to the bombshell probable cause affidavit released earlier this month.

The DNA evidence in particular is one “very, very important piece of information,” Mr Levin said.

Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the murders home

Thursday 19 January 2023 15:46 , Andrea Blanco

Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.

Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.

Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.

The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the story:

Revealed: Tragic reason an Idaho murders victim returned to Moscow after moving out

What’s missing from the apartment search warrant?

Thursday 19 January 2023 15:10 , Megan Sheets

Following the release of records revealing evidence seized from Bryan Kohberger’s Pullman apartment, several key items related to the crime are still unaccounted for.

The most important item is the weapon used in the stabbings, which police have said is a Ka-Bar knife. The sheath for the knife was found next to victim Madison Mogen with DNA evidence on it, which led investigators to Mr Kohberger as the suspect.

Also missing were clothing items that the killer wore while carrying out the slayings.

The most substantial evidence seized was a computer tower, which could bear information about the lead-up to the crimes.

Victim’s longtime boyfriend creates Instagram account for their dog

Thursday 19 January 2023 14:48 , Megan Sheets

Goncalves’ mother Kristi Goncalves shared that Jack DuCoeur is behind an Instagram account dedicated to Murphy, the pet dog found inside the home when police made the grim discovery on 13 November.

The dog was handed over to animal services and was later released to Mr DuCoeur.

Although the couple had recently broken up ahead of Goncalves’ move to Texas, they had remained friendly, their relatives have said.

On the account’s first post on Monday, Mr DuCoeur posted a picture of the Labradoodle with the caption: “Missing my mom every day, but trying to live my best life. I got to admire her beauty in the sky this evening.”

“This is a throwback photo of me. My mom loved this one,” another post read.

The account already has more than 10,000 followers, with people commenting heartfelt messages.

“This hurts my heart. You’re a good boy Murphy. So happy you and your Dad have each other,” an Instagram user wrote. “You’ll be best pals for life. Much love and sympathy to everyone mourning Kaylee.”

Police seize mattress covers from Idaho stabbing suspect’s home

Thursday 19 January 2023 14:00 , Andrea Blanco

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove when they searched the Washington state apartment of Bryan Kohberger.

The search warrant for Mr Kohberger ’s home and Washington State University office was unsealed by a Washington state judge on Tuesday.

Mr Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the slayings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the neighbouring town of Moscow, Idaho.

Investigators did not find anything noteworthy in Kohberger’s office at WSU, where he was a teaching assistant and graduate student studying criminology.

They took 15 things from his on-campus apartment, including a nitrite-type black glove, cuttings from a pillow with a reddish-brown stain, and a stained mattress cover.

Hit-and-run unfolded outside Bryan Kohberger’s home on night of the slayings

Thursday 19 January 2023 13:00 , Andrea Blanco

A hit-and-run unfolded outside of Bryan Kohberger’s home on the same night that he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students, it has been revealed.

At around 11.40pm on the night of 12 November, police were called to a report of a crash in front of an apartment complex on the Washington State University (WSU) campus, in Pullman, Washington state, according to authorities.

The apartment complex, which houses mainly graduate or PhD students, had been home to Mr Kohberger since August when he relocated from his home state of Pennsylvania to start a PhD program in criminal justice at the university.

'Possible animal hair' found at Idaho murders supect's home after dog was spared from the carnage

Thursday 19 January 2023 12:00 , Andrea Blanco

Thursday 19 January 2023 12:00 , Andrea Blanco

A “possible animal hair” was among the evidence seized from the home of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger - sparking speculation that it could belong to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ dog.

Records of evidence recovered from Mr Kohberger’s home were unsealed on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after his arrest for the 13 November stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Included on the list of seizures was a “possible animal hair strand”. While Mr Kohberger is not believed to have a pet, one of the victims he is accused of killing, Goncalves, had a dog who was at home at the time of the murders.

The Independent's Gustaf Kilander and Rachel Sharp have the story:

Possible animal hair found at Bryan Kohberger’s home after dog spared

Why is there a six month gap before Bryan Kohberger’s preliminary hearing?

Thursday 19 January 2023 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office who has no official connection to the Idaho murders case, spoke to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case and what to expect next as it makes its way through the courts.

At his status hearing in Latah County Courthouse on 12 January, Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial - which would have set his preliminary hearing within 14 days.

Instead, his attorney asked that the next court date instead be delayed until the summer, to give defence more time to review all the evidence in the case.

The prosecution agreed with the request and the judge scheduled the preliminary hearing for the week beginning 26 June, setting aside the entire week for the hearing.

Officers on the scene at the student home on King Road on 13 November

Now, the victims’ families and the public will have to wait another six months to learn further details about the murders and the case against Mr Kohberger.

Mr Levin said that a six-month time gap between a status hearing and preliminary hearing is “somewhat unusual” but it’s a marker of the complexity of the case.

“It is somewhat unusual to see such a long gap but then again nothing is normal in this case,” he said.

“Death penalty cases do mean that everything will take longer and be done a little bit differently than one might expect to see on a typical case.”

The six-month delay is a benefit to both sides, he added.

“The defence wants as much time as possible to conduct their own investigations before they have the opportunity to cross-examine the state’s witnesses. So they’re eager to have more information in their hands before any testimony is heard in the preliminary hearing,” he said.

“Similarly, the prosecution needs time to conduct further investigations. For example they will be likely doing a forensic examination of Kohberger’s automobile and residence. And they are still yet to uncover a motive. They have a lot of work yet to do.”

He added: “Both sides really need more time to review evidence and develop their cases.”

What Idaho murders investigators were looking for at Bryan Kohberger's apartment - and what they found

Thursday 19 January 2023 10:00 , Andrea Blanco

Thursday 19 January 2023 10:00 , Andrea Blanco

When Bryan Kohberger was charged with the brutal murders of four Idaho students last month, authorities immediately searched his dorm room and office at nearby Washington State University.

In a newly unsealed search warrant application, investigators outlined exactly what they were looking for at the home of the 28-year-old graduate student who was arrested in Pennsylvania last month.

First, the application, filed in Washington’s Superior Court on 29 December, gave police permission to search for “blood, or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells, or items with blood or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells on the items.”

It also stated that officers should look for “knives, sheaths, or other sharp tools, including any danger, dirk, or sword, and any written indicia of ownership of dame, including sales receipts.”

What Idaho murders investigators were looking for at Bryan Kohberger’s apartment

Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked

Thursday 19 January 2023 09:00 , Andrea Blanco

A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.

Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.

Mr Kohberger is facing the death penalty on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked

Do prosecutors have an airtight cases against Bryan Kohberger?

Thursday 19 January 2023 08:00 , Andrea Blanco

It will be another six months before Bryan Kohberger and the families of his alleged victims come face to face in court again, after his preliminary hearing was postponed until the summer.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student could face the death penalty if convicted when he eventually goes on trial for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – the four students who were found violently stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

Prominent attorney Duncan Levin speaks to The Independent's Rachel Sharp about the case against Bryan Kohberger and what to expect for the next moves from the defence and the prosecution.

How strong is the case against Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger?

ICYMI: Kaylee Goncalves' family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

Thursday 19 January 2023 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Thursday 19 January 2023 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kaylee Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been calling her ex-boyfriend Jack DuCoeur in the hours before she was brutally attacked.

In a sit-down interview with the YouTube channel Chronicles of Olivia — filmed two days before Mr Kohberger’s arrest– the Goncalves said their daughter broke up with Mr DuCoeur ahead of her post-graduation move to Texas, but had later voiced concerns that she “might not ever find another Jack” and was considering getting back together with him.

Kaylee’s father Steve Goncalves said that the couple had remained friends and the slain student was looking “for every excuse for [Mr DuCoeur] to pick up the phone.”

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reiterate support for Idaho murder victim’s ex-boyfriend

Could Bryan Kohberger get a plea deal?

Thursday 19 January 2023 06:00 , Andrea Blanco

If convicted of the four murders, Mr Kohberger faces the possibility of lethal injection, should the prosecution seek the death penalty.

In the state of Idaho, the maximum sentence for first-degree murder is death and the suspect is facing four counts of this charge.

While the Latah County prosecutor has not yet confirmed whether or not he plans to seek the death penalty in the case and he is unlikely to show his hand over the coming weeks due to the gag order now in place.

Goncalves’ parents have already said that they want their daughter’s killer to be sentenced to death saying he “has to pay” for what he has done.

“If you want to play god’s role, you’re gonna have to go answer to him,” Steve told NewsNation in early-January.

Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office who has no official connection to the Idaho murders case, spoke to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case and what to expect next as it makes its way through the courts.

According to Mr Levin, in a death penalty case, the only possible plea deal would be for the suspect to be given life in prison instead.

However, he said it is “too early” to tell whether this is likely in this case.

“At this point, it is too early for the two sides to have a discussion about a plea deal,” he said.

“On a death penalty case, the only plea on the table is life in prison but both sides have too much investigating ahead of them to discuss that at this time.”