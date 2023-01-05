Idaho murders: FBI directed Indiana police to pull over Bryan Kohberger, seeking video images of his hands

A Federal Bureau of Investigation surveillance team tracked Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father on a cross-country road trip from Washington State to Pennsylvania and asked Indiana police to pull him over, a law enforcement source told Fox News.

The law enforcement source told Fox News that the FBI surveillance team was seeking video images of Kohberger as well as his hands.

Bryan Kohberger and his father were pulled over twice in Indiana on Dec. 15 while making the cross-country trip.

The law enforcement source said that investigators were still building their case on Dec. 15 to make an arrest, but added that genealogy played a major role.

Accused Idaho murder, Bryan Kohberger, and his father are pulled over in Indiana for speeding

Bryan Kohberger is being charged in connection to the fatal Nov. 13 stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen during the early morning hours in Moscow, Idaho.

During a traffic stop by the Hancock County Police Department, the Kohbergers discussed an incident near Washington State University where a SWAT team killed an armed man amid a standoff.

"Well, we're coming from WSU," Kohberger's father, Michael Kohberger says.

"What's WSU?" the deputy says.

Both men replied at the same time, and the deputy had a hard time hearing them over the vehicles passing by.

"So you're coming from Washington State University , and you're going where?" the deputy asks.

"We're going to Pennsylvania," Kohberger's father responded.

Bryan Kohberger was stopped by Indiana police Dec 15, 2022 before he was identified as a suspect in the murder of 4 University of Idaho students.

Kohberger signed an extradition document during a court hearing on Tuesday afternoon and waived his right to challenge the arrest on four counts of first-degree murder.

"Yes," Kohberger said when Judge Margherita Worthington asked if he wishes to "waive the rights that I have just explained to you and return to the state of Idaho?"

Kohberger, a teaching assistant and Ph.D. student at Washington State University's Department of Criminal Justice, was arrested on Dec. 30 by local police and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation at his parents' home in Albrightsville.

The suspect lives in student housing located in Pullman, Washington, around 10 minutes from where the crime happened.