Idaho murders investigators believe car near scene could lead to ‘critical information’

An occupant of a Hyundai Elantra observed near the scene of last month’s University of Idaho murders could have “critical information” about the case, police said in their latest update.

Officials hope to track down the person or people connected to the car, which was in the “immediate area” of the off-campus home where four students were found dead Nov. 13, the Moscow Police Department said Wednesday.

Police don’t know the car’s license plate number but say the vehicle is white and believed to be a 2011-13 model.

“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line,” police said.

Investigators continue to search for answers nearly a month after the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, who were all in their early 20s. Each appeared to suffer multiple stab wounds, an autopsy revealed.

Police haven’t identified a suspect or recovered the murder weapon.

“We remain consistent in our belief that this was a targeted attack, but investigators have not concluded if the target was the residence or if it was the occupants,” police said last week.

Two surviving roommates, recently identified as Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, aren’t believed to have been involved in the killings, according to cops.

Investigators say they’re looking into tips that Goncalves spoke about having a stalker, but earlier this week determined an encounter at a local business that the student may have been referring to was an “isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking.”

The lack of answers in the case caused rumors to spread online.

“There is speculation, without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false information,” police said Tuesday. “We encourage referencing official releases for accurate information and updated progress.”

