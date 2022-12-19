Idaho murders update: Kaylee Goncalves' family lawyer questions if police are capable

A lawyer representing the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed and killed last month, is questioning if local police are equipped to solve a quadruple homicide.

Shanon Gray told TODAY that the Goncalves family is far from satisfied — and extremely frustrated — with authorities' lack of answers regarding the Nov. 13 stabbings.

"We want to let them know that we were holding them accountable for their decisions," Gray said in an interview that aired on Dec. 19. "And if they are in over their heads, then acknowledge that and turn the investigation over to someone who is more versed in handling these types of matters."

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. (TODAY)

More than six weeks have passed since Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found dead in a residence near the university's Moscow, Idaho, campus.

Authorities believe the four victims were killed in the early morning hours while they were sleeping. All four victims had multiple stab wounds, and some had defensive wounds. Police have yet to name a suspect or locate a weapon in the case.

"I’m not sure they’re capable of handling a quadruple murder," Gray said.

Gray added the Goncalves family supports the work law enforcement is doing to solve the crime, but that police have done a "poor job" of communicating information to the family.

A spokesperson for the Moscow Police Department said in a statement they are "dedicated to supporting and communicating with the families of the victims.

The Goncalves family met with authorities last week, and Kaylee's mother, Kristi Goncalves, told TODAY at the time that despite bringing five pages of questions in, they "came out with not much."

Kaylee Goncalves (TODAY)

Kristi Goncalves described the state of the investigation as feeling like she's been "left in the dark."

"It’s sleepless nights. It’s feeling sick to your stomach," she said. "It’s so many emotions that I’ve never, ever endured in my life, ever."

She added that she fears the case could go unsolved. "I mean, in all honesty, that is a possibility. There’s a lot of unsolved murders," she said.

Ahead of the holidays, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said investigators won't stop looking for clues. "We will continue to keep up this pace," he said.

Detectives are continuing to search for a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra, which police have said they believe was in the "immediate area" of the students' residence during the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Police have said the person or people inside of the vehicle may have "critical information to share regarding this case."

University of Idaho student Korinne Mordhurst lived across the street from the victims and told TODAY about the day everything changed on campus.

"Once that happened it kind of became a ghost town," Mordhurst said. "Everybody’s also really frustrated and mad that there’s no leads. We don’t know of any suspects and everybody’s just wanting it to be solved."

Gray urged the public to continue submitting tips and sharing information with authorities.

"Keep at it, you know, the community, I believe, will be the ones that solve this case," he said.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com