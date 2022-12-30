Idaho murders - latest: Moscow stabbings house to be cleaned by professional crew, police say

Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have said the crime scene will be cleaned by a professional crew.

In a video update on Thursday, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry the cleaning process will take place before the house at 1122 King Road is returned to the property management company.

“Starting Friday morning we’re going to be bringing in a professional cleaning crew to go to the residence,” Mr Fry said.

“Part of the reason we’re doing that is because of the biohazards, as well as chemicals that were used during the investigation.”

More than six weeks after the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, authorities have not made any arrests or named any suspects.

Investigators are still seeking information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the crime around the time when the stabbings are believed to have taken place on 13 November.

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

Amid growing tension between the victims’ loved ones about the lack of information being released and doubts raised on whether the local department has the resources and experience to handle the probe, the chief of police said he will keep lead oversight of the investigation.

“There have been numerous questions about leadership in this investigation. Let me be clear, this is the Moscow Police Department’s investigation, and I am the Chief of Police,” Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said in a video statement last week.

He continued: “The decisions are mine and mine alone. I have an excellent Command Staff, with over 94 years of combined experience, overseeing the investigation’s daily operation, and I select who runs the investigative teams.”

Moscow store manager says Kaylee Goncalves shared fears about potential stalker

04:00 , Andrea Blanco

A store manager in Moscow, Idaho said last week that Kaylee Goncalves voiced fears about a potential stalker before she and three other students were killed.

The man told NewsNation that Goncalves and Madison Mogen had visited his business about three weeks before they were killed along with fellow University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin inside the young women’s off-campus rental home on 13 November.

He said that Goncalves and Mogen would always come together with two other girls. The last time the group was at the store, he said, he had asked them if they were travelling together in an attempt to stay safe.

“One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group like this,” the man said, adding that Mogen was who voiced the concerns while she motioned to Goncalves.

“You could tell they were all obviously trying to keep Kaylee safe and be there for her as good friends.”

Moscow Police said weeks ago that they had looked extensively at reports that Goncalves had a stalker, but were unable to link that line of investigation to the murders. The criminal probe entered its second month this week with the killer still at large.

Idaho professor suing TikToker over college student murders is ruled out as suspect by Moscow police

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

On Tuesday, Moscow Police released an update where they acknowledged the legal battle between the professor and the internet sleuth and confirmed that the academic is not connected to the unsolved killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime,” police said in an update on Tuesday.

“The Moscow Police Department will not provide a statement about the ongoing civil process.”

The statement comes after TikTok user Ashley Guillard made a series of videos in early December accusing Professor and history chair Rebecca Scofield of being involved in the murders – while also claiming to have solved several other high-profile murders in the past through tarot reading.

Neighbour of University of Idaho murder victims says ‘front door was left wide open’

02:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed between 3am and 4am on 13 November, Moscow Police have previously said.

The group had arrived home before 2am and were found dead by law enforcement around noon after a 911 call about an “unconscious person” was made from the phone of one of the surviving roommates nearly nine hours later.

Chapin and Kernodle’s bodies were found on the second floor while Mogen and Goncalves were found inside a room on the third floor. The two surviving roommates were on the first floor during the stabbings and are believed to have slept through it.

Earlier this month, a neighbour of the victims has come forward with information about the crime scene, telling Fox News Digital that they saw the victims’ front door, which opens to the first level of the house, wide open around 8.30am on the day of the attack.

Idaho police still seek car seen near slain students' home

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

The Moscow Police Department is working through thousands of email and phone tips, as well as more than 4,500 digital media submissions including surveillance camera footage.

Investigators are also still looking for any information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the rental home around the time the students were killed.

“Investigators believe the occupant(s) may have critical information to share regarding this case and have identified over 22,000 vehicles,” the department wrote in the news release.

“If you know of, or own, a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this specific vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line.”

Investigators are searching for a white Hyundai Elantra in the University of Idaho murder probe (City of Moscow Police Department)

Former tenant reveals details about the murder house

00:00 , Andrea Blanco

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds has revealed that it would have been difficult for the killer to move around the “creaky” house unnoticed.

Cole Altenede lived in the six-bedroom, off-campus home on King Road, Moscow, during his junior year, before graduating from the college in 2022.

On 13 November, current tenants Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend – who was staying with her for the night – were brutally stabbed to death inside the property.

Two other female roommates were home at the time and are believed to have slept through the violent attacks.

The surviving roommates were in rooms on the first floor of the home, while the victims were found on the second and third floors, according to Moscow Police. The two surviving roommates were both ruled out as suspects early on in the investigation.

Crime scene to be cleaned by crew

Thursday 29 December 2022 23:19 , Andrea Blanco

In a video update on Thursday, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry the cleaning process will take place before the house at 1122 King Road is returned to the property management company.

“Starting Friday morning we’re going to be bringing in a professional cleaning crew to go to the residence,” Mr Fry said.

“Part of the reason we’re doing that is because of the biohazards, as well as chemicals that were used during the investigation.”

Mother of Moscow shooting survivor urges families of surviving roommates to seek support

Thursday 29 December 2022 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

The mother of a woman who survived a triple murder in Moscow back in 2015 has spoken out as the investigation into the quadruple murder of four Idaho students rumbles on.

Before the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, Moscow had not recorded a murder since 2015.

That murder involved a gunman going on a shooting rampage inside a local Arby’s restaurant.

Three victims were killed in the attack.

Angela Davidson told NewsNation that her daughter Sydney Jones worked at the restaurant and survived the shooting that day.

She said that Ms Jones hasn’t been the same since the murders as she said her heart goes out to the families and the two surviving roommates of the 13 November attack.

“I can’t imagine the family now. And the survivors, especially what they’re going through here, not knowing who did it, and possibly having that person still out there,” she said.

Of the two surviving roommates, she urged their families to “love them, listen to them, be there for them”.

“Seek out the professional help. They may say they don’t want it, but they need it. And they are going to process it in so many different ways,” she said.

“It’s nice to have a professional on your side and the support of a mental health professional to get through this time because it’s not a quick thing. There’s a forever scar. And it’s going to be there forever.”

The individuals who have been ruled out as suspects

Thursday 29 December 2022 21:58 , Andrea Blanco

More than six weeks on from the killings, no suspects have been identified.

However, investigators have ruled out several people as suspects in the murders.

They are:

The two surviving housemates who were left unharmed and appear to have slept through the murders

Other friends who were in the home when the 911 call was made alerting police to the murders

Kaylee Goncalves’ former long-term boyfriend

A man dubbed “hoodie guy” who was caught on footage with Madison Mogen and Goncalves at a food truck on the night of 12 November

The person who gave them a ride from the food truck back to the home on King Road

A sixth person listed on the lease of the student home

A University of Idaho professor baselessly accused of being involved in the murders by a TikToker

Mother of survivor of Moscow 2015 murder advises roommates of stabbing victims to seek support

Thursday 29 December 2022 21:09 , Andrea Blanco

The mother of a woman who survived a triple murder in Moscow back in 2015 has spoken out as the investigation into the quadruple murder of four Idaho students rumbles on.

Before the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, Moscow had not recorded a murder since 2015.

That murder involved a gunman going on a shooting rampage inside a local Arby’s restaurant.

Three victims were killed in the attack.

Angela Davidson told NewsNation that her daughter Sydney Jones worked at the restaurant and survived the shooting that day.

She said that Ms Jones hasn’t been the same since the murders as she said her heart goes out to the families and the two surviving roommates of the 13 November attack.

“I can’t imagine the family now. And the survivors, especially what they’re going through here, not knowing who did it, and possibly having that person still out there,” she said.

Of the two surviving roommates, she urged their families to “love them, listen to them, be there for them”.

“Seek out the professional help. They may say they don’t want it, but they need it. And they are going to process it in so many different ways,” she said.

“It’s nice to have a professional on your side and the support of a mental health professional to get through this time because it’s not a quick thing. There’s a forever scar. And it’s going to be there forever.”

Police chief says he regrets initial lack of updates

Thursday 29 December 2022 20:38 , Andrea Blanco

In a sit-down interview with CBS affiliate KREM 2 News, Moscow Police Department James Fry said he wished he had held a press conference in the immediate aftermath of the quadruple murder in the college town.

“I take responsibility for information not getting out as soon as possible,” Mr Fry said. “At the beginning of this, you know, we are a small department so everybody was working on this, me included.”

“We realised pretty quickly that we needed to get information out, that’s why we called a [public information officer] team and they’ve helped us ... I think we’re much better at that.”

The department has since opted to offer new press releases every other day, despite the lack of substantial updates.

Moscow Police requested the help of Idaho State Police and the FBI, but has seemingly remained the lead agency in the probe.

Authorities have maintained that the department “does have a lot of information” that is not being released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Victim’s family strive ‘to create some good’ out of tragedy

Thursday 29 December 2022 20:08 , Andrea Blanco

In a statement to The Independent, Xana Kernodle’s family said they’ve decided to start a memorial endowment in partnership with the University of Idaho to keep her legacy alive.

Kernodle, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin were killed inside the young women’s off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November. A month on from the brutal stabbings, the killer remains at large.

“We are asking anyone who is willing and able to donate any amount they are comfortable with. Please know that no donation is too small,” the family said. “We sincerely thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts.

“At the very least, we hope to create some good out of such a terrible and heartbreaking situation.”

Here’s what we know - and don’t know - about the Idaho murders

Thursday 29 December 2022 19:39 , Andrea Blanco

Investigators have admitted that they are stumped by the killings in the small, notoriously safe college town and still have no suspects or persons of interest on their radar.

For weeks, officials have given little in the way of updates on the case – this silence and absence of information only serving to trigger an avalanche of online rumours and conspiracy theories among internet sleuths.

While police won’t say what they do know, they have resorted to debunking some of these online theories that they know to be incorrect.

But, with each piece of information revealed or each theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge about the case.

Here, The Independent takes a deep dive into the mountain of unsolved questions – and the scant details we do know.

Madison Mogen’s father reveals moment he learned of her murder

Thursday 29 December 2022 18:33 , Andrea Blanco

The devastated father of slain student Madison Mogen has revealed the heartbreaking moment he learned about her murder.

It was just a normal Sunday and he had gone to the cinema when he received a call from his daughter’s mother, he told the Spokesman-Review.

He said that he texted her to say he would call back in a minute and he instantly received a call from his own mother, with the foreboding message: “Just come over.”

He said that he “just had a feeling it had to do with Maddie” but that nothing could prepare him for the reality of what had happened.

When he spoke to Mogen’s mother and heard the news, he said the two parents just sobbed together.

“We didn’t even know what to say to each other, we just both were sobbing,” he said.

“We just cried together on the phone, I guess. There’s just no words for any of that.”

Idaho professor suing TikToker over college student murders is ruled out as suspect by Moscow police

Thursday 29 December 2022 17:52 , Andrea Blanco

Investigators have ruled out a University of Idaho professor as a suspect in the quadruple murder of four students after she filed a lawsuit against a TikToker who baselessly accused her of being involved in the brutal crime.

On Tuesday, Moscow Police released an update where they acknowledged the legal battle between the professor and the internet sleuth and confirmed that the academic is not connected to the unsolved killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime,” police said in an update on Tuesday.

“The Moscow Police Department will not provide a statement about the ongoing civil process.”

Who has been ruled out as a suspect?

Thursday 29 December 2022 17:30 , Andrea Blanco

More than six weeks on from the killings, no suspects have been identified.

However, investigators have ruled out several people as suspects in the murders.

They are:

The two surviving housemates who were left unharmed and appear to have slept through the murders

Other friends who were in the home when the 911 call was made alerting police to the murders

Kaylee Goncalves’ former long-term boyfriend

A man dubbed “hoodie guy” who was caught on footage with Madison Mogen and Goncalves at a food truck on the night of 12 November

The person who gave them a ride from the food truck back to the home on King Road

A sixth person listed on the lease of the student home

A University of Idaho professor baselessly accused of being involved in the murders by a TikToker

Moscow PD still awaiting crime lab results

Thursday 29 December 2022 17:00 , Andrea Blanco

In a sit-down interview with CBS affiliate KREM 2 News, Moscow Police Department James Fry said his investigators are still waiting for crime lab results from evidence collected at the scene of the quadruple murder.

“We don’t want to rush that, we want to ensure that they’re taking their time to get all of that right,” Mr Fry said on Tuesday.

He added: “Real life and the movies are a lot different. You know, in the movies, they have all [the results] back in an hour.”

“We don’t get that in real life, so we’re going to be patient.”

Mr Fry said he could not say whether DNA had been found at the scene.

Victim’s mother shares grieving process

Thursday 29 December 2022 16:30 , Andrea Blanco

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kayle Goncalves were killed on 13 November inside the young women’s off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho.

More than six weeks after the murders, authorities have yet to find the killer.

In a Facebook post two weeks ago, Chapin’s mother Stacy Chapin thanked people for their unwavering support for her family as they continue grieving.

“Each morning Jim and I watch the sun come up and hope it is Ethan wishing us a good day, Ms Chapin wrote. “One month has come and gone and we still have no idea how we got here.“

“We just want to say thank you. You all know who you are and we appreciate your continued kindness, support and love. So many of you have moved heaven and earth and the four of us have noticed.”

Chapin is survived by her parents and two siblings.

How Kaylee Goncalves is remembered by ‘her little'

Thursday 29 December 2022 15:30 , Andrea Blanco

The weekend of her death, Kaylee Goncalves had returned to her college town of Moscow to show her newly purchased car to her best friend Madison Moge, who would also be murdered that fateful 13 November.

Kaylee was weeks away from graduation, had a job lined up in Texas, and was planning a trip to Europe to celebrate.

She was also a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. Her “little” described her as a kind, hardworking young woman who was determined to make her dreams come true while giving the best of herself to the people she loved.

“She was loyal, and never talked negatively about anyone. To live like Kaylee would be the biggest accomplishment as she was the most determined & kind person I knew,” Kaylee’s little said in a statement last month.

“She still is all these things and more though she may not physically be here we know she is watching over all of us & we will miss her & cherish our memories with her every day.”

“We will continue fighting for justice for these four innocent angels as we know that is what Kaylee would do, she was a fighter.”

Ethan Chapin’s scholarship fund raises $106,000

Thursday 29 December 2022 15:00 , Andrea Blanco

Slain University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin’s fraternity Signa Chi established a tribute scholarship fund in his honour last month.

The scholarship will be presented annually to a “deserving undergraduate member of the Gamma Eta Chapter,” recognizing Ethan’s legacy.

Ethan’s mother Stacy Chapin said his grandmother would be matching donations up to a total of $10,000.

As of 29 December, more than $106,000 have been raised.

Kaylee and Maddie’s celebration of life

Thursday 29 December 2022 14:20 , Andrea Blanco

The families of slain University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen have organised a celebration of life on 30 December.

Mogen and Goncalves were childhood best friends and had decided to attend University of Idaho together.

The weekend of her death, Goncalves, who was just weeks shy of graduation, had returned to Moscow to show Mogen the car she had just purchased.

Police chief says he regrets initial lack of updates

Thursday 29 December 2022 13:30 , Megan Sheets

In a sit-down interview with CBS affiliate KREM 2 News, Moscow Police Department James Fry said he wished he had held a press conference in the immediate aftermath of the quadruple murder in the college town.

“I take responsibility for information not getting out as soon as possible,” Mr Fry said. “At the beginning of this, you know, we are a small department so everybody was working on this, me included.”

“We realised pretty quickly that we needed to get information out, that’s why we called a [public information officer] team and they’ve helped us ... I think we’re much better at that.”

The department has since opted to offer new press releases every other day, despite the lack of substantial updates.

Moscow Police requested the help of Idaho State Police and the FBI, but has seemingly remained the lead agency in the probe.

Authorities have maintained that the department “does have a lot of information” that is not being released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

What we know about the 911 call

Thursday 29 December 2022 13:00 , Megan Sheets

The 911 call that led to the discovery of the bodies was made at 11.58am on 13 November and originated from the phone of one of the two roommates who survived the attack.

A dispatcher was told there was “an unconscious individual.”

Authorities have since revealed that other “friends” were present in the house when the 911 call was made after they were “summoned by the roommates”.

“The surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up,” a statement by Moscow PD read.

“Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before a Moscow Police officer arrived at the location. Officers entered the residence and found the four victims on the second and third floors.”

What we don’t know: Police have refused to reveal who made the 911 call and will not release the audio.

When pressed by The Independent on why the call could not be released, the department said: “The contents are exempt from public disclosure because the records are active investigatory records which, if released, would interfere with enforcement proceedings...”

It is unclear what the roommates and “other friends” discussed in the call and what led them to describe a victim as merely “unconscious”.

It is also unclear what the roommates and friends saw inside the home before placing the 911 call.

Police chief addresses release of mysterious 911 call

Thursday 29 December 2022 12:33 , Megan Sheets

Moscow Police Chief James Fry has stirred fresh speculation over the release of the 911 call which led to the discovery of the four University of Idaho victims’ bodies.

Authorities have kept a tight lid on the call for over six weeks since Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death in their beds on 13 November.

The call about an “unconscious individual” was made hours after the victims were believed to have been killed and came from a phone belonging to one of the roommates. The identity of the caller has yet to be revealed.

Mr Fry was pressed on when the call would be released in a rare interview with KREM-TV this week.

"I think it’ll be released when the prosecution believes that we can release that," he said.

"That may be at trial. That may be before then."

Asked whether the call could help bring investigators closer to making an arrest, Mr Fry declined to give a firm answer.

"I can’t discuss that. It’s part of the investigation, but as soon as we can release that information, we will,” he said.

Moscow PD's past success with solving crimes

Thursday 29 December 2022 12:30 , Andrea Blanco

The families of the four victims and residents of the small college town are living in hope that the murders will be solved soon.

But there may be one detail about the Moscow Police Department that gives those searching for justice in the Idaho murders concern. Police there tend to do far worse than their counterparts across the state in solving crimes.

Up until the student killings, there hadn’t been a murder in Moscow since 2015, so it’s difficult to compare the department’s homicide record to other agencies around the state and country.

However, generally speaking, Moscow police only cleared about a quarter of “Group A” crimes between 2016 and 2021, according to The Independent’s analysis of state data, a broad category which includes everything from murder to theft. The state average during this same period was a clearance rate over 50 per cent.

A mother worries her daughter’s killing could go unsolved

Thursday 29 December 2022 12:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kristi Goncalves, whose 21-year-old daughter Kaylee Goncalves was stabbed to death in her off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November, appeared on the Today Show on Thursday and spoke of her family being “left in the dark” as her daughter’s killer remains at large.

Nearly five weeks after Kaylee was killed along with friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, authorities have not named a suspect or motive, found the murder weapon, or produced a criminal profile of the potential killer.

Asked if she thinks the case could go unsolved, Ms Goncalves said: “I mean, in all honesty, that is a possibility. There’s a lot of unsolved murders.

“It’s sleepless nights. It’s feeling sick to your stomach. It’s being left in the dark.”

Moscow PD still awaiting crime lab results

Thursday 29 December 2022 11:30 , Andrea Blanco

In a sit-down interview with CBS affiliate KREM 2 News, Moscow Police Department James Fry said his investigators are still waiting for crime lab results from evidence collected at the scene of the quadruple murder.

“We don’t want to rush that, we want to ensure that they’re taking their time to get all of that right,” Mr Fry said on Tuesday.

He added: “Real life and the movies are a lot different. You know, in the movies, they have all [the results] back in an hour.”

“We don’t get that in real life, so we’re going to be patient.”

Mr Fry said he could not say whether DNA had been found at the scene.

Ex-tenant reveals it would have been hard for killer to move around ‘creaky’ Idaho murder home

Thursday 29 December 2022 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

Cole Altenede lived in the six-bedroom, off-campus home on King Road, Moscow, during his junior year, before graduating from the college in 2022.

Mr Altenede told ABC News that he could typically hear every movement inside the home when he lived there.

“It’s definitely an old, creaky house,” he said, adding that each floor had two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Everything we know bout the 911 call

Thursday 29 December 2022 10:30 , Andrea Blanco

The 911 call was made at 11.58am on 13 November and originated from the phone of one of the two roommates who survived the attack.

A dispatcher was told there was “an unconscious individual.”

Authorities have since revealed that other “friends” were present in the house when the 911 call was made after they were “summoned by the roommates”.

“The surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up,” a statement by Moscow PD read.

“Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before a Moscow Police officer arrived at the location. Officers entered the residence and found the four victims on the second and third floors.”

Police have refused to reveal who made the 911 call and will not release the audio.

When pressed by The Independent on why the call could not be released, the department said: “The contents are exempt from public disclosure because the records are active investigatory records which, if released, would interfere with enforcement proceedings...”

It is unclear what the roommates and “other friends” discussed in the call and what led them to describe a victim as merely “unconscious”.

It is also unclear what the roommates and friends saw inside the home before placing the 911 call.

Victim’s family strive ‘to create some good’ out of tragedy

Thursday 29 December 2022 10:00 , Andrea Blanco

In a statement to The Independent, Xana Kernodle’s family said they’ve decided to start a memorial endowment in partnership with the University of Idaho to keep her legacy alive.

Kernodle, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin were killed inside the young women’s off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November. A month on from the brutal stabbings, the killer remains at large.

“We are asking anyone who is willing and able to donate any amount they are comfortable with. Please know that no donation is too small,” the family said. “We sincerely thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts.

“At the very least, we hope to create some good out of such a terrible and heartbreaking situation.”

Moscow PD awaiting crime lab results: ‘Real life and the movies are a lot different’

Thursday 29 December 2022 09:00 , Andrea Blanco

In a sit-down interview with CBS affiliate KREM 2 News, Moscow Police Department James Fry said his investigators are still waiting for crime lab results from evidence collected at the scene of the quadruple murder.

“We don’t want to rush that, we want to ensure that they’re taking their time to get all of that right,” Mr Fry said on Tuesday.

He added: “Real life and the movies are a lot different. You know, in the movies, they have all [the results] back in an hour.”

“We don’t get that in real life, so we’re going to be patient.”

Mr Fry said he could not say whether DNA had been found at the scene.

Goncalves’ attorney questions Moscow PD crime-solving abilities

Thursday 29 December 2022 08:00 , Andrea Blanco

More than six weeks after the quadruple murder of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin inside an off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large.

No murder weapon has been found and no suspects have been named by police.

The Goncalves family previously shared their frustration at what they have described as a lack of communication between Moscow police and the families of the victims, claiming they have learned about developments in the probe through press releases as opposed to directly from the force.

“We want to let them know that we were holding them accountable for their decisions,” attorney Shannon Gray, who was retained by the Goncalves to act as a liaison between the family and the police department, told the Today show last week.

“I’m not sure they are capable of handling a quadruple murder ... And if they are in over their heads, then acknowledge that and turn the investigation over to someone who is more versed in handling these types of matters.”

Here’s what we know - and don’t know - about the Idaho murders

Thursday 29 December 2022 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Investigators have admitted that they are stumped by the killings in the small, notoriously safe college town and still have no suspects or persons of interest on their radar.

For weeks, officials have given little in the way of updates on the case – this silence and absence of information only serving to trigger an avalanche of online rumours and conspiracy theories among internet sleuths.

While police won’t say what they do know, they have resorted to debunking some of these online theories that they know to be incorrect.

But, with each piece of information revealed or each theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge about the case.

Here, The Independent takes a deep dive into the mountain of unsolved questions – and the scant details we do know.

Madison Mogen’s father reveals moment he learned of her murder

Thursday 29 December 2022 06:00 , Andrea Blanco

The devastated father of slain student Madison Mogen has revealed the heartbreaking moment he learned about her murder.

It was just a normal Sunday and he had gone to the cinema when he received a call from his daughter’s mother, he told the Spokesman-Review.

He said that he texted her to say he would call back in a minute and he instantly received a call from his own mother, with the foreboding message: “Just come over.”

He said that he “just had a feeling it had to do with Maddie” but that nothing could prepare him for the reality of what had happened.

When he spoke to Mogen’s mother and heard the news, he said the two parents just sobbed together.

“We didn’t even know what to say to each other, we just both were sobbing,” he said.

“We just cried together on the phone, I guess. There’s just no words for any of that.”

‘Someone’ knows something, police say

Thursday 29 December 2022 05:00 , Andrea Blanco

Investigators trying to solve the murders of four University of Idaho students have said that they believe someone knows something that could help lead investigators to the killer.

On Tuesday, Moscow Police released an update where they appeared to suggest that individuals may be holding back information that could help in the case.

“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content,” the statement said.

“Our focus remains on the investigation, not an individual’s activities displayed in the tip. Whether you believe it is significant or not, your information might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders.

“Digital submission of tips and leads will not be publicly disclosed due to our ongoing commitment to keep information private and details may be pertinent to the ongoing criminal investigation.”

In total, 46 days have passed since the killings, with no arrests made and no suspects identified.

Police in Moscow are coming under increasing pressure to catch the killer, with questions mounting about the investigation and the abilities of detectives working the case.

Idaho professor suing TikToker over college student murders is ruled out as suspect by Moscow police

Thursday 29 December 2022 04:00 , Andrea Blanco

Investigators have ruled out a University of Idaho professor as a suspect in the quadruple murder of four students after she filed a lawsuit against a TikToker who baselessly accused her of being involved in the brutal crime.

On Tuesday, Moscow Police released an update where they acknowledged the legal battle between the professor and the internet sleuth and confirmed that the academic is not connected to the unsolved killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime,” police said in an update on Tuesday.

“The Moscow Police Department will not provide a statement about the ongoing civil process.”

Will the Idaho college murders become America’s next cold case?

Thursday 29 December 2022 03:00 , Andrea Blanco

A month has now passed since four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds, and police in the small university town of Moscow appear no closer to solving the case.

Not a single arrest has been made. No suspects have been identified. And the murder weapon is nowhere to be found.

With each day that passes, fears grow that the investigation is going cold and that the mass murderer who violently stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin to death will continue to walk free.

According to FBI data, just 54 per cent of homicides were cleared through arresting and charging the suspected killers in 2020 – marking the lowest murder clearance rate on record.

Moscow store manager says Kaylee Goncalves shared fears about potential stalker

Thursday 29 December 2022 02:00 , Andrea Blanco

The man told NewsNation on 15 December that Goncalves and Madison Mogen had visited his business about three weeks before they were killed along with fellow University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin inside the young women’s off-campus rental home on 13 November.

He said that Goncalves and Mogen would always come together with two other girls. The last time the group was at the store, he said, he had asked them if they were travelling together in an attempt to stay safe.

“One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group like this,” the man said, adding that Mogen was who voiced the concerns while she motioned to Goncalves.

“You could tell they were all obviously trying to keep Kaylee safe and be there for her as good friends.”

Moscow Police said weeks ago that they had looked extensively at reports that Goncalves had a stalker, but were unable to link that line of investigation to the murders. The criminal probe entered its second month this week with the killer still at large.

Moscow chief defends agency against criticism

Thursday 29 December 2022 01:00 , Andrea Blanco

Six weeks on from the brutal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large.

Amid growing tension between the victims’ loved ones about the lack of information being released and doubts raised on whether the local department has the resources and experience to handle the probe, the chief of police said he will keep lead oversight of the investigation.

“There have been numerous questions about leadership in this investigation. Let me be clear, this is the Moscow Police Department’s investigation, and I am the Chief of Police,” Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said in a video statement last week.

He continued: “The decisions are mine and mine alone. I have an excellent Command Staff, with over 94 years of combined experience, overseeing the investigation’s daily operation, and I select who runs the investigative teams.”

Mother of survivor of Moscow 2015 murder advises roommates of stabbing victims to seek support

Thursday 29 December 2022 00:00 , Andrea Blanco

The mother of a woman who survived a triple murder in Moscow back in 2015 has spoken out as the investigation into the quadruple murder of four Idaho students rumbles on.

Before the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, Moscow had not recorded a murder since 2015.

That murder involved a gunman going on a shooting rampage inside a local Arby’s restaurant.

Three victims were killed in the attack.

Angela Davidson told NewsNation that her daughter Sydney Jones worked at the restaurant and survived the shooting that day.

She said that Ms Jones hasn’t been the same since the murders as she said her heart goes out to the families and the two surviving roommates of the 13 November attack.

“I can’t imagine the family now. And the survivors, especially what they’re going through here, not knowing who did it, and possibly having that person still out there,” she said.

Of the two surviving roommates, she urged their families to “love them, listen to them, be there for them”.

“Seek out the professional help. They may say they don’t want it, but they need it. And they are going to process it in so many different ways,” she said.

“It’s nice to have a professional on your side and the support of a mental health professional to get through this time because it’s not a quick thing. There’s a forever scar. And it’s going to be there forever.”