Idaho murders – latest news: Bryan Kohberger’s chilling past comments come to light

Chilling online comments made by suspected killer Bryan Kohberger when he was a teenager have resurfaced, revealing how he felt “blank”, had “no emotion” and felt “little remorse” years before he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack.

Back in 2011, when he was 16, Mr Kohberger spoke about his mental health struggles in an online forum and described seeing “nothing” when he looked at his own family.

“As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less,” he wrote.

More than a decade later, he is facing the death penalty for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin back on 13 November.

On Friday, the Youtube channel Chronicles of Olivia released a sit-down interview with the Goncalves family recorded two days before Mr Kohberger’s arrest on 30 December. The family remembered Kaylee as a hardworking young woman who had taken summer courses to graduate ahead of time.

Mr Kohberger appeared in court on Thursday, where he agreed to waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and his next court date was scheduled for 26 June.

14:00 , Andrea Blanco

A woman who says she once went on a Tinder date with Bryan Kohberger has claimed he was “very pushy” with her and said she now looks back on the incident and wonders if it “could have been so much different”.

In a TikTok video, Hayley claims that she matched with Mr Kohberger on the online dating app about seven years ago when she was a psychology student at Penn State Hazelton and he was studying psychology at a nearby school.

She says that she agreed to go to the movies with him one night.

“My interactions with Bryan were very brief. I don’t know much about him,” she says in the video.

After the movie, however, she says he invited himself back to her apartment and things took a bizarre turn.

Hayley told the New York Post that Mr Kohberger “kept trying to touch” her and became “very pushy”.

“He like, completely changed once we were in my dorm so I’m glad I was able to get away,” she said.

“He was very pushy when it came to coming back in my dorm with me. But I didn’t get like scary vibes or anything from that. I just thought he was a stage five clinger because he said he wanted to spend more time with me.”

When she confronted him about him “trying to touch me”, she says he “got super serious” and tried “to gaslight me into thinking that he didn’t touch me, which is weird”. Her account can’t be verified.

Ethan Chapin’s scholarship fund raises $113,000

12:00 , Andrea Blanco

A scholarship fund established by slain University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin’s fraternity Signa Chi has raised more than $112,000.

Chapin, his girlfriend Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were brutally stabbed on 13 November. On 30 December, Washington State University criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in connection to the crime.

The scholarship, which was started last month by Chapin’s fraternity Sigma Chi, will be presented annually to a “deserving undergraduate member of the Gamma Eta Chapter,” recognizing Ethan’s legacy.

“We join the Gamma Eta Chapter in remembering a young man who was deeply loved and respected, as well as extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of Ethan, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen,” a statement by Sigma Chi read.

ICYMI: What happened at Bryan Kohberger’s Thursday court hearing

10:00 , Andrea Blanco

Suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court with cuts on his face as he waived his right to a speedy trial on charges of murdering four Idaho students.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student made a brief appearance in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow on Thursday morning for a status hearing in his murder case.

Dressed in an orange t-shirt and with unexplained marks on his face, Mr Kohberger spoke only to answer “yes” when asked if he understood his rights to a speedy preliminary hearing within the next 14 days and if he agreed to waive those rights.

Mr Kohberger’s public defender Anne Taylor then requested that his next court date be pushed back until June.

The prosecution agreed to the request and the judge scheduled the preliminary hearing for the week beginning 26 June.

The entire week has been set aside for the hearing – when evidence of the case against Mr Kohberger will be laid out for the first time in court and he is likely to enter a plea on the charges.

His request for a delay before the next court appearance came after the defence asked the prosecution to hand over all discovery in the case in the next 14 days - including witness statements, digital media and police reports.

Ms Taylor told the judge that waiving the 14-day deadline would give the defence more time to review all the evidence in the case.

Now, the families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin will have to wait six more months to face their childrens’ accused killer in the court.

Until then, Mr Kohberger will be held behind bars at Latah County Jail after he was ordered to be held on no bail for a second time.

Kaylee Goncalves had ‘no idea true evil was watching [her],’ sister says

08:00 , Andrea Blanco

The grieving sister of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has said that her sibling had no idea she was being stalked by “true evil” before she was brutally stabbed in an attack that sent shockwaves through the small college town of Moscow.

Alivea Goncalves spoke out for the first time since Idaho authorities released the arrest affidavit for suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, revealing chilling new details about the quadruple murder of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

She said that the revelation that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student appears to have stalked the student home on King Road, Moscow, prior to the 13 November murders especially haunts her.

“We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them,” she told NewsNation.

Ms Goncalves said that it wasn’t until the affidavit was released that it “hit her” that when she and her sister were exchanging “normal”, carefree messages with each other, the accused killer was likely planning his next move.

She recalled one particular conversation on 21 August and “how normal every thing was” as the two siblings chatted about new recipes.

Little did they know that, that same night Mr Kohberger appears to have been in the area around the student home.

“That’s been the hardest part of this is to sit back and look at the totality of it. When my sister was Facetiming me about a new egg bites recipe, he was planning his next visit to the home,” she said.

“That’s really difficult not to wish that you had done more and wish that you had known more. But, it’s just the first step. A lot more evidence will come out.”

Cellphone data appears to show that Mr Kohberger stalked the student home at least 12 times in the run-up to the night of the murders, according to the affidavit.

The exact dates and times of these instances were not revealed in the documents but all bar one were in the late evening or early morning hours.

A Pocono mountain raid and months of questions: How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders

04:00 , Andrea Blanco

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday 13 November, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.

The case shocked the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, and drew media attention from across the world, yet for nearly seven weeks police did not appear to have a suspect and gave little information about what they knew.

Now a 28-year-old criminology graduate student named Bryan Christopher Kohberger has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the case, offering the hope of major progress in a case that some observers feared was going cold.

For nearly seven weeks police gave little information on what they knew about the murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves, writes The Independent’s Io Dodds.

Why did the killer spare the two surviving roommates?

02:00 , Andrea Blanco

Questions also remain around why the killer stabbed the four students to death and then spared the two surviving roommates.

The roommate identified as D.M. even saw the killer exiting the crime scene but was left unharmed.

It is unclear if the killer saw her or whether she simply had a lucky escape because he didn’t notice her inside the dark home.

This also raises the question around whether or not he planned to kill all four victims or whether some of the victims were treated as collateral damage in the horrific attack.

Who is Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s new defence attorney?

00:00 , Andrea Blanco

The suspect in the murders of four Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, has been assigned a Kootenai County public defender as his new defence attorney.

Anne Taylor has been working for Kootenai County for the last 19 years and was given the top job in the public defender’s office in 2017, reported the Daily Mail.

The 57-year-old attorney previously worked on the high-profile case of Jonathan Ellington, who was accused of running his car over a woman.

Victims ‘did not know’ alleged murderer, family lawyer says

Friday 13 January 2023 22:45 , Andrea Blanco

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle did not appear to have personally met Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger prior to their 13 November slayings, the Goncalves family lawyer told Insider on Monday.

Following the attack that rocked the college town of Moscow, Mr Kohberger, 28, finished his semester at WSU. Weeks later, he reportedly travelled with his father from his apartment in Pullman, Washington, around nine miles west of the victims’ home, to Pennsylvania to spend the holidays with his family.

Law enforcement raided Mr Kohberger’s family home in a surprise arrest on 30 December after weeks of mounting criticism about a lack of updates in the probe. Mr Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder and extradited to Idaho — it was later revealed in the affidavit for his arrest that police linked him to the crime scene using genealogy DNA.

“No one knew of this guy at all,” attorney Shanon Gray said. “It appears from the affidavit that he was in the area of the house on several occasions ... That’s all we know.”

Victim’s sister defends surviving roommate for delay in 911 call

Friday 13 January 2023 21:36 , Andrea Blanco

The grieving sister of slain student Kaylee Goncalves has defended one of her sibling’s surviving roommates who has faced questions about a delay in alerting police to the murders.

Two roommates were also in the student home in Moscow, Idaho, when four students were stabbed to death in a brutal knife attack at around 4am on 13 November. The two women were left unharmed.

At around midday, a 911 call was made to report an unconscious person in the home. Police arrived to find the bloody scene.

The affidavit for Bryan Kohberger, released last Thursday, revealed that one of the surviving roommates came face to face with the masked killer as he left the home in the aftermath of the murders.

Since then, questions have arisen around why the roommate did not call 911 for another eight hours.

Goncalves’ sister Alivea Goncalves defended the roommate in an interview with NewsNation on Sunday.

“She was probably really, really scared,” she said.

“Until we have any more information, I think everyone should stop passing judgments because you don’t know what you would do in that situation.”

Bryan Kohberger devoted his life to studying crime. The Idaho murders have turned the tables

Friday 13 January 2023 20:36 , Andrea Blanco

Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students.

“People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who ‘creeped people out,” Sheila Flynn writes.

Chilling online comments from Bryan Kohberger as a teen resurface

Friday 13 January 2023 19:35 , Andrea Blanco

Chilling online comments made by suspected killer Bryan Kohberger when he was a teenager have resurfaced, revealing how he felt “blank”, had “no emotion” and felt “little remorse” years before he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack.

Back in 2011, when he was 16, Mr Kohberger spoke about his mental health struggles in an online forum and described seeing “nothing” when he looked at his own family.

“As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less,” he wrote, according to the New York Times.

“I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth,” he added.

Evidence to be handed to Bryan Kohberger’s defence within the next 14 days

Friday 13 January 2023 18:38 , Andrea Blanco

In Thursday’s status hearing, Bryan Kohberger’s public defender Anne Taylor asked the judge for time to review evidence in the case.

Mr Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and Ms Taylor asked the judge to delay his next court date until June. The prosecution agreed to the request and the judge scheduled the preliminary hearing for the week beginning 26 June.

Ms Taylor told the judge that waiving the 14-day deadline for the preliminary hearing would give the defence more time to review all the evidence in the case.

The request for a delay before the next court appearance came after the defence asked the prosecution to hand over all discovery in the case within the next 14 days - including witness statements, digital media and police reports.

In the court filing, his attorney is asking that all documents including witness statements, digital media and police reports be turned over within the next 14 days.

The Bizarre reason why Bryan Kohberger claims he was in Idaho

Friday 13 January 2023 18:07 , Andrea Blanco

Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly denied the murders when questioned in Pennsylvania prison and gave an excuse as to why he was in Idaho.

The 28-year-old was held in Pennsylvania for several days before being transferred to Idaho to face four murder charges.

At one point he was asked why he had done the crimes he is charged with, to which he replied that he had done nothing, reported NewsNation.

Then, he was asked why he had gone to Idaho.

Mr Kohberger reportedly replied: “Because the shopping there is better”.

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger to appear in court again in six months

Friday 13 January 2023 17:27 , Andrea Blanco

More than six months will now pass before suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger will appear in court in Idaho on charges of murdering four Idaho students.

The preliminary hearing for the 28-year-old criminology PhD student has been scheduled for 26 June in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

The entire week has been set aside for the hearing – when evidence of the case against Mr Kohberger will be laid out for the first time in court and he is likely to enter a plea on the charges.

The six-month delay comes after Mr Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing at his status hearing on Thursday morning.

Xana Kernodle’s father says he was ‘overcome with emotion’ after Bryan Kohberger’s arrest

Friday 13 January 2023 16:55 , Andrea Blanco

The grieving father of one of the four University of Idaho slain students has revealed he does not plan on attending future court hearings in the criminal case against the alleged perpetrator of the crime.

Speaking to The Spokesman-Review, Madison Mogen’s father Ben Mogen said he was not able to read through the affidavit for Washington State University PhD student Bryan Kohberger’s arrest.

Mr Kohberger also said that he would likely not attend pre-trial hearings, as he is too overwhelmed with emotion.

“It’s just so overwhelming to just even see that guy,” Mr Mogen told the Review. “I can’t imagine being in the same room as him.”

“I think I’d be honoring Maddie more by living my best life out here and not letting that consume me.”

Bryan Kohberger’s neighbour says suspect brought up murders in conversation

Friday 13 January 2023 16:11 , Andrea Blanco

Bryan Kohberger’s neighbour has claimed that the murder suspect brought up the student killings in conversation one time.

The neighbour, who wishes to remain anonymous, told CBS News that Mr Kohberger spoke to him about the quadruple homicide just days on from the 13 November attack.

“He brought it up in conversation,” they said.

“[He] asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did. And then he said, ‘Yeah, seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion.’”

“At the time of our conversation, it was only a few days after it happened so there wasn’t much details out.”

These questions about the Idaho murders remain unanswered

Friday 13 January 2023 15:47 , Andrea Blanco

Why did the surviving roommate wait eight hours to call 911 after seeing the killer?

Who was the intended target?

Is Bryan Kohberger the stalker Kaylee Goncalves complained about?

Idaho murders victim’s father reveals he ‘broke down and cried’ when he learned of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest

Friday 13 January 2023 15:20 , Rachel Sharp

The devastated father of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen has revealed that he just “broke down and cried” when he learned that his daughter’s accused killer had been taken into custody by police.

Ben Mogen had been clinging onto hope that the murderer who violently stabbed his daughter to death alongside her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would be brought to justice.

Finally, seven weeks on from the 13 November slayings, an investigator broke the news to him that a suspect – Bryan Kohberger – had finally been arrested and charged with their murders.

Mr Mogen spoke out about the moment that he learned about the break in the case on ABC’s “ Good Morning America ” this week.

VOICES: The eerie online world of the Idaho murders case

Friday 13 January 2023 15:00 , Rachel Sharp

“While America has long been fascinated with true crime, the shocking brutality and seeming randomness of the Moscow murders sent the internet sleuth community into overdrive.

“Conspiracy theories and rumours have dominated the investigation with thousands of people joining social media groups to discuss their take on what transpired and why. One particular group on Reddit has now amassed 123,000 members, ranking it in the top 1 percent of all groups on the platform in terms of size. Meanwhile, a Facebook group with users raising their theories about the case has topped 220,000 members.

“But are the online sleuths a help or a hindrance?”

Questions remain as to whether Bryan Kohberger is the stalker Kaylee Goncalves complained about

Friday 13 January 2023 14:40 , Rachel Sharp

Prior to the 13 November massacre, investigators believe that Bryan Kohberger stalked the victims’ home at least 12 times.

Cellphone records show that his phone pinged in the area of the King Road home on at least twelve occasions between 23 June and 13 November when the murders took place.

The exact dates of these instances were not revealed in the documents but all bar one were in the late evening or early morning hours.

One incident was identified on 21 August, when the suspect was stopped by police just minutes from the home where he allegedly knifed the four students to death three months later.

A citation from Latah County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by The Independent earlier this week, reveals that the traffic stop took place at around 11.40pm at the intersection of West Pullman Road and Farm Road in Moscow.

The record shows he was stopped for failing to wear his seatbelt – just 1.7 miles and a five-minute drive from the victims’ student rental home.

On that occasion, Mr Kohberger’s cellphone pinged in the area of the King Road home from around 10.34pm to 11.35pm, the affidavit shows.

Prior to her death, Kaylee Goncalves had told friends and family members that she believed she had a stalker.

The details of the stalker were unknown and, throughout the murder investigation, Moscow Police said that they had been unable to confirm or deny the claims.

It remains unclear if Mr Kohberger was the stalker Goncalves was fearful of and how long he may have been surveilling the victim or victims at the home.

Why Bryan Kohberger claims he was in Idaho

Friday 13 January 2023 14:20 , Rachel Sharp

Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly denied the murders when questioned in Pennsylvania prison and gave an excuse as to why he was in Idaho.

The 28-year-old was held in Pennsylvania for several days before being transferred to Idaho to face four murder charges.

At one point he was asked why he had done the crimes he is charged with, to which he replied that he had done nothing, reported NewsNation.

Then, he was asked why he had gone to Idaho.

Mr Kohberger reportedly replied: “Because the shopping there is better”.

Bryan Kohberger’s defence asks for time to review evidence

Friday 13 January 2023 14:00 , Rachel Sharp

In Thursday’s status hearing, Bryan Kohberger’s public defender Anne Taylor asked the judge for time to review evidence in the case.

Mr Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and Ms Taylor asked the judge to delay his next court date until June. The prosecution agreed to the request and the judge scheduled the preliminary hearing for the week beginning 26 June.

Ms Taylor told the judge that waiving the 14-day deadline for the preliminary hearing would give the defence more time to review all the evidence in the case.

The request for a delay before the next court appearance came after the defence asked the prosecution to hand over all discovery in the case within the next 14 days - including witness statements, digital media and police reports.

In the court filing, his attorney is asking that all documents including witness statements, digital media and police reports be turned over within the next 14 days.

How investigators matched Bryan Kohberger’s DNA to the crime scene

Friday 13 January 2023 13:40 , Rachel Sharp

Bryan Kohberger’s DNA was discovered on a knife sheath that the killer left behind in the bedroom of one of the four slain University of Idaho students, according to investigators.

The affidavit released on Thursday in support of Mr Kohberger’s arrest, revealing new details about the brutal murders and the bloody crime scene. It reveals that the killer left a tan leather sheath from the murder weapon on victim Madison Mogen’s bed next to the 21-year-old’s butchered body.

The sheath allegedly contains the DNA of a single male – the 28-year-old criminology PhD student now charged with the four murders.

“The sheath was later processed and had ‘Ka-Bar’ ‘USMC’ and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it,” it states.

When will Bryan Kohberger next appear in court?

Friday 13 January 2023 13:20 , Rachel Sharp

More than six months will now pass before suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger will appear in court in Idaho on charges of murdering four Idaho students.

The preliminary hearing for the 28-year-old criminology PhD student has been scheduled for 26 June in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

The entire week has been set aside for the hearing – when evidence of the case against Mr Kohberger will be laid out for the first time in court and he is likely to enter a plea on the charges.

The six-month delay comes after Mr Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing at his status hearing on Thursday morning.

Idaho murder victims had no connection to Bryan Kohberger, says attorney

Friday 13 January 2023 13:00 , Rachel Sharp

The four University of Idaho students murdered in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, had no known connection to their suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, according to an attorney for one of the victim’s families.

“No one knew of this guy at all,” Shanon Gray, who represents the family of victim Kaylee Goncalves, told Business Insider.

His comments come as prosecutors in Idaho are yet to reveal a motive for the brutal quadruple murders or what connection – if any – they believe Mr Kohberger had to any of the victims.

The affidavit, released last week, revealed how cellphone data suggests that the suspect stalked the home of the victims at least 12 times between June and the night of the murders.

Bryan Kohberger appears in court with face cuts as he waives right to speedy trial

Friday 13 January 2023 12:40 , Rachel Sharp

Suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court with cuts on his face as he waived his right to a speedy trial on charges of murdering four Idaho students.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student made a brief appearance in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow on Thursday morning for a status hearing in his murder case.

Dressed in an orange t-shirt and with unexplained marks on his face, Mr Kohberger spoke only to answer “yes” when asked if he understood his rights to a speedy preliminary hearing within the next 14 days and if he agreed to waive those rights.

BTK killer Dennis Rader sees similarities between himself and Bryan Kohberger

Friday 13 January 2023 12:20 , Rachel Sharp

BTK killer Dennis Rader has said that he sees similarities between himself and Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four Idaho students.

Rader, who was convicted of murdering 10 in Wichita, Kansas, told TMZ in a jailhouse email that he can relate to Mr Kohberger’s “dark mind” and believes he may have been motivated by “Fantasy Homicide” to kill – much like himself.

“[Mr Kohberger] may have killed by Fantasy Homicide. Which I did!” he wrote.

While Rader confessed to killing his victims in order to fulfill his sexual fantasies, a motive has not yet been revealed for the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Mr Kohberger has not yet been asked to enter a plea in Idaho court but is said to plan to fight the allegations.

According to his affidavit, the suspect may have stalked the victims’ home at least 12 times prior to the murders.

BTK wrote in his email that he thinks Mr Kohberger would lie in wait for the victims and stalked them and their student home in Moscow, writing that this was ”much like I did”.

He went on to point out similarities between one of his own attacks and the quadruple murder that Mr Kohberger is now charged with.

In 1974, Rader murdered four members of the Otero family, strangling them to death in their Wichita home.

“Murder four, much like the Oteros, up close and personal stabbed,” he wrote in the email comparing the two crimes.

BTK and Mr Kohberger have an eerie connection.

Mr Kohberger had gained a Master’s degree in criminology in 2022 from Pennsylvania’s DeSales University, where he was taught by Dr Katherine Ramsland.

Dr Ramsland is the leading academic authority on the BTK killings and wrote the 2016 book Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer, drawing on hundreds of hours of interviews and phone conversations with the serial killer to delve deep into his psyche.

New explanation emerges about mystery 911 call alerting police to Idaho student murders

Friday 13 January 2023 12:00 , Rachel Sharp

The 911 call alerting law enforcement to the murders of the four University of Idaho students has long been shrouded in mystery after Moscow Police said that the caller initially reported “an unconscious individual” in the home.

The call was made from the cellphone of one of the two surviving roommates at around 11.58am on 13 November, with the dispatcher speaking to multiple people.

Officers arrived at the home to find a bloody scene, with Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin all dead from multiple stab wounds.

Since then, questions have persisted around why the caller reported an “unconscious individual” when officials described the crime scene as one of the worst they had ever seen.

A potential reason for the mysterious 911 call has now been revealed in Air Mail’s article “The Eyes of a Killer”.

Bryan Kohberger’s classmate says he fell ‘completely silent’ when murders discussed in class

Friday 13 January 2023 11:40 , Rachel Sharp

Throughout the seven-week investigation into the murders, Bryan Kohberger continued with his studies at Washington State University and completed the first semester of his criminal justice PhD.

His classmates have now revealed that they noticed a change in behaviour from the suspect during that time, with the usually chatty student falling “completely silent” when the killings were discussed in class.

Ben Roberts, a WSU graduate student in criminal justice studies, told the Idaho Statesman that Mr Kohberger was usually very vocal in class and would often share his opinion and challenge his classmates on the topic of the criminal mind.

“He sat front and center, and was not hiding or tucking back in the back,” he said.

“He was right there in the middle of it.”

This all changed when the murders of four Idaho students was brought up in class one day.

At that point, Mr Kohberger fell “completely silent,” said Mr Roberts.

Bryan Kohberger called Idaho murders a ‘crime of passion’ in a conversation with his neighbour

Friday 13 January 2023 11:20 , Rachel Sharp

Washington State University PhD student Bryan Kohberger stands accused of brutally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November.

It took seven weeks for Mr Kohberger to be linked to the killings, resulting in his arrest late last month.

One of Mr Kohberger’s neighbours in Pullman, Washington, a few miles across the Idaho border from Moscow, has now come forward to claim the suspect mentioned the killings to him soon after they occurred, when very few details about the investigations were available to the public.

