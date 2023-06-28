Bryan Kohberger hearing – live: Idaho murders suspect’s past arrest revealed as defence fights for his life

Bryan Kohberger was convicted of theft nine years before he allegedly brutally stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, it has now been revealed.

Court records, obtained by ABC News, show Mr Kohberger was arrested and charged with stealing his sister’s cellphone in 2014 not long after he had left rehab for drug abuse treatment.

When confronted by his father Michael over the theft, Mr Kohberger chillingly warned him “not to do anything stupid”, according to the court records. It was his father who then reported the incident to the police.

The revelation came as the 28-year-old PhD student appeared in court on Tuesday, as his defence began its fight for his life.

Dressed in a suit and tie, the accused killer showed no emotion as he sat with his attorneys while several motions were presented to the judge.

Mr Kohberger’s attorneys said they were not “on a fishing expedition,” but noted that they need prosecutors to hand over more evidence so they can build his defence.

On Monday, prosecutors announced they plan to seek the death penalty over the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

09:00 , Andrea Blanco

An Idaho judge has denied a request from roughly two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The judge did, however, significantly narrow the gag order in response to the news organizations’ concerns.

The ruling was handed down late Friday afternoon.

In it, 2nd District Judge John Judge said it was legally prudent to restrict attorneys from making some statements about the case in order to preserve Bryan Kohberger‘s right to a fair trial. Still, Judge also said the original gag order — which also barred law enforcement officers and other people tangentially related to the case from speaking to the press — was “arguably overbroad and vague in some areas.”

Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Bryan Kohberger’s father called police on accused Idaho killer nine years before murders

08:00 , Andrea Blanco

Bryan Kohberger’s father called the police on his son nine years before his son allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students in a shocking knife attack that has horrified America.

Court records, newly obtained by ABC News, reveal that Mr Kohberger was arrested and charged with stealing one of his sister Melissa’s cellphones back in 2014.

The Independent's Rachel Sharp reports:

Bryan Kohberger’s father called police on him nine years before Idaho murders

Four students stabbed to death, a weeks-long manhunt and still no motive: What we know about the Idaho murders

07:00 , Andrea Blanco

As the sole suspect in the stabbings of four Idaho students returns to court to face murder charges, Andrea Blanco, Rachel Sharp and Sheila Flynn report on the case in small town Idaho that has shocked America:

What to know about Idaho murders and suspect Bryan Kohberger

Cleaning company returns personal items to families of Idaho murders victims

06:00 , Andrea Blanco

A cleaning company is back at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered last year.

A large truck was seen on Tuesday (27 June) at the Moscow three-storey home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered last November as the process continues to return their personal belongings to their loved ones.

Earlier reports said that the house, which now belongs to the University of Idaho, would be demolished sometime this summer.

The cleaning company tasked with removing all the items inside the home ahead of a demolition told CourtTV in a statement that a timeline has not been laid out, but staff remains in touch with family members during the process that may take several weeks.

“We are beginning remediation with the removal of all the personal items for the families to receive, as they wish. This will take several weeks. No date set for demolition,” the statement read.

Father of Idaho murder victim reacts to prosecutors seeking death penalty in Bryan Kohberger case

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

The father of a murdered University of Idaho student has welcomed news from prosecutors that the state will be seeking the death penalty against the sole suspect in the case.

Seven months after Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death in their off-campus residence, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a notice of his intent to seek the death penalty against their alleged killer, Bryan Kohberger.

Kaylee Goncalves’ father reacts to state seeking death penalty in murder case

Idaho prosecutor asks for funding hike to process Bryan Kohberger trial

04:00 , Andrea Blanco

An Idaho prosecutor has asked for a large funding increase to help cover the expenses it will cost to put quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger on trial.

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office asked commissioners to provide $135,000 for trial expenses, a significant increase from the normal $15,000 budget, reported The Lewiston Tribune.

Mr Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary for the brutal November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

He remains in Latah County Jail with his trial expected to take place between 2 October and 12 November.

Mr Kohberger chose to remain silent during his 22 May arraignment hearing and Latah County District Judge John Judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Xana Kernodle’s family is calling on the community to ‘have fun’ on what would have been her 21st birthday

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

“My sister, Xana Kernodle was born on July 5th, 2002 making this year her 21st birthday. We hope to celebrate #xanapalooza this year and every year by being silly, having fun, getting out of our comfort zones, and loving life like she did each day,” her sister Jazzmin wrote on Facebook.

“She had the most love for living each day to the fullest, creating memories, gaining new experiences, being silly, and of course all those who surrounded her. Help us celebrate #xanapalooza and honor Xana for her 21st birthday on July 5th by doing something fun, new and spontaneous!”

Xana Kernodle’s sister Jazzmin Kernodle posted this on Facebook (Jazzmin Kernodle/Facebook)

Idaho prosecutors seek death penalty against college murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

02:00 , Andrea Blanco

Prosecutors in Idaho are seeking the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack that shocked America.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a notice of his intent to seek the death penalty in court in Moscow, Idaho, on Monday, citing five “aggravating circumstances” that could warrant the maximum sentence of capital punishment being sought.

These circumstances include that the murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity” and that the defendant showed “utter disregard for human life”.

“The State gives this notice based on the fact that it has not identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances sufficient to prohibit the triers of fact from considering all penalties authorized by the Idaho legislature including the possibility of a capital sentence,” prosecutors wrote in the filing.

“Consequently, considering all evidence currently known to the State, the State is compelled to file this notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

Bryan Kohberger claims DNA from three other men found at scene of Idaho murders

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger has insisted he has “no connection” to the four slain University of Idaho students and has claimed that DNA from three other unidentified men was also found at the grisly crime scene.

Court documents, filed by attorneys for the 28-year-old PhD student last week, argue that DNA from two other men was also found inside the off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger claims DNA from three other men found at scene of Idaho murders

DNA on knife sheath links Bryan Kohberger to Idaho murder site, court documents claim

Tuesday 27 June 2023 23:30 , Andrea Blanco

DNA from the cheek swab of the man charged with the slaying of four Idaho university students last year has been found to be a “statistical match” to that found on the knife sheath at the crime scene, according to a new court filing.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with killing Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison “Maddie” Mogen, 21, in the early hours of 13 November 2022.

A new court filing by Latah County prosecutors revealed the details to the public for the first time, shedding light on the investigative methods used by the FBI to zero in on the prime suspect in the case.

A police affidavit previously connected Mr Kohberger’s DNA with the DNA found on the knife sheath retrieved from the scene of the crime.

It has been revealed that a short tandem repeat (STR) was developed using the evidence found on the knife sheath. The process involved looking at 20 regions within human DNA, allowing law enforcement to make a direct comparison between two STR DNA profiles.

Prosecution to turn evidence by 14 July, judge rules

Tuesday 27 June 2023 22:20 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Kohberger’s defence requested to gain access to evidence reviewed by the grand jury that indicted him on four counts of murder and one of count burglary. The attorneys said they were not “on a fishing expedition,” but that they needed the material in order to build a strong case for their client.

Among the evidence requested by the defence are the training records of three police officers who interviewed “critical” witnesses, information about the FBI team leading the criminal probe, and background on the tip that led to the search for Mr Kohberger’s white Hyundai.

“There is a heightened standard now that the State has announced it’s intent to seek the death penalty... and these are very relevant pieces of information,” Mr Kohberger’s defence said, according to DailyMail.com.

State prosecutors rebutted that most of those materials have already been made available to the defence, while noting that the officer’s training records do not pertain to the case. Judge John Judge said that the materials must be turned in to the defence by 14 July.

Defence says they’re ‘not on a fishing expedition’

Tuesday 27 June 2023 21:59 , Andrea Blanco

According to DailyMail.com reporters in the courtroom, the defence argued during Tuesday’s court hearing that they’re not on a “fishing expedition” but believe that their client deserves to gain access to certain materials in order to build a strong defence.

Cleaning company back at victims’ home

Tuesday 27 June 2023 21:09 , Andrea Blanco

The residence where the murders took place is now owned by the University of Idaho.

According to CourtTV, the cleaning company is back at the scene.

Truck seen at Idaho murders house

Tuesday 27 June 2023 20:52 , Andrea Blanco

According to Fox News correspondent Matt Finn, a truck backed right up to the front door of the home with a tarp covering.

New photos: large truck at Idaho murder house. Backed right up to the front door with tarp covering. pic.twitter.com/LbkhrGyLAn — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 27, 2023

Who is Bryan Kohberger?

Tuesday 27 June 2023 20:23 , Andrea Blanco

Bryan Kohberger became a household name across America when police swooped on his parents’ home in December and arrested him for the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students.

Since then, people from Mr Kohberger’s past – though shocked – have built a picture of a bullied loner who overcame addiction. Meanwhile, fellow students from his time just over the Idaho border into Washington describe a criminology zealot who “creeped people out”.

With the 28-year-old now facing the death penalty in the case, The Independent asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?

Who is Bryan Kohberger?

Bryan Kohberger to appear in court at 1.30pm PT today

Tuesday 27 June 2023 19:52 , Andrea Blanco

Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to appear in court today for the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student will appear in Latah County Court in Moscow, Idaho, at 1.30pm local time on Tuesday afternoon where Judge John Judge will hear arguments on several motions in the case.

In recent court filings, Mr Kohberger’s attorneys have asked the court to order prosecutors to turn over more evidence about the DNA tying him to the crime scene as well as information about the grand jury which returned an indictment against him.

In one filing, submitted last week, the accused killer insisted he has “no connection” to the four slain students and claimed that DNA from three other unidentified men was also found at the grisly crime scene.

The judge will hear arguments about the various motions on Tuesday.

ICYMI: What to expect from today’s hearing?

Tuesday 27 June 2023 19:32 , Andrea Blanco

Four things will be discussed in today’s hearing”

- Defence’s motion to compel

- Defence’s motion to make available records of all proceedings of the grand jury

- Defence’s motion requesting release of grand jury materials under protective order

- Defence’s motion to stay proceedings

WATCH: Idaho victim's mother explains why she will not attend Bryan Kohberger's trial

Tuesday 27 June 2023 18:25 , Andrea Blanco

Bryan Kohberger’s father called police on accused Idaho killer nine years before murders

Tuesday 27 June 2023 18:05 , Andrea Blanco

Bryan Kohberger’s father called the police on his son nine years before he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students in a shocking knife attack that has horrified America.

Court records, newly obtained by ABC News, reveal that Mr Kohberger was arrested and charged with stealing one of his sister Melissa’s cellphones back in 2014.

Bryan Kohberger’s father called police on him nine years before Idaho murders

Who are the victims?

Tuesday 27 June 2023 17:44 , Andrea Blanco

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, were seniors at the University of Idaho and were expected to graduate this year.

At a vigil weeks after the murders, Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves told how the two “absolutely beautiful” young women first met in sixth grade and became inseparable.

“They just found each other and every day they did homework together, they came to our house together, they shared everything,” he said at the time. “Then they started looking at colleges, they came here together. They eventually get into the same apartment together.

“And in the end, they died together, in the same room, in the same bed.”

Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were juniors at the college and had begun dating months before their deaths. They were both 20.

Six months after the stabbings, the families of the slain students accepted posthumous awards for their achievements.

Mogen and Goncalves’ relatives walked across the stage for their degrees in an emotional ceremony on 13 May. Kernodle’s family also accepted her certificate in marketing at a separate ceremony while Chapin’s award in sports, recreation and management was mailed to his parents.

Xana Kernodle’s family is calling on the community to 'have fun’ on what would have been her 21st birthday

Tuesday 27 June 2023 17:25 , Andrea Blanco

“My sister, Xana Kernodle was born on July 5th, 2002 making this year her 21st birthday. We hope to celebrate #xanapalooza this year and every year by being silly, having fun, getting out of our comfort zones, and loving life like she did each day,” her sister Jazzmin wrote on Facebook.

“She had the most love for living each day to the fullest, creating memories, gaining new experiences, being silly, and of course all those who surrounded her. Help us celebrate #xanapalooza and honor Xana for her 21st birthday on July 5th by doing something fun, new and spontaneous!”

Xana Kernodle’s sister Jazzmin Kernodle posted this on Facebook (Jazzmin Kernodle/Facebook)

WATCH: Police bodycam shows Bryan Kohberger being pulled over in Hyundai Elantra

Tuesday 27 June 2023 17:08 , Andrea Blanco

Court to hear defence’s arguments

Tuesday 27 June 2023 16:43 , Andrea Blanco

In court on Tuesday, Judge John Judge will hear arguments on the defence’s request for a stay of proceedings.

Bryan Kohberger’s defence filed the motion for a stay earlier this month, arguing that the case should be put on hold until the matter of the grand jury record is resolved in court.

Mr Kohberger is seeking the complete record of the grand jury proceedings from prosecutors, arguing it is crucial to him fighting the indictment against him.

A stay of proceedings is where a court stops or suspends case proceedings or a trial either temporarily or indefinitely.

Father of Idaho murder victims reacts to prosecutors seeking death penalty in Bryan Kohberger case

Tuesday 27 June 2023 16:21 , Andrea Blanco

Prosecutors in Idaho announced on Monday that they are seeking the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack that shocked America.

Reacting to the news, Kaylee Goncalve’s father Steve Goncalves said he was relieved.

“I’m glad that we’re in a situation of strength and the evidence is there and we feel that we can, they can go forward with this,” Mr Goncalves told NBC News.

Judge agrees to narrow but not lift gag order

Tuesday 27 June 2023 16:00 , Andrea Blanco

An Idaho judge has denied a request from roughly two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The judge did, however, significantly narrow the gag order in response to the news organizations’ concerns.

The ruling was handed down late Friday afternoon.

In it, 2nd District Judge John Judge said it was legally prudent to restrict attorneys from making some statements about the case in order to preserve Bryan Kohberger‘s right to a fair trial. Still, Judge also said the original gag order — which also barred law enforcement officers and other people tangentially related to the case from speaking to the press — was “arguably overbroad and vague in some areas.

Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty.

ICYMI: This is what’s on today’s agenda for Bryan Kohberger’s hearing

Tuesday 27 June 2023 15:39 , Andrea Blanco

Four things will be discussed in today’s hearing”

- Defence’s motion to compel

- Defence’s motion to make available records of all proceedings of the grand jury

- Defence’s motion requesting release of grand jury materials under protective order

- Defence’s motion to stay proceedings

Brutal stabbings, a white Hyundai Elantra and a criminology student

Tuesday 27 June 2023 15:20 , Andrea Blanco

It’s now seven months since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in Moscow.

Here’s everything that’s happened so far.

Idaho murders case timeline

Bryan Kohberger was arrested for robbery in 2014

Tuesday 27 June 2023 15:00 , Andrea Blanco

Records obtained by ABC News show that Mr Kohberger was arrested allegedly for stealing his sister’s cellphone.

Mr Kohberger reportedly paid $20 to a friend so he could take him to the mall, where he sold the phone for $200. He had just recently been discharged from a rehab centre where he received treatment for his addiction.

His father was the one to file the report with police after Mr Koberger reportedly warned him “not to do anything stupid.”

Idaho prosecutors seeking death penalty in quadruple murders case

Tuesday 27 June 2023 14:40 , Andrea Blanco

Prosecutors in Idaho are seeking the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack that shocked America.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a notice of his intent to seek the death penalty in court in Moscow, Idaho, on Monday, citing five “aggravating circumstances” that could warrant the maximum sentence of capital punishment being sought.

These circumstances include that the murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity” and that the defendant showed “utter disregard for human life”.

What we know about Idaho murders case

Tuesday 27 June 2023 14:02 , Rachel Sharp

The murder of four college students in the quiet town of Moscow, Idaho, last November unravelled a months-long investigation that is now headed to trial.

Prosecutors have announced their intentions to seek the death penalty in the case.

And on Tuesday, the accused killer is appearing back in Latah County Court where Judge John Judge will hear arguments on several motions filed by the defence including asking the court to order prosecutors to turn over more evidence about the DNA tying Mr Kohberger to the murders and details about the grand jury which returned an indictment against him.

Here, The Independent takes a deep dive into the key developments in the complex case:

What to know about Idaho murders and suspect Bryan Kohberger

The Idaho murders victims:

Tuesday 27 June 2023 13:35 , Rachel Sharp

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, were seniors at the University of Idaho and were expected to graduate this year.

At a vigil weeks after the murders, Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves told how the two “absolutely beautiful” young women first met in sixth grade and became inseparable.

“They just found each other and every day they did homework together, they came to our house together, they shared everything,” he said at the time. “Then they started looking at colleges, they came here together. They eventually get into the same apartment together.

“And in the end, they died together, in the same room, in the same bed.”

Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were juniors at the college and had begun dating months before their deaths. They were both 20.

Six months after the stabbings, the families of the slain students accepted posthumous awards for their achievements.

Mogen and Goncalves’ relatives walked across the stage for their degrees in an emotional ceremony on 13 May. Kernodle’s family also accepted her certificate in marketing at a separate ceremony while Chapin’s award in sports, recreation and management was mailed to his parents.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, took this photo together hours before they died (Instagram/Kaylee Goncalves)

Who is Bryan Kohberger? The criminology graduate charged with the Idaho college murders

Tuesday 27 June 2023 13:16 , Rachel Sharp

Bryan Kohberger became a household name across America when police swooped on his parents’ home in December and arrested him for the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students.

Mr Kohberger, then a PhD criminology student at Washington State University, was accused of stabbing to death Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus student rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

The victims’ loved ones and those following developments in the quadruple murder case went from weeks of near-silence from law enforcement to the bombshell news of the accused killer’s arrest six weeks later.

Since then, people from Mr Kohberger’s past – though shocked – have built a picture of a bullied loner who overcame addiction. Meanwhile, fellow students from his time just over the Idaho border into Washington describe a criminology zealot who “creeped people out”.

With the 28-year-old now facing the death penalty in the case, The Independent asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?

Who is Bryan Kohberger?

Court today: Bryan Kohberger seeks stay of proceedings

Tuesday 27 June 2023 12:50 , Rachel Sharp

In court on Tuesday, Judge John Judge will hear arguments on the defence’s request for a stay of proceedings.

Bryan Kohberger’s defence filed the motion for a stay earlier this month, arguing that the case should be put on hold until the matter of the grand jury record is resolved in court.

Mr Kohberger is seeking the complete record of the grand jury proceedings from prosecutors, arguing it is crucial to him fighting the indictment against him.

A stay of proceedings is where a court stops or suspends case proceedings or a trial either temporarily or indefinitely.

Brutal stabbings, a white Hyundai Elantra and a criminology student: Timeline of the Idaho college murders

Tuesday 27 June 2023 12:24 , Rachel Sharp

Last November, four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death at a rental house in Moscow, mere hours after posting smiling photographs together on Instagram.

The case shocked the small college town and drew media attention from across the world, yet for nearly seven weeks there appeared to be no suspect in the case.

Then, on 30 December, Bryan Kohberger – a PhD student in criminology at Washington State University (WSU) – was suddenly arrested and charged with their murders.

Read the full timeline of the case here:

Idaho murders case timeline

Xana Kernodle’s family calls on people to ‘have fun’ on what would be 21st birthday

Tuesday 27 June 2023 12:05 , Rachel Sharp

Xana Kernodle’s family is calling on the community to “have fun” in memory of the murdered student to mark what would have been her 21st birthday.

“My sister, Xana Kernodle was born on July 5th, 2002 making this year her 21st birthday. We hope to celebrate #xanapalooza this year and every year by being silly, having fun, getting out of our comfort zones, and loving life like she did each day,” her sister Jazzmin wrote on Facebook.

“She had the most love for living each day to the fullest, creating memories, gaining new experiences, being silly, and of course all those who surrounded her. Help us celebrate #xanapalooza and honor Xana for her 21st birthday on July 5th by doing something fun, new and spontaneous!”

Xana Kernodle’s sister Jazzmin Kernodle posted this on Facebook (Jazzmin Kernodle/Facebook)

What to expect in court today:

Tuesday 27 June 2023 11:46 , Rachel Sharp

Bryan Kohberger’s court hearing will begin at 1.30pm local time on Tuesday.

There are four items on the agenda:

- Defence’s motion to compel

- Defence’s motion to make available records of all proceedings of the grand jury

- Defence’s motion requesting release of grand jury materials under protective order

- Defence’s motion to stay proceedings

ICYMI: Judge keeps gag order in place in Idaho murders case

Tuesday 27 June 2023 11:20 , Rachel Sharp

Last week, the judge ruled to keep the gag order in place in the case – but narrowed its scope, agreeing with a media coalition and attorneys for Goncalves’ family that the original order was too broad.

The ruling was handed down late Friday afternoon.

In it, 2nd District Judge John Judge said it was legally prudent to restrict attorneys from making some statements about the case in order to preserve Bryan Kohberger‘s right to a fair trial.

The judge said the gag order served a legitimate purpose and “the very limited incidental effects of the speech restrictions on the media’s First Amendment rights are overridden by the compelling interest in ensuring fair trial by an impartial jury.”

Still, Judge also said the original gag order — which also barred law enforcement officers and other people tangentially related to the case from speaking to the press — was “arguably overbroad and vague in some areas.”

The new gag order — formally called a “nondissemination order” — now prohibits any attorneys representing parties, victims or witnesses in the case from making statements that could have a “substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing or otherwise influencing the outcome of the case.”

Bryan Kohberger claims DNA from three other men found at scene of Idaho murders

Tuesday 27 June 2023 11:00 , Rachel Sharp

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger has insisted he has “no connection” to the four slain University of Idaho students and has claimed that DNA from three other unidentified men was also found at the grisly crime scene.

Court documents, filed by attorneys for the 28-year-old PhD student last week, argue that DNA from two other men was also found inside the off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho.

DNA from a third unknown man was also found on a glove found outside the property on 20 November – one week on from the murders, the documents state.

The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Bryan Kohberger claims DNA from three other men found at scene of Idaho murders

What have the victims’ families said about the death penalty?

Tuesday 27 June 2023 10:50 , Rachel Sharp

The parents of one of the four murdered University of Idaho students have previously spoken out to say that they would support the death penalty for her killer.

Kaylee Goncalves’ parents Steve and Kristi Goncalves told NewsNation in January that they were glad they live in a state where capital punishment is legal.

“We’re glad that we live in Idaho,” said Ms Goncalves.

Mr Goncalves said: “If our daughters could switch places with him – and I’m saying Maddie [Mogen, Kaylee’s friend since sixth grade] as my daughter – we’d do it in a heartbeat.

“If they could sit there and have three squares [a reference to prison meals], a place to live, we could call them, we could write them letters, they could watch TV, they could get educated.”

Ms Goncalves added: “I would love if Maddie and Kaylee were doing life in prison right now. At least we could talk to them.”

Idaho prosecutors seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger

Tuesday 27 June 2023 10:40 , Rachel Sharp

Prosecutors in Idaho are seeking the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack that shocked America.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a notice of his intent to seek the death penalty in court in Moscow, Idaho, on Monday, citing five “aggravating circumstances” that could warrant the maximum sentence of capital punishment being sought.

These circumstances include that the murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity” and that the defendant showed “utter disregard for human life”.

Read the full story here:

Idaho seeks death penalty against college murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger to appear in court today

Tuesday 27 June 2023 10:30 , Rachel Sharp

Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to appear in court today for the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student will appear in Latah County Court in Moscow, Idaho, at 1.30pm local time on Tuesday afternoon where Judge John Judge will hear arguments on several motions in the case.

In recent court filings, Mr Kohberger’s attorneys have asked the court to order prosecutors to turn over more evidence about the DNA tying him to the crime scene as well as information about the grand jury which returned an indictment against him.

In one filing, submitted last week, the accused killer insisted he has “no connection” to the four slain students and claimed that DNA from three other unidentified men was also found at the grisly crime scene.

The judge will hear arguments about the various motions on Tuesday.

