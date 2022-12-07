Idaho murders - live: Victim families vent anger and frustration as Kaylee Goncalves ‘stalker’ details emerge

Families of the four slain University of Idaho students have voiced their frustration at the lack of updates from law enforcement three weeks into the investigation.

Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was brutally stabbed along with her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, told the New York Post on Sunday that he is working with private investigators.

The grieving father told the outlet that one of the officers assigned to the investigation was still a teen when the last murder took place in Moscow in 2015. The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the FBI are the agencies working on the investigation, which entered its third week on Sunday with no major developments.

Mogen’s stepfather, Scott Laramie, also told Fox News Digital that despite the consistent updates from law enforcement, it is frustrating that the killer is still at large.

“They update us every day. We asked them to check in with us whether they have anything or not,” Mr Laramie. “I’m just hoping they come up with something sooner than later. I just would like to have justice for these kids.”

On Monday, Moscow PD said they had tracked down the incident that likely originated Goncalves’ concerns of a stalker. The two individuals involved are not believed to have participated in the murders, authorities said.

06:00 , Andrea Blanco

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.

Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.

Police did not find evidence on the pet, they said.

Rachel Sharp has more:

These 11 questions could hold the key to solving the Idaho murders

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

Investigators have admitted that they are stumped by the killings in the small, notoriously safe college town and still have no suspects or persons of interest on their radar.

For the past three weeks, officials have given little in the way of updates on the case – this silence and absence of information only serving to trigger an avalanche of online rumours and conspiracy theories among internet sleuths.

Here, The Independent takes a deep dive into the mountain of unsolved questions – and the scant details we do know.

Unsulved murders fuel online sleuths

04:00 , Andrea Blanco

Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The unanswered questions are fueling extensive interest in details about what happened.

The Reddit subchannels MoscowMurders and IdahoMurders have amassed more than 102,000 members who discuss the case on a daily basis.

Some posts contain information that is entirely speculative and has already been debunked by authorities, while other users have reminded that police are doing their jobs and the case is “not a 60-minute CSI crime show.”

Despite the posts being filtered as “speculation,” “information,” “questions” and “theories,” misinformation about the investigation, potential motives behind the killing and people who police have already ruled out as suspects continues to proliferate.

Moment fake reporter questions police about Idaho murders

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

A woman has been exposed as falsy posing as a journalist to question police about the killing of four University of Idaho students.

This footage shows the moment the “fake reporter” identified herself as being with student newspaper, The Pathfinder.

She proceeded to ask Moscow police about the murder weapon and the “possibility that the killer might be a female.”

In a Facebook statement, The Pathfinder said the woman was not affiliated with them, and they were “confused and concerned” by the incident on November 23.

Kaylee Goncalves died in same bed as her best friend Madison Mogen

02:00 , Andrea Blanco

Steve Goncalves, whose 21-year-old daughter Kaylee Goncalves was stabbed to death back on 13 November, gave a heartbreaking speech at a vigil for the victims last week.

He said it gave him comfort to learn that she was with best friend Madison Mogen until the very end.

Mr Goncalves told how the “absolutely beautiful” young women first met in sixth grade and became inseparable.

“They just found each other, and every day they did homework together, they came to our house together, they shared everything,” he said.

“Then they started looking at colleges, they came here together. They eventually get into the same apartment together.

“And in the end, they died together, in the same room, in the same bed.”

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves pictured together before their murders (Instagram)

Police have yet to release updates about DNA results returned last week

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital last week that investigators were starting to receive the results from forensic testing more than two weeks after Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at an off-campus house on 13 November.

Mr Snell refused to confirm or deny if DNA that did not belong to the four victims or the two surviving roommates had been found at the crime scene as it is hoped that the forensics could finally provide some clues to lead police to the killer.

Authorities have yet to comment on the results.

FILE - Officers investigate the deaths of four University of Idaho students at an apartment complex south of campus (Â©Daily News)

Parents vow to ‘get justice’ at vigil as university dean says he’s ‘scared’ too

00:00 , Andrea Blanco

At a vigil on Friday, parents of the victims and university officials promise to persevere in their quest for justice.

“We’re gonna get our justice,” Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said. “We’re gonna figure stuff out. This community deserves that.”

School officials acknowledged the pain and fear in the community, as the killer remains at large.

“We don’t know how long this investigation will take and we don’t know the ‘why’ behind this horrific act, but what we do know is we will all come together,” University of Idaho dean of students Blaine Eckles

“What you are feeling is real,” he added. “The sadness. The confusion. The worry and the anxiety. It’s OK to have those feelings. I have them too.

Investigation of murder house coming to end

Tuesday 6 December 2022 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

Three weeks into the investigation, the killer or killers are still at large with no suspects identified, no arrests made and the murder weapon still nowhere to be found.

Law enforcement have fallen under scrutiny as terrified students and residents of the small college town are racked by fear that the perpetrator could still be among them.

Despite the lack of progress in the case, Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell revealed last week that the investigation of the crime scene is coming to end.

“The collection of evidence at the house is coming to a conclusion,” he told Fox News Digital.

“It’s a very complex crime scene, and we’re doing a very thorough investigation.”

University of Idaho alumna raised $20,000 for personal alarms in wake of murders

Tuesday 6 December 2022 22:06 , Andrea Blanco

Kerry Ulhorn, a 37-year-old former member of the Delta Gamma sorority, told The Independent that she wanted to help students feel safe in the college town after four sorority and fraternity members were stabbed to death in a brutal knife attack back on 13 November.

“The hope is that these will give the students on campus a small sense of security and also just let them know that their alumni and others deeply care about keeping them and the university that we love a safe space for them to be,” she said.

The Independent’s Io Dodds and Rachel Sharp have the story:

911 call logs reveal sightings of blood stains, knives and ‘suspicious men’

Tuesday 6 December 2022 21:35 , Andrea Blanco

Since the bodies of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were discovered on 13 November in Moscow, Idaho, residents’ alarm and disquiet have become known in a flood of 911 calls.

“We understand there is a sense of fear within our community,” said the Moscow Police Department on Sunday, revealing that it had received more calls about “unusual circumstances” and requests for welfare checks in the past two weeks than in the entire month of October.

The Independent’s Io Dodds has an analysis of the 911 calls made in Moscow in the aftermath of the murders.

Madison Mogen’s boyfriend speaks publicly for the first time

Tuesday 6 December 2022 21:00 , Andrea Blanco

Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.

“None of these people deserved this,” Mr Schriger said in front of the families of the victims in Kernodle’s hometown.

“She was the first person I talked to every morning and the last person I talked to before bed,” he said, adding: “She was the person that I loved most.”

Read the story:

Everything we know about the murder weapon

Tuesday 6 December 2022 20:40 , Andrea Blanco

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt revealed that each victim was stabbed multiple times with a “large knife”, describing their wounds as “pretty extensive” and revealing that they bled out inside their student home.

“I’ve been a coroner for 16 years... we have had multiple [victim] murders in the past, but nothing, nothing like this,” she said.

Police have revealed that they believe the murder weapon was a fixed-blade knife and confirmed that they had visited local stores to inquire about any recent purchases.

A local store owner previously said that officials had been especially interested in sales of a military-style Ka-Bar or “Rambo” knife.

No murder weapon has been found.

Kaylee Goncalves’ father says daughter may have been prime target

Tuesday 6 December 2022 20:20 , Andrea Blanco

Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which was out of the way of the killer’s entry point.

Authorities said that the perpetrator entered the house through a sliding glass door or window on the second floor of the home, which meets a hill on the ground level in the backyard.

The other two victims — Kernodle and Chaplin — were found dead on the second floor of the house.

The Independent’s Alisha Ramaha Sarkar has the story:

Father of Idaho murder victim says his daughter may have been prime target

Madison Mogen’s stepfather says tragedy is the ‘hardest thing in the world’

Tuesday 6 December 2022 20:00 , Andrea Blanco

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday, Scott Laramie described the nightmare of losing his and his wife’s only child as “the hardest thing in the world.” Mr Laramie is the stepfather of Madison Mogen, one of four students killed in Moscow.

“It’s still hard to believe sometimes. We get up in the morning, and it’s like, ‘Nah this isn’t happening,’ then it kicks in,” Mr Laramie told Fox. “We love her and we miss her, and it’s the hardest thing in the world to try to figure out how to live without her.”

The Independent has the story:

Moscow PD reveal Kaylee Goncalves’ ‘stalker’ incident

Tuesday 6 December 2022 19:40 , Andrea Blanco

In a statement on Monday, the department said on Facebook that they are aware of an “isolated” incident involving Goncalves and two men back in October.

The men, who reportedly followed Goncalves into a business and as she returned to her car, are not believed to be involved in the murder, Moscow police said.

Five-hour time gap still unexplained weeks on from Idaho murders

Tuesday 6 December 2022 19:15 , Andrea Blanco

.Three weeks on from the murders, there continues to be an almost five-hour gap between the time Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were seen at the frat house party and the time they arrived back at the house where they were attacked.

On the night of 12 November, Kernodle and Chapin went to a fraternity party at Sigma Chi from 8pm to 9pm on the University of Idaho campus.

They arrived back at the home on King Road around 1.45am on 13 November. The four victims were all stabbed to death at around 3am or 4am, their bodies lying undiscovered for several more hours

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:

ICYMI: Individuals ruled out as suspects

Tuesday 6 December 2022 18:32 , Andrea Blanco

Moscow Police have said that the two surviving housemates who were in the home at the time of the killings and the other friends who were in the home when the 911 call was made are not considered suspects.

A man who was caught on camera with Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a food truck in the downtown area before they headed home and the private party who then gave the pair a ride home from the truck have also been ruled out.

Goncalves’ former long-term boyfriend, with whom she shares a pet dog Murphy, is also not being considered a suspect.

On Monday, Moscow PD said they are aware of an “isolated” incident involving Goncalves and two men back in October.

The men, who reportedly followed Goncalves into a business and as she returned to her car, are not believed to be involved in the murder, Moscow police said

Idaho murder victim’s father turns to private investigators amid lack of updates

Tuesday 6 December 2022 17:47 , Andrea Blanco

Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was brutally stabbed along with her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, told the New York Post on Sunday - three weeks after the killings - that he has turned to private investigators for help.

His decision to seek outside help stems from a lack of confidence in the Moscow Police Department, which has been working with the Idaho State Police and the FBI on the murders.

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:

Idaho murder victim’s frustrated father is seeking help from private investigators

Tuesday 6 December 2022 17:09 , Andrea Blanco

In a statement on Monday, the department said on Facebook that they are aware of an “isolated” incident involving Goncalves and two men back in October. The men, who reportedly followed Goncalves into a business and as she returned to her car, are not believed to be involved in the murder, Moscow police said.

“In mid-October, two males were seen inside a local business; they parted ways, and one male appeared to follow Kaylee inside the business and as she exited to walk toward her car. The male turned away, and it did not appear he made any contact with her,” the post read.

The Independent has the story:

‘I was lucky enough to be able to explore life with Maddie for about two years’

Tuesday 6 December 2022 16:25 , Andrea Blanco

Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Madison Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.

“None of these people deserved this,” Mr Schriger said in front of the families of the victims in Kernodle’s hometown.

“She was the first person I talked to every morning and the last person I talked to before bed,” he said, adding: “She was the person that I loved most.”

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:

Where were Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin? Five-hour time gap still unexplained

Tuesday 6 December 2022 15:40 , Rachel Sharp

The mystery continues to deepen around Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin’s final hours before they were brutally stabbed to death alongside Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves in a student rental home in Moscow, Idaho.

On the night of 12 November, Kernodle and Chapin had gone to a fraternity party at Sigma Chi from 8pm to 9pm.

The young couple then arrived back at the home on King Road that the three women shared with two other female students at around 1.45am on 13 November.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:

Vehicles seized from murder house languish in snow

Tuesday 6 December 2022 15:20 , Rachel Sharp

The five vehicles seized from the house where four students were murdered have now been left languishing in the snow in an outdoor parking lot.

Last week, investigators towed the vehicles – some of which belong to the victims – away from the property on King Road to a storage facility.

The vehicles had already been searched but are being held as the investigation continues.

Photos captured by Fox News have now revealed that the cars have been left in the snow exposed to the elements – as well as potential trespassers – for the past week.

Mystery sixth housemate not believed to be connected to murders

Tuesday 6 December 2022 15:00 , Rachel Sharp

The mystery sixth person listed on the lease of the student home where the four students were brutally murdered in their beds is not believed to have been involved in the killings.

Moscow Police said on Friday that they had spoken to the unnamed individual and confirmed that they moved out of the property before the start of the school year.

The individual was not present at the time of the murders and detectives do not believe they had any involvement in the crime, police said in a statement.

The identity of that person has not been publicly released. It is not clear if they are a fellow student and friend of the victims.

Police revealed for the first time on Thursday that a sixth individual is listed on the lease for the three-storey home.

The revelation came after authorities previously said only five people lived at the home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho – victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle along with two other roommates who survived the attack.

The large property has six bedrooms across three floors and is located just feet from the University of Idaho campus.

Two of the victims’ bodies were found on the third floor and the other two on the second floor.

Two surviving roommates – who have not been publicly named by authorities – were asleep in their first floor bedrooms at the time of the attack and were left unharmed. They are believed to have slept through the brutal murders.

These 11 questions could hold the key to solving the Idaho murders. Here’s what we know - and don’t know

Tuesday 6 December 2022 14:40 , Rachel Sharp

The investigation into the brutal murders of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin is now in its fourth week, with the killer or killers still at large.

Every individual connected to the case so far – from two surviving roommates to a victim’s former boyfriend – has been publicly ruled out by police, leaving an echo chamber with no names to fill it.

Details about the murders that shook the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, remain scant, the murder weapon is nowhere to be found and there are huge gaps in the timeline of the last known movements of two of the victims.

Investigators have admitted that they are stumped by the killings in the small, notoriously safe college town and still have no suspects or persons of interest on their radar. Officials have given little in the way of updates on the case – this silence and absence of information only serving to trigger an avalanche of online rumours and conspiracy theories among internet sleuths.

While police won’t say what they do know, they have resorted to debunking some of these online theories that they know to be incorrect.

But, with each piece of information revealed or each theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge about the case.

Here, The Independent takes a deep dive into the mountain of unsolved questions – and the scant details we do know.

Police push back on statements about victims’ injuries

Tuesday 6 December 2022 14:20 , Rachel Sharp

Officials appear to be pushing back against recent statements made about the victims’ injuries.

Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves spoke out about the nature of the murders in an interview with Lawrence Jones Cross Country over the weekend.

“I’ll cut to the chase – their means of death don’t match,” he said.

“Their points of damage don’t match. I’m just going to say it. It wasn’t leaked to me. I earned that. I paid for that funeral. I sent my daughter to college. She came back in a box, and I can speak on that.”

When asked if he was specifically referring to the deaths of his daughter and Madison Mogen – who he previously said were found in the same bed – he replied: “They don’t match.”

In an update on Monday, Moscow Police appeared to address those comments and said that officials had held certain facts about the case back from both the public and the victims’ families.

“There have been statements and speculation about this case, victim injuries, cause of death, evidence collection and processing, and investigative techniques,” the statement said.

“With the active criminal investigation, law enforcement has not released additional facts to the family or the public. We recognize the frustration this causes and that speculation proliferates in the absence of facts.

“However, we firmly believe speculation and unvetted information is a disservice to the victims, their families, and our community.

“The Moscow Police Department is committed to providing information whenever possible but not at the expense of compromising the investigation and prosecution.”

Tuesday 6 December 2022 14:00 , Rachel Sharp

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.

Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.

“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.

It remains unclear where Murphy was physically located when the murders took place, police said.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Thousands of tips – but still no suspect

Tuesday 6 December 2022 13:40 , Rachel Sharp

Police in Moscow have received thousands of tips from the public in connection to the quadruple murders – but still have no suspect three weeks into the investigation.

By Monday, members of the public had submitted 2,645 emails through the tipline@ci.moscow.id.uso, more than 2,770 calls to the Tip Line at 208-883-7180, and over 1,084 digital media submissions to the FBI link.

Moscow Police said that detectives continue processing and working through the trove of information and “believe someone has information that will add context to the picture investigators are creating of what occurred that evening”.

“Our focus is the investigation, not the activities. Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders,” the statement added.

But, despite these efforts, police said that no suspect has been identified.

What we know and don’t know about the 911 call

Tuesday 6 December 2022 13:20 , Rachel Sharp

What we know: The 911 call was made at 11.58am on 13 November and originated from the phone of one of the two roommates who survived the attack.

A dispatcher was told there was “an unconscious individual.”

Authorities have since revealed that other “friends” were present in the house when the 911 call was made after they were “summoned by the roommates.

“The surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up,” a statement by Moscow PD read.

“Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before a Moscow Police officer arrived at the location. Officers entered the residence and found the four victims on the second and third floors.”

What we don’t know: Police have refused to reveal who made the 911 call and will not release the audio.

When pressed by The Independent on why the call could not be released, the department said: “The contents are exempt from public disclosure because the records are active investigatory records which, if released, would interfere with enforcement proceedings...”

It is unclear what the roommates and “other friends” discussed in the call and what led them to describe a victim as merely “unconscious”.

It is also unclear what the roommates and friends saw inside the home before placing the 911 call.

Students ‘very fearful’ as killer still at large

Tuesday 6 December 2022 13:00 , Rachel Sharp

Students who returned to the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho, following the quadruple homicides have revealed that they are “very fearful” with the killer still at large.

On the night of 12 November, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were at a sorority party at Sigma Chi house together and arrived back at the home at around 1.45am.

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen had spent the night at The Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow, before stopping by the Grub Truck food truck and then getting a ride home from an unnamed “private party” to arrive at the property at around 1.56am.

The two surviving roommates were also out that night and arrived home at around 1am, police said.

At around 3am or 4am, an unknown assailant stabbed the four victims to death with a fixed-blade knife, police said.

On Saturday night, students outside the same food truck where Goncalves and Mogen spent their final hours spoke of their concerns that no arrests have been made in the case three weeks later.

One student told Fox News Digital that they are afraid to be out at night in Moscow and that many people are changing their habits entirely.

Another student said that they were “scared” but did feel some reassurance that police had upped their presence in the community.

‘Alcohol’ incident not linked to murders, say police

Tuesday 6 December 2022 12:40 , Rachel Sharp

Investigators have ruled out any connection between the murderers and another incident that unfolded close to the crime scene at around the exact same time that the killer struck.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered at around 3am or 4am on 13 November.

The four victims were stabbed to death in a three-storey rental home on King Road, just yards from the University of Idaho campus.

At 3.01am that morning, a 911 call was made for an incident at Taylor Avenue and Band Field.

Moscow Police said in a statement on Friday that the incident was an alcohol offence which was addressed by the on-scene officer and is not related to the murder investigations.