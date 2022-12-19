Idaho murders – live: New video shows two victims speaking about man called ‘Adam’ on night of stabbings

New surveillance footage has come to light showing two of the slain University of Idaho students walking through downtown Moscow with a man as they discuss an unidentified individual named “Adam” just hours before they were brutally murdered.

The video, obtained by Fox News, captures Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen with what appears to be the same man known as “hoodie guy” who they were with when they stopped at late-night food spot the Grub Truck. Police have already ruled this man out as a suspect.

In the video, Goncalves appears to ask Mogen: “Maddie, what did you say to Adam?”

“Like, I told Adam everything,” a second female voice responds.

Goncalves and Mogen got a ride home from the food truck, arriving at their student rental home at around 1.56am on 13 November.

The two best friends, their roommate Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in the home at around 3am or 4am. The killer remains at large.

Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves said that investigators were already aware of the footage and that the individual named Adam is not believed to be connected to the killings.

Key points

New video shows Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen on night of murders

Kaylee Goncalves’ father insists he supports Moscow Police

Police comb through 22,000 vehicles matching mystery car

White car linked to murders was spotted on video supplied by homeowner

Xana Kernodle’s family launch scholarship fund in her honour

How the white car landed on police radar:

05:00 , Rachel Sharp

Last week, police announced that they were looking for a mystery white car in connection to the murders.

Moscow Police said that a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown licence plate was seen near the crime scene around the time of the stabbings.

“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said in a statement.

Investigators urged the public to come forward with any information, revealing that it might just be the missing “piece of the puzzle”.

Story continues

Border agents along the US’s border with Canada have been notified to be on the lookout for the car and tips have been pouring in from the public ever since – so much so that the calls are now being directed to a national FBI tip line.

A local landlord has now indicated that police may have been focusing on the mystery vehicle long before releasing the details to the public and that the lead may have come from footage he handed over one day after the killings.

Kane Francetich told Fox News that investigators had reached out asking for surveillance footage from a camera on his six-unit rental building on Linda Lane in Moscow. The property is 0.3 miles from the King Road address where the killings took place.

Mr Francetich said he handed over footage from 2am to noon on 13 November.

The video captured a “white” or “light coloured” car driving past at around the time of the murders, he said.

The vehicle was travelling west on Taylor Road sometime between 2.45am and 3.15am, he said. Taylor Road is the main street which connects the home on King Road to Highway 95.

Moscow Police have not revealed whether or not this is the same vehicle they are now searching for.

The lost five hours: Where were Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin?

04:00 , Rachel Sharp

There continues to be a huge gap in the timeline of the last known movements of Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Police said that the young couple were at a fraternity party at Sigma Chi from 8pm to 9pm on the night of 12 November.

They arrived at the home on King Road at around 1.45am on 13 November, and were stabbed to death at around 3am or 4am.

Their whereabouts in the roughly five hours between the party and returning to the student home remains unclear.

Kernodle’s mother Cara Northington has said that she believes her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend were at a bar during that time.

However, she confirmed that she does not know that for sure.

Moscow Police continue to seek information about the young couple’s movements.

“Detectives continue investigating what occurred from approximately 9 p.m. on November 12th to 1:45 a.m. on November 13th, when Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were believed to be at the Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho Campus at 735 Nez Perce Drive,” police said in a press release on Friday.

“Any interactions, contacts, direction and method of travel, or anything abnormal could add context to what occurred.”

Death row inmate reveals theory on Idaho murders

03:30 , Rachel Sharp

An inmate on death row in California has revealed his theory on the University of Idaho murders.

William Noguera, a convicted killer who has been on death row for more than three decades, told podcast “Unsolved No More” that he believes the killer was likely waiting for the victims inside the home.

“I believe that the killer was inside the house already. I believe that the person was already in the house when the kids arrived...he took advantage that they were not home,” he said.

He added that the suspect could have been watching the house from nearby woods.

Law enforcement officials have not said whether they believe the killer was in the home when the students arrived back from their nights out or entered sometime later.

Xana Kernodle’s family announces memorial endowment scholarship in her honour

03:00 , Megan Sheets

The family is setting up the Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment, her cousin Sheldon Kernodle told The Independent.

“We have started a memorial endowment in Xana’s name to honour her memory and keep her legacy alive,” Mr Kernodle said.

“The Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment is a permanent endowment, created in partnership with the University of Idaho Foundation, that will support and fund scholarships year after year for University of Idaho students.

“In order to create awareness and raise as much money as possible in Xana’s name, the Kernodle Family will be matching dollar-for-dollar donations up to $10,000,” he added.

“We are asking anyone who is willing and able to donate any amount they are comfortable with. Please know that no donation is too small.”

(Kernodle family)

Who has been ruled out as a suspect so far?

02:30 , Rachel Sharp

More than a month on from the killings, no suspects have been identified.

However, investigators have ruled out several people as suspects in the murders.

They are:

The two surviving housemates who were left unharmed and appear to have slept through the murders

Other friends who were in the home when the 911 call was made alerting police to the murders

Kaylee Goncalves’ former long-term boyfriend

A man dubbed “hoodie guy” who was caught on footage with Madison Mogen and Goncalves at a food truck on the night of 12 November

The person who gave them a ride from the food truck back to the home on King Road

A sixth person listed on the lease of the student home and two men involved in a “stalker” incident with Goncalves around a month before the murders are also not believed to be connected to the case, police said.

The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out by investigators

02:00 , Megan Sheets

Over a month has passed since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in the small college town of Moscow – with no suspects identified, no arrests made and the murder weapon nowhere to be found.

Despite multiple law enforcement agencies being drafted in to work on the case, police appear to be no closer to catching the killer, leaving students and residents of the notoriously safe town racked by fear and social media awash with speculation.

While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation including why they believe the murders were targeted, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings.

This is what police have ruled out so far:

Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out

Kaylee Goncalves’ mother re-lives day of daughter’s murder

01:30 , Rachel Sharp

The grieving mother of murdered student Kaylee Goncalves re-lived the day of her daughter’s murder in an interview with NBC’s Today show.

Kristi Goncalves described how she learned that her daughter and three of her friends had been brutally murdered in a quadruple homicide that has shocked the community of Moscow.

“There was nothing you could do. Absolutely nothing,” she said.

“We were just running around for hours just not knowing what was going on, what happened, because we found out by people calling us.

“And the sheriff showed up about three hours later.”

Ms Goncalves said that – a month into the investigation – it is hard to stay optimistic that her daughter’s killer will be caught.

“We’re a month in and that’s all we got.

“I have to have hope, I have to have faith. I have to trust God that it’s in the right hands, and that the right people are doing it – the right people are leaving the investigation. I have no choice,” she said.

JonBenét Ramsey’s half-brother weighs in on Idaho college murders

01:00 , Rachel Sharp

The half-brother of slain child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey has weighed in on the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students.

Andrew Ramsey, whose six-year-old sister’s 1996 killing made national headlines and remains unsolved to this day, theorised in an interview with Fox News that Moscow Police is “dealing with a violent psychopath who has no known relationship with the victim.”

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the full story:

JonBenét Ramsey’s half-brother weighs in on Idaho college murders: ‘Near impossible’

Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves’ father denies calling Moscow police ‘cowards’

00:30 , Rachel Sharp

The grieving father of one of the slain University of Idaho students has denied calling Moscow Police “cowards” and insisted that he does support the law enforcement officers who are working to catch his daughter’s killer.

Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves, one of the most vocal family voices in the media, told Fox News on Saturday that he understands that investigators “have their hands full” with the case.

“I want kids to understand that this is such a big case that these guys have their hands full,” he said.

“I wanted to go out there and tell everyone that the Goncalves’ family supports the local police officers so much so that we want them to be able to work on this case.”

Read the full story here:

Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves’ father denies calling Moscow police ‘cowards’

Victim’s father says he fears for his other children

00:00 , Rachel Sharp

Kaylee Goncalves’ father has said that he fears for the safety of his other children as his daughter’s killer is still at large.

Steve Goncalves told Fox News on Saturday that he wants families to know information about the case so that they can be on the lookout for potential suspects, as he revealed that one of his other children will soon be attending the University of Idaho.

“I have another person going to school there and I don’t want him walking round the streets if it’s not safe,” he said.

“We know as a family what we’re looking for and if they see an individual looking a certain way I’m telling my kids to steer clear of that.

“So I want other families to know.”

Investigators have so far kept a profile of the killer under wraps though Mr Goncalves has revealed that it is a male

Police comb through 22,000 vehicles matching mystery car

Sunday 18 December 2022 23:30 , Rachel Sharp

Police investigating the quadruple homicide case are combing through around 22,000 vehicles that match the mystery car spotted near the crime scene at the time of the brutal slayings.

Last week, police announced that they were looking for a mystery white car in connection to the murders.

Moscow Police said that a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown licence plate was seen near the crime scene around the time of the stabbings.

“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said in a statement.

Investigators urged the public to come forward with any information, revealing that it might just be the missing “piece of the puzzle”.

Border agents along the US’s border with Canada have been notified to be on the lookout for the car.

Tips have been pouring in from the public ever since and Moscow Police said on Thursday that they have a list of 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras that they are now sorting through in their search for the occupant or occupants near the home at the time of the killings.

“Even though there’s sometimes a fascination with the particular case, some people simply don’t see the news and may not know that we’re looking for it,” Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier said.

“Maybe your neighbor has one in the garage that they don’t drive very often, and maybe there’s one that’s just not on the registration database: Let us know.”

Police expand search for footage of mystery car

Sunday 18 December 2022 23:00 , Rachel Sharp

Investigators are widening their search for the occupant or occupants of the mystery white car which was spotted near the crime scene at the time of the murders.

In a video interview, published on the Moscow PD Facebook page on Friday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said officials have expanded both the area and timeframe they are looking at in videos gathered as part of the case.

“We have looked at massive amounts of video footage especially in critical camera areas and looked at the 24 hours prior to and 24 hours after that and now we’re extending out even further to other cameras and other timeframes,” he said.

“We have a massive amount of people looking at this.”

In a statement, police said that investigators continue to comb through “hours and hours of digital content” submitted by businesses, homes, and the public as part of the murder investigation.

New video shows Idaho students discussing mystery man named ‘Adam’ hours before college murders

Sunday 18 December 2022 22:30 , Rachel Sharp

Newly-obtained surveillance footage has come to light showing two of the slain University of Idaho students walking through downtown Moscow discussing a mystery individual named “Adam” just hours before they were brutally murdered.

The video captures Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking together with a man in the early hours of 13 November.

The man appears to be the same individual – now known as “hoodie guy” – who the two best friends were with when they stopped by late-night food spot the Grub Truck.

Police have already ruled him out as a suspect in the murders.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Video shows Idaho students discussing man named ‘Adam’ hours before college murders

WATCH: Unanswered questions one month on

Sunday 18 December 2022 22:00 , Rachel Sharp

Many questions are still left unanswered a month after four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus home in Moscow.

The four students – Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle – were each stabbed multiple times in the early hours of 13 November.

No suspects have been named, no arrests have been made, no weapons have been found, nor has a motive been established.

Watch below:

Idaho murders: Unanswered questions four weeks on

Why murders take a long time to solve

Sunday 18 December 2022 21:30 , Rachel Sharp

While it is perfectly understandable that the public wants a quick resolution in shocking murder cases, Professor David Carter, a criminologist who has studied police clearance rates, says this often doesn’t match up with the reality of police work.

The more expansive the crime and crime scene, the longer it takes to investigate.

“I understand the community need and social media need,” he tells The Independent. “We want to know what happened. We want to know who the suspect is.”

However, he says a case like the Idaho murders has numerous elements that police need to work through slowly and deliberately to get things right: a large crime scene, extensive blood at the murder site, and multiple victims. Then, there’s all the usual elements of police work: interviewing witnesses, searching for surveillance footage, and cross-referencing information between different evidentiary sources.

“It’s incredibly time-consuming to do all this,” Professor Carter says.

How successful are Moscow Police Department with solving crimes?

Sunday 18 December 2022 21:00 , Rachel Sharp

The families of the four victims and residents of the small college town are living in hope that the murders will be solved soon.

But there may be one detail about the Moscow Police Department that gives those searching for justice in the Idaho murders concern. Police there tend to do far worse than their counterparts across the state in solving crimes.

Up until the student killings, there hadn’t been a murder in Moscow since 2015, so it’s difficult to compare the department’s homicide record to other agencies around the state and country.

However, generally speaking, Moscow police only cleared about a quarter of “Group A” crimes between 2016 and 2021, according to The Independent’s analysis of state data, a broad category which includes everything from murder to theft. The state average during this same period was a clearance rate over 50 per cent.

Investigators gather footage 24 miles away from crime scene

Sunday 18 December 2022 20:30 , Megan Sheets

Investigators have gathered surveillance footage from as far as 24 miles away from the student rental home where four University of Idaho students were murdered as the hunt for the killer continues.

Security footage has been collected from the Food City store in Kendrick, Fox News reported.

A manager at the store – which is about 24 miles east of Moscow – said that Idaho State Police had reached out on 30 November asking for footage from 12 November to 14 November.

The manager said they were able to provide video covering those timeframes.

In the town of Troy – around 12 miles east of Moscow – a gas station employee revealed that law enforcement officials had also come knocking for footage but that the business was unable to help as it does not have cameras outside.

It is not clear whether investigators are honing in on those Idaho towns for any particular reason but the revelation comes amid a search for the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elentra which was spotted “in the immediate area” around King Road at the time of the murders.

Police insist murder investigation will not slow down over the holidays

Sunday 18 December 2022 20:00 , Rachel Sharp

Moscow Police Chief James Fry has insisted that the investigation into the brutal murders of the four University of Idaho students will not slow down over the holidays.

In a video interview, published on the Moscow PD Facebook page on Friday, the police chief vowed to “keep up with the pace” over the winter break.

“We will continue to keep up with the pace,” he said.

“We’re giving individuals time off when they need it. We’re augmenting other people into those spots… We’re not going to stop investigating the case.”

His comments come as law enforcement officials are coming under increasing pressure to track down the killer as – more than a month on from the murders – no suspect has been identified.

How the white car landed on police radar

Sunday 18 December 2022 19:30 , Rachel Sharp

Last week, police announced that they were looking for a mystery white car in connection to the murders.

Moscow Police said that a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown licence plate was seen near the crime scene around the time of the stabbings.

“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said in a statement.

Investigators urged the public to come forward with any information, revealing that it might just be the missing “piece of the puzzle”.

Border agents along the US’s border with Canada have been notified to be on the lookout for the car and tips have been pouring in from the public ever since – so much so that the calls are now being directed to a national FBI tip line.

A local landlord has now indicated that police may have been focusing on the mystery vehicle long before releasing the details to the public and that the lead may have come from footage he handed over one day after the killings.

Kane Francetich told Fox News that investigators had reached out asking for surveillance footage from a camera on his six-unit rental building on Linda Lane in Moscow. The property is 0.3 miles from the King Road address where the killings took place.

Mr Francetich said he handed over footage from 2am to noon on 13 November.

The video captured a “white” or “light coloured” car driving past at around the time of the murders, he said.

The vehicle was travelling west on Taylor Road sometime between 2.45am and 3.15am, he said. Taylor Road is the main street which connects the home on King Road to Highway 95.

Moscow Police have not revealed whether or not this is the same vehicle they are now searching for.

Slayings come a decade after Idaho University professor murdered student

Sunday 18 December 2022 19:00 , Rachel Sharp

The unsolved murders of four University of Idaho students close to the campus in Moscow has rekindled traumatic memories for the college town of the murder of another student at the hands of a professor.

Around one decade ago, in August 2011, University of Idaho professor Ernesto Bustamante shot and killed psychology student Katy Benoit before turning the gun on himself in a shocking murder suicide.

Bustamante and Benoit had been in a romantic relationship which had recently come to an end.

Months later, Benoit was shot and killed outside her off-campus apartment in Moscow.

The day after her murder, police found the body of the professor in a hotel room.

He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Benoit is honoured every year in the college town and her murder prompted the college to launch Campus Safety Week and the Katy Benoit Safety Forum.

Will the Idaho college murders become America’s next cold case?

Sunday 18 December 2022 18:30 , Rachel Sharp

A month has now passed since four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds, and police in the small university town of Moscow appear no closer to solving the case.

Not a single arrest has been made. No suspects have been identified. And the murder weapon is nowhere to be found.

With each day that passes, fears grow that the investigation is going cold and that the mass murderer who violently stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin to death will continue to walk free.

The reality is, in America, it’s almost as common for murders to go unsolved as it is for the killer to be caught.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp and Josh Marcus explore a troubling trend in America’s homicide clearance rates - and what happens to the families and communities left without answers:

Will the Idaho college murders become America’s next cold case?

Students leaving Moscow for holidays does pose challenge, police admit

Sunday 18 December 2022 18:00 , Rachel Sharp

Moscow Police Chief James Fry has admitted that the uptick in students leaving the college town for the holidays may create additional challenges to the murder investigation.

Classes at the University of Idaho are now over until after the Christmas holidays and so many students have left campus and headed back to their family homes for the winter break.

It’s a similar situation to that which unfolded in the immediate aftermath of the gruesome murders when many students packed up early to go off on the Thanksgiving break.

Naturally, this lowered the pool of potential witnesses and tipsters still left in town.

The police chief acknowledged in a video interview on Friday afternoon that it does pose “a little bit of a challenge”.

“It’s always a little bit of a challenge,” he said.

“We went through this right after Thanksgiving and all that but we have investigators all across the nation. We have investigators all across the state with the state police and the FBI.

“We’ll adapt to that and we’ll continue to do our investigation.”

Other murders that have rocked the safe college town

Sunday 18 December 2022 17:30 , Rachel Sharp

Before the murders on 13 November, Moscow had a reputation for being a safe college town where many left their doors unlocked and there hadn’t been a murder in seven years.

But there have been other high-profile killings in the town of 25,000 people.

The last murder took place in 2015 when local man John Lee shot and killed his adoptive mother, his landlord and a local restaurateur. Lee, who also goes by the name Kane Grzebielski, also shot another man who survived. He pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery and was sentenced to life in prison.

Before this, in August 2011, a University of Idaho professor shot and killed a student before turning the gun on himself in a shocking murder suicide

Professor Ernesto Bustamante and psychology student Katy Benoit had been in a romantic relationship which had recently come to an end.

Months later, Benoit was shot and killed outside her off-campus apartment in Moscow.

The day after her murder, police found the professor’s body in a hotel room. Police said Bustamante shot and killed Benoit and then shot himself in the head.

Four years earlier in 2007, local man James Leonard fatally shot another man in a driveway in Genesee. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

On Wednesday, Leonard was arrested just a mile from the home on King Road where Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were butchered in their beds.

The 39-year-old convicted killer is not connected to the brutal stabbing murders of the four University of Idaho students, police said.

Kaylee Goncalves’ father denies calling Moscow police ‘cowards’

Sunday 18 December 2022 17:00 , Megan Sheets

The grieving father of one of the slain University of Idaho students has denied calling Moscow Police “cowards” and insisted that he does support the law enforcement officers who are working to catch his daughter’s killer.

Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves, one of the most vocal family voices in the media, told Fox News on Saturday that he understands that investigators “have their hands full” with the case.

It marked a change of tune for the father, who has repeatedly criticised police in the five weeks since Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

“I want kids to understand that this is such a big case that these guys have their hands full,” he said.

“I wanted to go out there and tell everyone that the Goncalves’ family supports the local police officers so much so that we want them to be able to work on this case.”

Mr Goncalves went on to address “rumours” that he called law enforcement officers “cowards” saying that he was actually referring to “a lawyer who was standing in between what the officers would like to release and what is actually being released” when he made those comments.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:

Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves’ father denies calling Moscow police ‘cowards’

Mystery white car may be ‘red herring,’ says John Walsh

Sunday 18 December 2022 16:30 , Rachel Sharp

America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh has revealed that he fears the search for the mystery white car may be a “red herring” in the Idaho murders case.

“Don’t let that car be the red herring,” he told CNN.

Mr Walsh became a victims’ rights advocate after his son Adam Walsh was abducted from a department store in 1981 and brutally murdered.

In 2008, serial killer Ottis Toole was identified as Adam’s killer.

Mr Walsh described how in several cases – including that of his son’s – law enforcement focus on tracking down a vehicle that the suspect has already abandoned.

For example, witnesses described Toole driving a blue car after Adam’s disappearance but was caught driving a white Cadillac, he said.

“The car might be a red herring,” he said. “Use your resources on something else.”

John Walsh, victims' rights advocate and host of Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh," tells @andersoncooper why he believes law enforcement's hunt for a white Nissan in connection to the murders of four students in Idaho could be a "red herring." Watch here: pic.twitter.com/berfiBYsaF — CNN (@CNN) December 17, 2022

Victim’s family says they won’t have Christmas without her

Sunday 18 December 2022 16:00 , Rachel Sharp

Kaylee Goncalves’ father has said that the family won’t be able to celebrate Christmas this year – as he is about to face the first holiday season without his 21-year-old daughter.

“To be honest we’re not even really going to have a Christmas because you just can’t get yourself there to where it would make sense,” he told Fox News on Saturday.

“One of my children – the youngest one – is going to go stay with a family as they’re going to have the normal type of Christmas. She deserves that.

“But for us we can’t do that. It’s too close to our heart and how do you have a celebration like this when you’ve lost two of your favorite people in the world?”

As well as losing his 21-year-old daughter in the quadruple homicide, Mr Goncalves also lost Madison Mogen – his daughter’s best friend who the family saw as one of their own.

Investigators exploring possibility mystery driver might not own white car

Sunday 18 December 2022 15:30 , Rachel Sharp

Investigators are said to be exploring the possibility that the mystery driver of the white Hyundai Elentra might not own the vehicle.

For more than a week, Moscow police have been searching for the occupant or occupants of a white car seen in the “immediate area” of the crime scene at the time of the murders.

Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves said that investigators have done “due diligence” on the car and not been able to track down the occupants.

“They’ve kind of informed us through communications that they’ve checked all the easiest paths,” he told Fox News on Saturday.

“If this individual had this car registered to his name and it was just something very quick that they could just look up in the area and go right to his house — they’ve done all the due diligence there. They’ve done all that.

“So now they’re reaching out and they’re going to look to the community to see if this individual borrowed this car.”

He added: “It doesn’t appear that it’s something that they have real easy access to, so he may have ran and they really pushed the narrative saying, ‘Hey, if we can get these guys to focus on something that’s really helpful, which is this car,’ and find out if somebody says, ‘Hey, you know, that car that looks a lot like mine, I’m going to come forward and just volunteer my information,’ and then they can figure out if somebody else had borrowed it or if — heck, who knows.”

New video shows Idaho students discussing mystery man named ‘Adam’ hours before college murders

Sunday 18 December 2022 15:00 , Rachel Sharp

Newly-obtained surveillance footage has come to light showing two of the slain University of Idaho students walking through downtown Moscow discussing a mystery individual named “Adam” just hours before they were brutally murdered.

The video captures Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking together with a man in the early hours of 13 November.

The man appears to be the same individual – now known as “hoodie guy” – who the two best friends were with when they stopped by late-night food spot the Grub Truck.

Police have already ruled him out as a suspect in the murders.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Video shows Idaho students discussing man named ‘Adam’ hours before college murders

The toll unsolved murders take on families and communities

Sunday 18 December 2022 14:30 , Rachel Sharp

Thirty miles from Moscow in another Idaho town along the Washington border, Gloria Bobertz knows only too well the toll it takes on a family when a murder goes unsolved.

For her family, it’s been 40 years since her cousin Kristina Nelson vanished from Lewiston one night, her body discovered in a canyon 18 months later.

It was 12 September 1982 and Nelson, 21, and her stepsister Brandy Miller, 18, went to buy groceries and do laundry. They were never seen alive again.

Stephen Pearsall, a 35-year-old janitor, also vanished that night, too, after heading to the local theatre where he worked to practice his clarinet. His body has never been found.

She tells The Independent her story:

Will the Idaho college murders become America’s next cold case?

Police expand search for footage of mystery car

Sunday 18 December 2022 14:00 , Rachel Sharp

Investigators are widening their search for the occupant or occupants of the mystery white car which was spotted near the crime scene at the time of the murders.

In a video interview, published on the Moscow PD Facebook page on Friday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said officials have expanded both the area and timeframe they are looking at in videos gathered as part of the case.

“We have looked at massive amounts of video footage especially in critical camera areas and looked at the 24 hours prior to and 24 hours after that and now we’re extending out even further to other cameras and other timeframes,” he said.

“We have a massive amount of people looking at this.”

In a statement, police said that investigators continue to comb through “hours and hours of digital content” submitted by businesses, homes, and the public as part of the murder investigation.